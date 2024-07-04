There's Nuts and Then There's THIS! You Guys, Joy Reid Is Not Doing Well About Biden, Like At All (Watch)

Sane people do not act this way.

Not even a little bit.

Hey, we get it, Biden completely collapsing and Trump surprisingly keeping quiet while it happens (which only amplifies how bad it really is for Biden) has made many a lawn flamingo on the Left lose it, but this is ... this is something else. Remember when Britney Spears shaved her head and lost it?

Well, Joy Reid did shave her head and well, she has lost it.

Watch THIS:

Joy Reid is having a mental breakdown:



"If it's Biden in a coma, I'm voting for him. This is about keeping HitIer out the WH." pic.twitter.com/lUHlJJLxfV — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 4, 2024

Granted, Jennifer Rubin said some similarly crazy stuff (pretty sure the zombie/Hitler talking point went out), but the fact Joy not only said this stuff but recorded herself saying this stuff is just creepy and a little sad. Their whole worlds are built on hating one politician.

That can't be a healthy way to go through life.

Hey @JoyAnnReid:



How many countries did Trump invade? Zero.



How many people did Trump kill? Zero.



How many people did Trump persecute? Zero.



How many Constiutional rights did Trump violate? Zero.



How many people did Trump put in forced labor camps? Zero.



How many media… — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 4, 2024

Racist with a small brain. — MAZE (@mazemoore) July 4, 2024

If the politics ever dries up and they remake superman again she’d make a good non-binary Lex Luthor 🥰 pic.twitter.com/0mhdFHB7XQ — @stevenvoiceover (@stevenvoiceover) July 4, 2024

*cough cough*

These poor people just imagine Trump might do this, Trump might do that, then he'd be like Hitler!



It's always in their sick imaginations. — American Made (@Brain_Pwr) July 4, 2024

They project their own scary, violent, insane ideas on people they hate ... we've seen it over and over again, especially this past week. So many threats, so many people calling on Biden to 'take Trump out,' another person insisting people would have to kill their Trump-supporting family members.

Lefties/progressives are truly showing us who they really are, and we believe them.

Joy Reid is the Jen Rubin of Ilhan Omars. — mallen2024 (@mallen20243) July 4, 2024

That she is.

