Steer & Escort: NYT Crafts Dem-Friendly Phrases to Downplay Brad Lander’s Obstruction of an ICE Arrest

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:00 AM on June 18, 2025
AP Photo/Olga Fedorova

Legacy media ‘journalists’ exist to either not report what’s happening or to ‘report’ it with language that hides or downplays what did happen. This only goes one way politically. So on Tuesday, while NYC Comptroller Brad Lander was obstructing ICE, a New York Times ‘journo’ jumped to his defense with some silly wordplay.

Have a look. (READ)

We’ve seen similar instances of ‘journalists’ crafting deceptive phrases, for example, using ‘undocumented citizens’ instead of ‘illegal aliens.’

It’s all to lend credence to yet another one of their Democrat Party’s staged stunts.

We sure did.

Commenters jokingly say they’re going to use the NYT’s Democrat-friendly euphemisms in their daily lives.

Yes, laugh at any 'journalist' who does this for their fellow Democrats. When they get fired or laid off, you can celebrate as they are steered and escorted out the door.

Tags: BORDER SECURITY DEMOCRAT PARTY ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION LIBERAL MEDIA MEDIA BIAS

