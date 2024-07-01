REEE *Breathe* EEE! Our CNN Pals Are Having a Totally NORMAL One After...
Keith Olbermann, Rob Reiner, Eric Holder, OH MY! Here Are the Biggest FREAK-Outs Over Trump Immunity Case

Sam J.  |  12:05 PM on July 01, 2024
AngieArtist

As Twitchy readers know, SCOTUS once again adhered to the Constitution and as usual, our pals on the Left are handling it quite well, just like the rational, sane, thoughtful adults we have come to expect them to be.

Advertisement

Heh.

KIDDING.

They are losing their flipping minds, of course. And as usual, we are gathering the meltdowns for one big piece'; as the day goes on we will update as we are sure many more of them will go straight-up bats**t. It's their go-to, after all.

They've worked so hard to get Trump.

Womp womp womp.

Biden is literally targeting his political opponent but sure, go with the insurrection angle - it's worked so well for you nobs so far.

RUN FOR YOUR LIVES!

DA DA DAAAAAA!

Advertisement

Swalwell trying to pretend everything is AOK. 

We're not going to show you the rest of her post. We promise, it doesn't get any better.

Wow.

Authoritarian says what?

What the Hell is that?

Yikes.

And speaking of yikes.

What?

Advertisement

Don't worry, we won't include Seth's thread of 1000000000 tweets whining about SCOTUS. We realize there are only so many hours in the day.

Poor Rob. He's not having a great few days.

They don't deal well with loss, do they?

Then why are we all laughing? OH, that's right, because the Left has had loss after after loss. It's almost as if that pendulum is finally starting to swing back to sanity.

Hey Mike, feel free to find a better, more fun country.

Advertisement

Remember when Eric promised to investigate himself?

But he's worried about immunity for a president.

HA HA HA HA HA

We got nothin'.

Starting to think some talking points went out to our dimmest and dumbest.

Oh FFS.

What is it with these people trying to kill the political opposition? This is nuts. And they're saying it so OPENLY.

Wow.

See? Democrats want a king.

That's not how it works, Jo. Not even a little bit. 

Holy cow.

But you know, it's the Right that is violent and dangerous.

They tried to delete this one:

Advertisement

You know this guy is a bunch of fun at birthday parties.

Poor lil fella.

======================================================================

=======================================================================

