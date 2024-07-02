Democratic Governors Held 'Governors ONLY' Meeting to Discuss Biden Concerns and HOO BOY (Thread)

And here we go.

Sounds like governors of blue states are a tad bit concerned about the train wreck we all witnessed on Thursday night. So concerned in fact they held a call with NO staffs, no one from the campaign, no one from the White House.

Advertisement

Just democrat governors so you KNOW this was a doozy of a call.

And CNN's Jake Tapper is breaking this story which makes it even more interesting:

BREAKING....



Sources: Democratic governors held a call yesterday afternoon...



Just governors – no staffs – no one from campaign or WH...



Organized by Gov Tim Walz of Minnesota for the DGA...



1/4 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 2, 2024

Huh.

On the call Dem. governors expressed concern about what's going on with the president



They know if they come forward publicly with concern that likely will cause Biden to dig in more



They were also surprised none of them had heard from him (!)



2/4 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 2, 2024

The more they tell Biden he should step down the less willing he is to do so. Too bad they didn't say something when it was this obvious months or even years ago.

We're not surprised they haven't heard from him - Jill is keeping him away from anyone and everyone who might tell him he should step down because she isn't ready to give up the power that goes along with being FLOTUS to such an absent and mentally gone president.

So in essence, they've made their bed, they get to sleep in it.

There was discussion on the call about wanting to have a call with the campaign or White House...



Some discussion about having VP Harris address them...



There was strong sentiment that they needed to hear directly from President Biden



3/4 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 2, 2024

And unless Jill can trust them not to ask him to step aside, that ain't happening.

They are trying to set up a meeting at the WH ...or via Zoom for those who can't come...nothing is on the books yet....but WH knows of request



Dem Govs are not coming in with any specific message-- but they feel they need to hear from President Biden



4/4 more to come — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) July 2, 2024

It just gets worse and worse for them all.

Ain't it great?

======================================================================

Related:

Do You Even HISTORY, Jen?! Jennifer Rubin Praising Nazi to Dunk on Trump Goes REALLY REALLY REALLY Wrong

'Tone-Deaf Political DISASTER'! CNN Sr. Political Commentator Savagely TEARS Into Biden and Dems (Watch)

Someone's NERVOUS --> Liz Cheney SNAPS at Trump for Posting Meme That Hits TOO CLOSE to Home for Her

Orange Man BAD Takes on HILARIOUS New Meaning After Bronzed Biden Appearance and X Takes are Comedy GOLD

Cope and Seethe, SCUMBAG! Adam Schiff RIPPED Over TONE-DEAF 'B*tchfest' About SCOTUS Immunity Ruling

=======================================================================