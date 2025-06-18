VIP
Crazy Bluesky Leftists Throw Tantrum Over SCOTUS Saving Kids from Scalpels

justmindy
justmindy | 4:30 PM on June 18, 2025
imgflip

All of the weirdo Leftists migrated to a platform called Bluesky when Elon allowed conservatives to talk on Twitter, as well. Today, they are losing their minds over there after the Supreme Court ruled Tennessee can restrict sex change surgeries on minors. 

It's actually terrifying. 

That's an excellent question.

They are behaving exactly as expected. 

They both are a breeding ground for crazy Leftist ideas. 

It has certainly become the religion of the adherents. It's all they care about and focus on. 

If the FBI isn't, they should be.

These are not smart people.

These people are very mentally ill. 

That's the worst part of it.

Fingers crossed. 

Tags: BLUESKY FBI SUPREME COURT TRANSGENDER

