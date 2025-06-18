Crazy Bluesky Leftists Throw Tantrum Over SCOTUS Saving Kids from Scalpels

All of the weirdo Leftists migrated to a platform called Bluesky when Elon allowed conservatives to talk on Twitter, as well. Today, they are losing their minds over there after the Supreme Court ruled Tennessee can restrict sex change surgeries on minors.

Far-left Trantifa extremists on @bluesky are encouraging people to assassinate the Supreme Court Justices who ruled that it was legal for Tennessee to ban the medical transitioning of minors. pic.twitter.com/bGHnayk4O4 — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) June 18, 2025

.@bluesky is the mouthpiece for far-left mobilization and violence. https://t.co/o4WYJzR2Bp — Jonathan Choe (@choeshow) June 18, 2025

It's actually terrifying.

Why is a 32 year old man so intent on castrating children that he’s willing to murder people over it? https://t.co/UYufZPMwno — Male Exclusionary Radical Feminist 💚🤍💜 (@itsmerfornothin) June 18, 2025

That's an excellent question.

Well, did we expect them to act any differently? https://t.co/06zMTygHqN — ♀Peeja (@blackbirdpeeja) June 18, 2025

They are behaving exactly as expected.

They both are a breeding ground for crazy Leftist ideas.

This has been their goal all along. They constantly label everyone who disagrees with them as a Nazi or fascist. Doing this over and over again emboldens them to justify murder. — Kitizey (@Kitizey) June 18, 2025

Because of course they are.



Real medicine follows the evidence. The evidence isn't there to support it, and it never was. We don't permanently alter kids on the basis of a single, non-replicated study and throw away its safeguards because they're inconvenient.



This is a cult. — Jonathan Clemens, PA-C (@jpclemens) June 18, 2025

It has certainly become the religion of the adherents. It's all they care about and focus on.

Have come to the conclusion that @bluesky is nothing but pedophiles, groomers and pretty much everyone else the @FBI should be monitoring….



(Which hopefully they are). — Rather not say….. (@JustAGuyInNJ) June 18, 2025

If the FBI isn't, they should be.

The irony and total lack of awareness of this violent trans saying “no minors” in its profile because its art might be pornographic. It wants minors to be able to be permanently mutilated but not see its art. — John (@jfyuga) June 18, 2025

These are not smart people.

The degenerates over at Reddit are likely even worse right now. — Jenny (@Jenny_IDLYITW) June 18, 2025

"Animals" "nazi pieces of shit."

Could this person get any more dramatic? Kids no longer being provided with medications they don't need. Omg. Its a holocaust — Kristin Marie House (@JemmingKristin) June 18, 2025

These people are very mentally ill.

Predictable. Also predictable: nothing will be done about it. Antifa remains beyond the scope of all current LE, including Fed. No idea why, but it's a proven reality every day. — Rex 'Tariff Lord' Mundi (@rexmundictrl) June 18, 2025

That's the worst part of it.

I don’t get why they argue when we call them commies.. they are pretty much always commies — JP Liberty 🇺🇸 (@jakesbrews) June 18, 2025

I hope these people get a knock at their door. The knock should be followed up by handcuffs and tears. — Rob Hafernik (@RobHafernik) June 18, 2025

Fingers crossed.