Do You Even HISTORY, Jen?! Jennifer Rubin Praising Nazi to Dunk on Trump Goes REALLY REALLY REALLY Wrong

This is insane, even for Jennifer Rubin. And considering some of the bizarre and even insane stuff she's written over the years that's really saying something. If you have to praise a Nazi to dunk on Trump comparing him to Hitler it MIGHT be time to put the Twitter/X down, go outside, and touch some grass.

Advertisement

Take a look:

Aw, Hindenburg is too old said some Germans before electing a monster — Jen "I dissent " Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) July 2, 2024

Biden IS too old, Jen.

But that's not the bigger issue here praising Hindenburg.

From the Community Note on Jen's Post:

Hindenburg appointed Hitler as Chancellor of Germany.Hindenburg also signed the Enabling Act of 1933, yielding Hitler/the NSDAP dictatorial power. Among other reasons, Hindenburg is considered as responsible for the Nazi regime broadly/Hitler in particular.

But nice try ... we think?

You know what, no. That's just ignorant, uninformed, and bats**t all rolled up into one. Maybe now is a good time for her to finally delete her account.

Good gravy.

Lmao. @washingtonpost, this person represents you. She is the face of your paper. You all should be ashamed. pic.twitter.com/57qknT3yZG — Stephen Lloyd (@apparentlysteve) July 2, 2024

They're slowly but surely going out of business for a reason, just sayin'.

Have you ever actually read a history of the Nazis? I'm not sure you understand what happened. — David Harsanyi (@davidharsanyi) July 2, 2024

We're going to guess no, no she has not. Painful, ain't it?

Hindenburg made Hitler Chancellor. Then Hitler forced him out. Not only do you not know history, you don’t know how a parliamentary system works AND you are terrible at analogies.

What even is your job? — JayJay McMaster, CD (@tantrumblue1) July 2, 2024

History really isn't your best subject, is it? — Umbrella Security Services (@UmbrellaSecSvcs) July 2, 2024

How are you this ignorant? — HawkeyePilot (@HawkeyePilot) July 2, 2024

Want a real answer? How long ya' got?

HAAAAAAAAA.

======================================================================

Related:

'Tone-Deaf Political DISASTER'! CNN Sr. Political Commentator Savagely TEARS Into Biden and Dems (Watch)

Someone's NERVOUS --> Liz Cheney SNAPS at Trump for Posting Meme That Hits TOO CLOSE to Home for Her

Orange Man BAD Takes on HILARIOUS New Meaning After Bronzed Biden Appearance and X Takes are Comedy GOLD

Cope and Seethe, SCUMBAG! Adam Schiff RIPPED Over TONE-DEAF 'B*tchfest' About SCOTUS Immunity Ruling

Keith Olbermann, Rob Reiner, Eric Holder, OH MY! Here Are the Biggest FREAK-Outs Over Trump Immunity Case

=======================================================================