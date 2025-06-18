Steer & Escort: NYT Crafts Dem-Friendly Phrases to Downplay Brad Lander’s Obstruction of an ICE Arrest

Legacy media ‘journalists’ exist to either not report what’s happening or to ‘report’ it with language that hides or downplays what did happen. This only goes one way politically. So on Tuesday, while NYC Comptroller Brad Lander was obstructing ICE, a New York Times ‘journo’ jumped to his defense with some silly wordplay.

Have a look. (READ)

NYT pens new legacy media terms for trying to obstruct the arrest of an illegal alien:



“Tried to steer a man"



“Tried to escort a migrant" pic.twitter.com/8EW1agVHzJ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 17, 2025

NYT leads the nation in euphemistically reporting on their favored wrongdoers. — Jon Tveten (@jtveten) June 17, 2025

We’ve seen similar instances of ‘journalists’ crafting deceptive phrases, for example, using ‘undocumented citizens’ instead of ‘illegal aliens.’

It’s all to lend credence to yet another one of their Democrat Party’s staged stunts.

Steered him with elbows and headlocks LOL — Johnny St.Pete (@JohnMcCloy) June 17, 2025

He ended up being the one getting steered pic.twitter.com/5wGNrElSIe — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 17, 2025

To live on forever in meme lore. pic.twitter.com/laq1j6z58W — Chris (@ChrizDDv3) June 17, 2025

We voted for a lot of things this year it appears lol — Johnny St.Pete (@JohnMcCloy) June 17, 2025

We sure did.

Commenters jokingly say they’re going to use the NYT’s Democrat-friendly euphemisms in their daily lives.

"Your honor, I was just trying to escort this big screen TV out of the store..." — Tripp Whitbeck (@trippwhitbeck) June 17, 2025

But officer, I was simply escorting that money out of the bank! — Jay Parker (@Soob) June 17, 2025

So he's an escort now? 😏 — Paledry (@paledry) June 17, 2025

Escorting a migrant? Isn't that what cartel members do at the border? — Ken (@krh1802_ken) June 17, 2025

Where we win is when we catch their terms and repurpose them.



We steered a migrate back across the border.



ICE escorted a migrant to the deportation flight. — Webmiester (@YourWebmiester) June 18, 2025

The NYT is complete propaganda at this point. — Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) June 17, 2025

Just point and laugh. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 17, 2025

Yes, laugh at any ‘journalist’ who does this for their fellow Democrats. When they get fired or laid off, you can celebrate as they are steered and escorted out the door.