JD Vance Crashes Bluesky’s Safe Space, Gets Banned Faster Than You Can Say Tolerant Left

Earlier today, we told you about the crazies over on Bluesky losing their minds because the Court protected young people from genital mutilation. Apparently, Vice President Vance wanted to join in on the fun over there and decided to make his own account.

Just set up my page on @bluesky, hope to see you guys there! pic.twitter.com/5cgjyMF8su — JD Vance (@JDVance) June 18, 2025

In typical J.D. form, he jumped right into the fray and expressed his agreement with the decision today. To be fair, he laid out his reasoning quite well.

VP Vance receives the Bluesky welcome you’d expect. https://t.co/wk2VROhQCL pic.twitter.com/rwsiMJhVOM — Bluesky Libs (@BlueskyLibs) June 18, 2025

Of course, the 'well-adjusted' crowd over there took it about as one would expect. The asylum went crazy, in other words.

The sitting VP joins a liberal-left social site to engage in honest debate.

The responses were exactly what you thought they’d be from the tolerant left. https://t.co/SZnscwrobj pic.twitter.com/MORa0l1dv7 — Jason “Storm Chaser” Nelson (@RealJasonNelson) June 18, 2025

Rather than take the opportunity to engage in good faith with Vance and share their side of the story, they simply set out to shut him down.

bro i'm DED



JD set up a @bluesky account 22 mins ago and he's already suspended hahahahaha



this is definitely where the crucial dialogue happens



HAHAHAHAHAHAHA lmfaoooo jananahahshdhfeejkcnkuwjh https://t.co/W4SoiGw4lJ pic.twitter.com/CZKSFX70QV — stepfanie tyler (@wildbarestepf) June 18, 2025

Wow. They banned JD Vance from Blue sky in under 15 minutes



What a hero https://t.co/fxki0UzR9Z pic.twitter.com/kKQmOHWin0 — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) June 18, 2025

That's right. They just banned him.

LMAO. Blue sky is a cesspool of idiots. Absolute clown show of the dumbest people on the internet. https://t.co/MnIGiiNxFD — SpleegsKeegs (@TheKeggers) June 18, 2025

Clearly, they don't even care to engage in intelligent debate.

Lmao the tolerant left bans a voice that speaks a different opinion! Same people who yell “no kings” CLOWNS https://t.co/RVDgcEyOHe — Tyler (@TyleredTN) June 18, 2025

They may not want a king, but apparently they don't mind a dictator.

Talk about planting your flag in enemy territory. https://t.co/BiUH1FiUiS — RJ (@rjcaster) June 18, 2025

At least he tried.

The Blue Gulag comes for all. https://t.co/mS8tob8lw5 — Ranjit Singh (@AuthorSingh) June 18, 2025

Man, they banned you quicker than Tim Walz could say “Command Sergeant Major.” — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) June 18, 2025

@bluesky banned @JDVance for simply posting the holding in a Supreme Court case! @PhilipWegmann @JamesRosenTV @BretBaier . Check it yourself. Bluesky is dying out because they only allow far left opinions — Christopher Calvin Reid (@ReidFirm) June 18, 2025

They wouldn't even let him stay for 24 hours.

UPDATE: BlueCry banned the sitting VP for hurting their feelings 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ghGlEZmOU0 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) June 18, 2025

Literally one post.

Imagine getting the Vice President of the United States to join your platform and immediately banning him for sharing his opinion. https://t.co/dPPiXIbfaF pic.twitter.com/zqk2BR2ItU — Flappr (@flapprdotnet) June 18, 202

Leftists are not psychologically well. Let's face it.