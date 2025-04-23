White House Posts Illustrated Step-by-Step Guide on How to Get Deported
JUSTICE for Peanut (and Fred): Documents Show NY State Always Planned to Euthanize...
CBS News: Pete Hegseth Ordered the Addition of a Makeup Studio to Pentagon...
FactPost Repeats ‘Injecting Bleach’ Hoax Along With Video Debunking It (Again)
MAZE Catches Rep. Jasmine Crockett Pulling a Jussie Smollett
Reporter Asks Karoline Leavitt If Pete Hegseth Firing Pentagon Leakers Is Poor Management...
Lefty Asks Why If Gang Affiliation Is Illegal We Can't Deport the Proud...
RULE OF LAW? CA Poised to Release Early Illegal Immigrant Drunk Driver Who...
Oh, Really? Randi Weingarten Admits Even SHE Wouldn't Read Some LGBTQ Books to...
Earth Day Lecture Backfire! Bernie Sanders Gets Reminded That He Does NOT Believe...
What a Difference a Day Makes! Two Headlines Posted 24 Hours Apart Show...
Former Biden NatSec Adviser's Take on Trump's First 100 Days Is Weapons Grade...
Jake Tapper Reveals Everything Wrong With CNN
So Much for the Rule of Law: Milwaukee County Judge Hides Illegal Immigrant...

Human Fishing Lure Says He's Still a Woman, Regardless of the U.K. Supreme Court's Ruling (WATCH)

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | 6:00 PM on April 23, 2025
ImgFlip

If there's a better visual representation for why the whole 'men can become women if they say so' mentality is, well, nuts, it's this video.

Watch as he insists he's still a woman -- despite no feminine qualities and those pesky XY chromosomes -- no matter what the U.K. Supreme Court says:

Advertisement

Okay, bro.

If this guy ever needs an emergency MRI, this writer wishes him luck, because it'll take a while to remove all those piercings.

Nailed it.

Same mentality.

Heh.

Always with the crazy eyes.

Correct.

All of this.

Recommended

MAZE Catches Rep. Jasmine Crockett Pulling a Jussie Smollett
Brett T.
Advertisement

This writer said the same thing. Great minds think alike.

It's (D)ifferent for them.

What's the symbol for that one?

As a woman, this writer doesn't want him in her bathroom, either.

This is all they've got.

Tags: GENDER IDENTITY SUPREME COURT TRANSGENDER U.K. WOMAN WOMEN

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

MAZE Catches Rep. Jasmine Crockett Pulling a Jussie Smollett
Brett T.
JUSTICE for Peanut (and Fred): Documents Show NY State Always Planned to Euthanize Beloved Pets
Amy Curtis
CBS News: Pete Hegseth Ordered the Addition of a Makeup Studio to Pentagon Green Room
Brett T.
Reporter Asks Karoline Leavitt If Pete Hegseth Firing Pentagon Leakers Is Poor Management (BAD Idea)
Doug P.
Lefty Asks Why If Gang Affiliation Is Illegal We Can't Deport the Proud Boys or KKK, Gets ALL THE ANSWERS
Amy Curtis
What a Difference a Day Makes! Two Headlines Posted 24 Hours Apart Show Dems Have an El Salvador Problem
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
MAZE Catches Rep. Jasmine Crockett Pulling a Jussie Smollett Brett T.
Advertisement