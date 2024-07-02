FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT! First Democrat Officially Calls on Biden to Withdraw and Grab Yer Popcorn

Yes, we've said this already a bunch today but ... HERE WE GO.

The first Democrat to outright call on Biden to withdraw has come forward.

As Matthew Choi says, WHOA.

Woah



Austin Dem Rep. Lloyd Doggett calls on Biden to withdraw pic.twitter.com/IZod4LDeD1 — Matthew Choi (@matthewichoi) July 2, 2024

This part is especially stupid:

Over overriding consideration must be who has the best hope of saving our democracy from an authoritarian takeover by a criminal and his gang.

HA HA HA HA HA

What a bunch of malarkey! Especially since A) we're not a democracy and B) the only reason Biden hasn't stood trial is because Hur determined he was not mentally well enough to do so. But you know, he can totally run the country.

It’s very interesting to note that none of the calls for Biden to step out of the race are because he’s senile and can no longer function, which is obvious.



Rather they want him out because he might lose.



No concerns about the man, or that the country is clearly being run by… — Dr. Ranch Wood (@UVIL1991) July 2, 2024

They're not worried about him running the country in a highly incapacitated state.

No no, they're afraid to lose power, just like the authoritarians they are.

Guess no one told him that Biden was selected as the party’s nominee through a (mostly) open and democratic process. 😈 — Buck Leahy (@BuckLeahy) July 2, 2024

Democrats have spoken.

That's how this works.

Nope! Ridiculous he would even suggest this close to election! #RidingWithBiden2024 — Paula Mercado (@icunurseMercado) July 2, 2024

How dare he!?

Joe is our guy! — Lynn Scheid (@LynnScheid2023) July 2, 2024

LBJ announced in March.. it's July ... too late to switch — Jeff B. Vockrodt (@JeffBVockrodt) July 2, 2024

It's not as if Biden just suddenly turned into a walking, talking zombie - he's been this way for years. They just chose to ignore it until it was too late.

And now, it's too late.

