Human Fishing Lure Says He's Still a Woman, Regardless of the U.K. Supreme Court's Ruling (WATCH)

If there's a better visual representation for why the whole 'men can become women if they say so' mentality is, well, nuts, it's this video.

Watch as he insists he's still a woman -- despite no feminine qualities and those pesky XY chromosomes -- no matter what the U.K. Supreme Court says:

"No matter what the Supreme Court says, I am a woman" pic.twitter.com/2jptVhN4IS — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) April 22, 2025

Okay, bro.

If this guy ever needs an emergency MRI, this writer wishes him luck, because it'll take a while to remove all those piercings.

Nailed it.

"No matter what the Kelley Blue Book says, I am a Porsche" pic.twitter.com/zVBZJb0Kf1 — Alpha Liger (@AlphaLiger) April 22, 2025

Same mentality.

That's a pirate. — Harrison Krank (@HarrisonKrank) April 22, 2025

Heh.

Always with the eyes.



Well, and the piercings, tats, tooth, and scary voice. pic.twitter.com/1xUBx7l0oX — Morgan Tanner (@EuripidesTruths) April 22, 2025

Always with the crazy eyes.

No matter what the SC says, nothing changes the chromosomes. — Jen (@JPo1369) April 22, 2025

Correct.

I am so tired of having to redefine what a woman is so we can include men who should not be included. I'm tired of redefining words period!! There are some groups that you are just not supposed to be included in. Inclusivity is a dumb word!! — Lorrie Ann 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇸 (@LorrieAnn25) April 22, 2025

All of this.

Never go near an active MRI unit. https://t.co/9Ha3mPUuiJ — HrolfR (@RalphDamato3) April 23, 2025

This writer said the same thing. Great minds think alike.

So we have to listen to their ruling on deportation, but you don’t have to listen to their ruling on gender. Huh? https://t.co/xKDWsgO8xf — PatriotRiley🇮🇱🇺🇸 (@PatriotRiley) April 23, 2025

It's (D)ifferent for them.

Deranged. That’s the new gender I just came up with. Deranged! https://t.co/IYvzhL7lki — RobinHood (@RobinWa06521309) April 23, 2025

What's the symbol for that one?

OK, this guy. I don't want this guy in the bathroom with my girl. Whatever his problem is, he is unstable, and without even seeing his body, he's a male, I'm sure he's much stronger than my girl. https://t.co/gEvknuhujy — Forward (@Fordward14) April 23, 2025

As a woman, this writer doesn't want him in her bathroom, either.

Not the best spokesperson for the cause. But par for the course. https://t.co/PYiA92oTfR — Unleash Human Potential CTS (@UnleashCutUsFre) April 23, 2025

This is all they've got.