Mayoral Candidate Says He'll Lower Prices by Building Government-Owned Grocery Stores

Last summer, a grocery store owner and operator set President Joe Biden straight that stores were engaging in "price gouging" and that's why the cost of food was so high. Biden even promised that he would put an end to price gouging, and candidate Kamala Harris appeared in a grocery store to announce her big plan: price controls.

Back in 2023, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson was going to address the closure of several grocery stores in the city by applying for a grant to build city-owned grocery stores to improve "food access" in the South and West areas of Chicago.

So it's not an entirely new idea being proposed here by New York State representative and New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani. The Democratic Socialist put out a video explaining his plan to reduce price gouging — government-owned and run grocery stores in the city.

That idea is almost as bad as Harris' Soviet-style price controls.

Zohran Mamdani: As mayor, I will lower prices by making stores owned by the government pic.twitter.com/JAiBcggiiU — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 19, 2025

(And just to air a pet peeve here, what is it with politicians holding Lavalier microphones in their hands? It clips to your lapel, dude.)

how has that worked for any other country? — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) March 19, 2025

Other than breadlines, starvation, and famine… great! — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 19, 2025

What's scary is Mamdani is very successfully fundraising against Andrew Cuomo — why do residents of blue cities elect people who are going to destroy them?

Even Russia and China gave up on that nonsense — Keith Ainsworth (@AinsworthKeith) March 19, 2025

I recall hearing about a plan like this... — @amuse (@amuse) March 19, 2025

Didn't Venezuela try this? Government-run stores led to empty shelves and skyrocketing inflation. When politicians control the economy, the people pay the price. — Desiree (@DesireeAmerica4) March 19, 2025

Zohran Mamdani is a self-proclaimed socialist. That’s all one needs to know to dismiss him. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 19, 2025

Unless you're a Democrat voter in New York City, apparently.

I knew he looked familiar! pic.twitter.com/El2zWBDY4k — Ryan Jacobsen (@Dndbreakfast) March 19, 2025

Government owned?



You mean taxpayer owned.



And, this is communism. 🤦‍♂️ — Liberacrat™️ (@Liberacrat) March 19, 2025

These public stores will run at a net loss. The loss will be borne by the taxpayers which is what happens with all socialized institutions. — Michael Sebastian (@HonorAndDaring) March 19, 2025

It doesn't sound like very fair competition for "for-profit" grocery stores.

This has never worked and never will.



The government will never do anything as efficiently or cheaply as the private sector can. — Simon Unleashed (@SimonSaysKnow) March 19, 2025

This isn't satire? — WV Mom 🇺🇸 (@OldSchoolMomm) March 19, 2025

That reminds us of Empty-Shelves Biden during the supply chain crisis when the Transportation Secretary was off for two months to chestfeed his new babies.

Been tried and fails, every time. — Not Me (@stephen_deakins) March 19, 2025

But real communism has never been tried, you guys. This time it will work.

