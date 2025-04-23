MAZE Catches Rep. Jasmine Crockett Pulling a Jussie Smollett

Human Fishing Lure Says He's Still a Woman, Regardless of the U.K. Supreme...
Brett T. | 5:30 PM on April 23, 2025
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

There's always the question of who is the dumbest member of Congress, and a lot of people think it's the new face of the Democratic Party, Rep. Jasmine Crockett. The editor disagrees. Sen. Mazie Hirono is dumb. Crockett is shrewd; she's smart and she knows what she's doing. It's still remarkable to this editor that she has a law degree.

Crockett was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel's show Tuesday night, and MAZE captured some video of Crockett explaining to Kimmel how she decided to go to law school. It turned out she was pressured into doing mock trials in school and became a superstar national all-American.

That doesn't line up with the story Crockett told in 2019. Then she said it was because she and her friends were victims of hate crimes that led her to want to protect people. You'd think the victim of a hate crime would think to tell Kimmel about it.

Jasmine Smollett … classic.

It seems like every racist hate crime we've covered that's occurred on a college campus has been a hoax.

As this editor said above, she's shrewd.

Maybe they held a mock trial over a mock hate crime, and that's how she found her path.

It's all performative. It's an act.

She's not to be underestimated. Even if she can't keep her stories straight, she knows when to tell which story depending on the audience. She thought Kimmel's show was the right time to tell the mock trial prodigy story, and Kimmel ate it up.

***

