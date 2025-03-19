Mayoral Candidate Says He'll Lower Prices by Building Government-Owned Grocery Stores

Hot Take: If Burning Teslas Upsets You, Maybe YOU Are the Problem
Brett T. | 9:00 PM on March 19, 2025
Last summer, a grocery store owner and operator set President Joe Biden straight that stores were engaging in "price gouging" and that's why the cost of food was so high. Biden even promised that he would put an end to price gouging, and candidate Kamala Harris appeared in a grocery store to announce her big plan: price controls.

Back in 2023, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson was going to address the closure of several grocery stores in the city by applying for a grant to build city-owned grocery stores to improve "food access" in the South and West areas of Chicago.

So it's not an entirely new idea being proposed here by New York State representative and New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani. The Democratic Socialist put out a video explaining his plan to reduce price gouging — government-owned and run grocery stores in the city.

That idea is almost as bad as Harris' Soviet-style price controls.

(And just to air a pet peeve here, what is it with politicians holding Lavalier microphones in their hands? It clips to your lapel, dude.)

What's scary is Mamdani is very successfully fundraising against Andrew Cuomo — why do residents of blue cities elect people who are going to destroy them?

Unless you're a Democrat voter in New York City, apparently.

It doesn't sound like very fair competition for "for-profit" grocery stores. 

That reminds us of Empty-Shelves Biden during the supply chain crisis when the Transportation Secretary was off for two months to chestfeed his new babies.

But real communism has never been tried, you guys. This time it will work.

