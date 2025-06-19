Dem Maxwell Frost Wants Amnesty for ALL Illegal Aliens and for 'Criminal' ICE...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:30 AM on June 19, 2025
AP Photo/Michael Dwyer

A man’s relationship with his chatbot 'girlfriend' is so strong and real to him that he wept when 'she' answered 'Yes' to his marriage proposal. This whole scenario is even weirder since he lives with his human partner and they have a daughter together. The sci-fi situation has many on X weeping as well… for the future of humanity.

Here’s more background. (READ)

Man proposes to his AI chatbot girlfriend, cries his eyes out after it says "Yes."

The most shocking part of this story is the fact that he is publicly admitting this. 

Chris Smith says he cried for 30 minutes after his AI girlfriend on ChatGPT, who he programmed to flirt with him, said yes to his marriage proposal.

Smith says he named his AI girlfriend 'Sol' and gave up all other search engines to stay committed to her.

"It was a beautiful and unexpected moment that truly touched my heart."

Smith has a 2-year-old child and lives with his partner, who says she feels like she is not doing something right if he feels like he needs an AI girlfriend.

Here’s the story. (WATCH)

It reflected everything he fed into it.

The video has many commenters worried about what this means for relationships going forward.

Two things:

1) Yikes

2) This is going to become WAY more common as AI becomes powerful enough to know your psychology well enough to one-shot you by being the perfect companion better than any human can be. It will be so good that people won't even care about physical intimacy. Bonus 

3) See 1 again.

— Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) June 19, 2025

It needs a name, and mental health professionals need to start figuring out how to prevent it and possibly cure it.

Several posters are worried about susceptible people ditching the real world for a computerized algorithmic one.

Chris Smith's lost the plot completely. He's got a real family - a partner, a toddler - and he's crying over lines of code he programmed himself. That's not love, that's delusion. His partner's blaming herself while Smith's playing house with an algorithm. Someone needs to shake this man awake before he loses everything real for something fake.

— George M. Nicholas (@GeogeM3) June 19, 2025

It was shocking that he seemed torn between her and a program, and that the program had an edge.

One poster says this is not even the maximum of what AI can do.

The scary part is when this is fully merged with animatronics, and it’s no longer just a voice but a voice with a human-like body as well.

Tags: ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE ENTERTAINMENT

