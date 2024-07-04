Memo's Gone Out: Biden Tells Governors He's 'In It to Win It', and...
Cheese Slides Even FARTHER Off Jen Rubin's Cracker in Manic, Frantic, Bizarre Post...
DBag Lefty Who Told People They'd Have to Kill Trump-Supporting Family Members Backpedals,...
Media Lapdogs: AP DOUBLES DOWN, Says Biden Is Both 'Sharp, Focused' But Also...
Mollie Hemingway Adds to the List of Reasons 'Our Corrupt Press Deserve Your...
Lefties Go Straight-Up Blue Anon Making CUH-RAZY Claims About CNN Sabotaging Biden During...
THIS! --> Rob Schneider Posts Thoughtful, Super-Helpful Meme That Just So Happens to...
Los Angeles Café Owner Denying Service to a Jewish Man Shows the Worst...
'Experts My A**': Brit Hume HUME-ILIATES Politifact for 2020 Fact-Check of His Clearly...
BREAKING: Trump Prefers to Run Against Kamala. Watch Leaked Video (NSFW language)
We Have a Story About Fossilized Poop and It Is Not About Joe...
After Decades of Malpractice, Bias, and LIES Journalism Might Finally Face Its Reckoning
Will Mark Ruffalo Get the Gina Carano Treatment From Disney?
NYT Executive Editor Says They've Stayed on Biden's Mental Acuity At Every Turn

There's Nuts and Then There's THIS! You Guys, Joy Reid Is Not Doing Well About Biden, Like At All (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:30 AM on July 04, 2024
X

Sane people do not act this way.

Not even a little bit.

Hey, we get it, Biden completely collapsing and Trump surprisingly keeping quiet while it happens (which only amplifies how bad it really is for Biden) has made many a lawn flamingo on the Left lose it, but this is ... this is something else. Remember when Britney Spears shaved her head and lost it?

Advertisement

Well, Joy Reid did shave her head and well, she has lost it.

Watch THIS:

Granted, Jennifer Rubin said some similarly crazy stuff (pretty sure the zombie/Hitler talking point went out), but the fact Joy not only said this stuff but recorded herself saying this stuff is just creepy and a little sad. Their whole worlds are built on hating one politician.

That can't be a healthy way to go through life.

*cough cough*

They project their own scary, violent, insane ideas on people they hate ... we've seen it over and over again, especially this past week. So many threats, so many people calling on Biden to 'take Trump out,' another person insisting people would have to kill their Trump-supporting family members.

Recommended

DBag Lefty Who Told People They'd Have to Kill Trump-Supporting Family Members Backpedals, Plays Victim
Sam J.
Advertisement

Lefties/progressives are truly showing us who they really are, and we believe them.

That she is.

======================================================================

Related:

Cheese Slides Even FARTHER Off Jen Rubin's Cracker in Manic, Frantic, Bizarre Post About 'Comatose Biden'

DBag Lefty Who Told People They'd Have to Kill Trump-Supporting Family Members Backpedals, Plays Victim

Lefties Go Straight-Up Blue Anon Making CUH-RAZY Claims About CNN Sabotaging Biden During the Debate

THIS! --> Rob Schneider Posts Thoughtful, Super-Helpful Meme That Just So Happens to VAPORIZE Team Biden

'Experts My A**': Brit Hume HUME-ILIATES Politifact for 2020 Fact-Check of His Clearly TRUE Biden Claim

=======================================================================

Tags: BIDEN JOY REID

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

DBag Lefty Who Told People They'd Have to Kill Trump-Supporting Family Members Backpedals, Plays Victim
Sam J.
Cheese Slides Even FARTHER Off Jen Rubin's Cracker in Manic, Frantic, Bizarre Post About 'Comatose Biden'
Sam J.
THIS! --> Rob Schneider Posts Thoughtful, Super-Helpful Meme That Just So Happens to VAPORIZE Team Biden
Sam J.
Memo's Gone Out: Biden Tells Governors He's 'In It to Win It', and They Dutifully Carry the Water for Him
Amy Curtis
Mollie Hemingway Adds to the List of Reasons 'Our Corrupt Press Deserve Your Contempt'
Doug P.
'Experts My A**': Brit Hume HUME-ILIATES Politifact for 2020 Fact-Check of His Clearly TRUE Biden Claim
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
DBag Lefty Who Told People They'd Have to Kill Trump-Supporting Family Members Backpedals, Plays Victim Sam J.
Advertisement