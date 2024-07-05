This Is a JOKE! Grocery Store Owner/Operator Takes Biden's Claims About Grocery Store Price Gouging APART

Throughout Biden's presidency, he has spent a good bit of time blaming his problems and failures on Trump and on corporate greed. The most pathetic of his blaming though has been aimed at grocery stores, who he claims are price gouging struggling Americans.

Grocery costs are too high for families across the country.



We have a plan to tackle them. pic.twitter.com/hmEOfXdFMF — President Biden (@POTUS) July 3, 2024

We all know why the price of groceries has gone up and it's not because of those greedy WEALTHY grocery store owners and operators ...

Like Rob LaBonne who was good enough to not only take Biden's lie apart, but explain to the old timer how private business works since, you know, all Joe has ever known is government. Which is why he's so wealthy.

Ahem.

This is a joke. Grocery stores are not price gouging.



We have fixed margins that change when our cost of goods change. Failing to react to cost increases puts you out of business.



Once cost of goods is paid we still have to pay staff, utilities, insurance, etc which are all up… https://t.co/aqUlv8WKzP — Rob LaBonne (@roblabonne) July 3, 2024

His post continues:

Once cost of goods is paid we still have to pay staff, utilities, insurance, etc which are all up thanks to Biden’s policies.

Thanks to Biden's policies. No wonder Sleepy Joe keeps trying to blame the stores themselves.

Gotta sell a narrative.



Next debate: “we beat grocery stores” — SHELTON (@buildnbluegrass) July 3, 2024

First Medicare, now the grocery stores!

HA HA HA HA HA HA

kroger's got a net margin of 2% 😂 — anthony moumjian (@RealFakerDoors) July 3, 2024

A whole 2%. Those MONSTERS.

Grocery stores have the lowest profit in all of industry: only about 3.5% The High prices come from shipping (gas: Joe's fault) Wholesalers wages (Joe's fault) Heavy regulation of farmer's (Joe's fault) and increased costs of importing. Joe thinks grocery stores are just… — PointBreak0191 (@PGard0191) July 5, 2024

But they're getting rich rich rich! SO RICH.

Almost like they WANT Gubbamint starting their own stores 🤷‍♂️ — Tom Buckley (@BullheadRanch) July 4, 2024

Let's not give them any ideas ... please.

Most members of the government, both elected and appointed, have absolutely no idea what is involved in running a business. — Rock 3/6 (@horsepirate007) July 5, 2024

Which is why government sucks so bad at so many things.

True story.

