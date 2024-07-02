New York Post Doesn't Pull a SINGLE Punch Pummeling Joe AND Jill Biden...
Democratic Governors Held 'Governors ONLY' Meeting to Discuss Biden Concerns and HOO BOY (Thread)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:55 AM on July 02, 2024
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

And here we go.

Sounds like governors of blue states are a tad bit concerned about the train wreck we all witnessed on Thursday night. So concerned in fact they held a call with NO staffs, no one from the campaign, no one from the White House.

Just democrat governors so you KNOW this was a doozy of a call.

And CNN's Jake Tapper is breaking this story which makes it even more interesting:

Huh.

The more they tell Biden he should step down the less willing he is to do so. Too bad they didn't say something when it was this obvious months or even years ago.

We're not surprised they haven't heard from him - Jill is keeping him away from anyone and everyone who might tell him he should step down because she isn't ready to give up the power that goes along with being FLOTUS to such an absent and mentally gone president.

So in essence, they've made their bed, they get to sleep in it.

And unless Jill can trust them not to ask him to step aside, that ain't happening.

It just gets worse and worse for them all.

Ain't it great?

