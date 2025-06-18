MAZE Shares Video of Democrat Men Reacting to Being 'Manhandled' and Threatened

As we reported earlier, New York City mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani turned a controversy about him comparing "globalize the intifada" to the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising of the Holocaust into a lecture on Islamophobia, and how he's been threatened for being a Muslim. Sen. Alex Padilla held back tears as he told the harrowing account of his being detained by Kristi Noem's security team after busting in on her press conference. We hadn't seen the video of Brad Lander talk about his attempt to escort a migrant through an ICE barricade.

We'd gotten the impression that Democratic men had gotten all weepy this week, and thanks to MAZE, we now have a compilation video, concluding with President Donald Trump's reaction after being shot by a would-be assassin.

Democrat men and conservative men are not the same. pic.twitter.com/0nScenlKAM — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 19, 2025

What a bunch of heroes the Democrats are. As some have asked, is crying part of their $20 million effort to learn how to speak to men?

Shout out to @Spicer2Regina for the great idea for this video. — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 19, 2025

Soft males. — Eric Niehaus (@Eric_Niehaus) June 19, 2025

The men to the left of Trump made up lies and acted to justify their politically motivated subterfuge.



Trump stood up with a defiant fist in the face dark forces trying to literally silence his voice and his life.



We are not the same as them — Angry Elephant (@Craptocracy) June 19, 2025

Democrat drama queens vs the Alpha Wolf 🐺 — Lonewolfy 🐺 (@Lonewolfy777) June 19, 2025

One was obstructing ICE, one was trying to save his political career, and the third just had a question for Noem. All three will fight harder for illegal immigrants than American citizens.

Post of the YEAR 🇺🇸 — Chadillac661 (@TXChadillac661) June 19, 2025

***