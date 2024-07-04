'Experts My A**': Brit Hume HUME-ILIATES Politifact for 2020 Fact-Check of His Clearly TRUE Biden Claim

Every time we read a post/tweet from Brit Hume we 'hear' it in his deep, baritone, straight-guy voice. He is definitely the Abbott to a world of Costellos in the media world. Calm, cool, collected, you never see Hume lose his composure.

Even when he's mad.

So seeing this from him on Twitter/X, calling Politifact out for fact-checking him in 2020 when he said Biden was senile is a *chef's kiss*

This, from 2020, has held up well. "Experts," my a**. https://t.co/TNlqKEj78r — Brit Hume (@brithume) July 3, 2024

From Politifact:

Broadly, the word senile is defined as pertaining to old age. But often it is used by some people in association with memory loss problems or diseases that are not a normal part of aging. PolitiFact contacted experts in the health care of older people for their take on Hume’s use of the word senile and its application to Biden. They said Hume’s characterization is wrong. It’s "a shameful display of ageism and ignorance," said Donald Jurivich, Eva Gilbertson Distinguished Professor of Geriatrics and Chairman of Geriatrics at the University of North Dakota School of Medicine & Health Sciences.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

Shameful display of ageism and ingornace ...

Sure.

Or, you know, Hume was RIGHT.

I love when you get salty — HarrisonBergeron (@thejaphyryder) July 3, 2024

Yes, we do too.

And you can expect an apology when? — John Glenn (@JohnGle82369906) July 3, 2024

Right.

“Experts” are on a pretty bad streak…. — Erik Warga (@erik_warga) July 3, 2024

And they have been for a long, long time.

Aged better than Biden, — Lake Bum (@dustopian) July 3, 2024

To be fair, everything is aging better than Biden.

We're not exactly holding our breath waiting for PolitiFact to actually correct their obvious mistake.

They really don’t like hearing the truth about their candidates… — jim (@jim98800218) July 3, 2024

Ironic ain't it?

A fact-checking site that can't deal with the truth?

