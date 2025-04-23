MAZE Catches Rep. Jasmine Crockett Pulling a Jussie Smollett

There's always the question of who is the dumbest member of Congress, and a lot of people think it's the new face of the Democratic Party, Rep. Jasmine Crockett. The editor disagrees. Sen. Mazie Hirono is dumb. Crockett is shrewd; she's smart and she knows what she's doing. It's still remarkable to this editor that she has a law degree.

Crockett was a guest on Jimmy Kimmel's show Tuesday night, and MAZE captured some video of Crockett explaining to Kimmel how she decided to go to law school. It turned out she was pressured into doing mock trials in school and became a superstar national all-American.

That doesn't line up with the story Crockett told in 2019. Then she said it was because she and her friends were victims of hate crimes that led her to want to protect people. You'd think the victim of a hate crime would think to tell Kimmel about it.

Jasmine Crockett has replaced her bogus story about deciding to become a lawyer after being the victim of a hate crime. The current story is that her genius mock trial abilities led to her decision to become a lawyer.



From Jasmine Smollett to Jasmine Biden in just a few years. pic.twitter.com/v4foQ8yVEU — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 23, 2025

Jasmine Smollett … classic.

She sounded very different back then. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) Apr 22, 2025

I know. I wonder why that is. 🤪 — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 23, 2025

And both stories are a lie — Lacrimosa (@thelibraryofall) April 23, 2025

For sure. The hate crime story was already looked into and there was no evidence to support any of her claims. — MAZE (@mazemoore) April 23, 2025

It seems like every racist hate crime we've covered that's occurred on a college campus has been a hoax.

Crockett’s rebranding for higher office is well under way. Obama Biden style. — Susan Swift (@RealSusanSwift) April 23, 2025

As this editor said above, she's shrewd.

“A hate crime…or two.”



Everything Jasmine Crockett says is a lie. — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) April 23, 2025

The police force, nor the Cochran Law Firm have any evidence or recollection that this happened. — Flint Ironstag 🇺🇸 (@here_garbage) April 23, 2025

@JasmineForUS can you (an attorney) provide proof of all these alleged hate crimes you endured on a daily basis?



Seems like it would be an important aspect of your story to back it up with evidence. — Roscoe Smith IV (@LoneStarLegendX) April 23, 2025

Maybe they held a mock trial over a mock hate crime, and that's how she found her path.

I couldn’t even finish the video. Her speech pattern and cadence with her pausing is giving her time to make up and tell her lie. It is so blatant. Her claims were unfounded. — WonderRBoy (@WonderRBoy818) April 23, 2025

Amazing what the Democrat party does to people who were somewhat modest before going to Congress. Robert Garcia (one of Congressman who went to El Salvador this past week) was once a normal sounding city politician. Now, he and Crockett are out of control hyenas. — Michael (@Kanaley) April 23, 2025

It's all performative. It's an act.

She was always just a theater kid and not a very good one — Bobby Bradshaw (@BobbyFuria) April 23, 2025

She's not to be underestimated. Even if she can't keep her stories straight, she knows when to tell which story depending on the audience. She thought Kimmel's show was the right time to tell the mock trial prodigy story, and Kimmel ate it up.

