JD Vance Crashes Bluesky’s Safe Space, Gets Banned Faster Than You Can Say Tolerant Left

justmindy
justmindy | 8:45 PM on June 18, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, Pool

Earlier today, we told you about the crazies over on Bluesky losing their minds because the Court protected young people from genital mutilation. Apparently, Vice President Vance wanted to join in on the fun over there and decided to make his own account. 

In typical J.D. form, he jumped right into the fray and expressed his agreement with the decision today. To be fair, he laid out his reasoning quite well. 

Of course, the 'well-adjusted' crowd over there took it about as one would expect. The asylum went crazy, in other words.

Rather than take the opportunity to engage in good faith with Vance and share their side of the story, they simply set out to shut him down. 

That's right. They just banned him. 

Clearly, they don't even care to engage in intelligent debate. 

They may not want a king, but apparently they don't mind a dictator. 

At least he tried.

They wouldn't even let him stay for 24 hours. 

Literally one post.

Leftists are not psychologically well. Let's face it. 

