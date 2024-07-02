Do You Even HISTORY, Jen?! Jennifer Rubin Praising Nazi to Dunk on Trump Goes REALLY REALLY REALLY Wrong

Mika Brzezinski Desperately Tries to Defend Biden After His Disastrous Debate Performance
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:10 AM on July 02, 2024
YouTube/Screenshot

This is insane, even for Jennifer Rubin. And considering some of the bizarre and even insane stuff she's written over the years that's really saying something. If you have to praise a Nazi to dunk on Trump comparing him to Hitler it MIGHT be time to put the Twitter/X down, go outside, and touch some grass.

Take a look:

Biden IS too old, Jen.

But that's not the bigger issue here praising Hindenburg.

From the Community Note on Jen's Post:

Hindenburg appointed Hitler as Chancellor of Germany.Hindenburg also signed the Enabling Act of 1933, yielding Hitler/the NSDAP dictatorial power. Among other reasons, Hindenburg is considered as responsible for the Nazi regime broadly/Hitler in particular.

But nice try ... we think?

You know what, no. That's just ignorant, uninformed, and bats**t all rolled up into one. Maybe now is a good time for her to finally delete her account.

Good gravy.

They're slowly but surely going out of business for a reason, just sayin'.

We're going to guess no, no she has not. Painful, ain't it?

