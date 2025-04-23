Reporter Asks Karoline Leavitt If Pete Hegseth Firing Pentagon Leakers Is Poor Management (BAD Idea)

In a recent Fox News interview, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth explained the reason for recent firings at the Pentagon. In a word, they were leakers (well, OK, three words):

In his interview with Fox News, the defense secretary also criticized former close advisers fired last week as part of what he said was leak investigation that followed news reports about military plans for the Panama Canal, Elon Musk's planned visit to the Pentagon and other developments. "It led to some unfortunate places, people I have known for quite some time, but it's not my job to protect them," said Hegseth. "It's my job to protect national security the president of the United States and let the investigation go where it is. So, when that evidence is gathered sufficiently, and this has all happened very quickly, it will be handed over to DOJ, and those people will be prosecuted if necessary."

During a White House briefing a reporter asked a question that sounded like it was written by the DNC, and maybe it was. Leavitt again had a chance to show why she was a great choice for the job of press secretary:

NBC asked if firing leakers is bad management. 🤡 That’s like asking if locking your door is rude to burglars. This is why legacy media’s dying🤷🏼‍♀️they can’t even grasp basic logic. pic.twitter.com/i3nfnlQsTI — Desiree (@DesireeAmerica4) April 23, 2025

And that's how it's done!

Q: "You said...the entire Pentagon is working against Secretary Hegseth, but the people who were fired were Hegseth's own guys..."@PressSec: "They were Pentagon employees who leaked against their boss...we are not going to tolerate individuals who leak to the mainstream media." pic.twitter.com/MIAA4RHhFp — CSPAN (@cspan) April 22, 2025

James Woods was among those who likes what he's hearing from the Trump team, especially Leavitt:

Karoline Leavitt is literally the best member of Trump’s team, bar none. She is a superstar, who represents the essence of conservative, patriotic values in our nation. pic.twitter.com/ZVfQiPYMFO — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) April 23, 2025

Possible translation of the reason the NBC reporter framed the question that way:

NBC are upset they lost their leakers... 🤔 — GRIFF (@GriffPette17446) April 23, 2025

That's sure what it sounds like.

The left is trying harder to oust SECDEF Hegseth than any other cabinet member, also I’m a Veteran, so he’s #1 in my biased opinion. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/d9Zgd3wYTN — Gene Harmon (@GeneHarmon12) April 23, 2025

You can tell who the Dems fear the most because the Left and media work overtime in helping gaslight about them.

*****

