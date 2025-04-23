Reporter Asks Karoline Leavitt If Pete Hegseth Firing Pentagon Leakers Is Poor Management (BAD Idea)

Human Fishing Lure Says He's Still a Woman, Regardless of the U.K. Supreme...
Doug P. | 5:10 PM on April 23, 2025
Screenshot via The White House

In a recent Fox News interview, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth explained the reason for recent firings at the Pentagon. In a word, they were leakers (well, OK, three words): 

In his interview with Fox News, the defense secretary also criticized former close advisers fired last week as part of what he said was leak investigation that followed news reports about military plans for the Panama Canal, Elon Musk's planned visit to the Pentagon and other developments.

"It led to some unfortunate places, people I have known for quite some time, but it's not my job to protect them," said Hegseth. "It's my job to protect national security the president of the United States and let the investigation go where it is. So, when that evidence is gathered sufficiently, and this has all happened very quickly, it will be handed over to DOJ, and those people will be prosecuted if necessary."

During a White House briefing a reporter asked a question that sounded like it was written by the DNC, and maybe it was. Leavitt again had a chance to show why she was a great choice for the job of press secretary: 

And that's how it's done!

James Woods was among those who likes what he's hearing from the Trump team, especially Leavitt: 

Possible translation of the reason the NBC reporter framed the question that way:

That's sure what it sounds like.

You can tell who the Dems fear the most because the Left and media work overtime in helping gaslight about them.

