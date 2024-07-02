FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT! First Democrat Officially Calls on Biden to Withdraw and Grab Yer Popcorn

DELIGHTFUL! Black Democrat Warns ‘We Gon' Blow The Party Up' if They Choose...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:10 PM on July 02, 2024
Meme

Yes, we've said this already a bunch today but ... HERE WE GO.

The first Democrat to outright call on Biden to withdraw has come forward.

As Matthew Choi says, WHOA.

This part is especially stupid:

Over overriding consideration must be who has the best hope of saving our democracy from an authoritarian takeover by a criminal and his gang.

HA HA HA HA HA

What a bunch of malarkey! Especially since A) we're not a democracy and B) the only reason Biden hasn't stood trial is because Hur determined he was not mentally well enough to do so. But you know, he can totally run the country.

They're not worried about him running the country in a highly incapacitated state.

No no, they're afraid to lose power, just like the authoritarians they are.

Democrats have spoken.

That's how this works.

How dare he!?

It's not as if Biden just suddenly turned into a walking, talking zombie - he's been this way for years. They just chose to ignore it until it was too late.

And now, it's too late.

======================================================================

=======================================================================

