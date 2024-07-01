Keith Olbermann, Rob Reiner, Eric Holder, OH MY! Here Are the Biggest FREAK-Outs Over Trump Immunity Case

As Twitchy readers know, SCOTUS once again adhered to the Constitution and as usual, our pals on the Left are handling it quite well, just like the rational, sane, thoughtful adults we have come to expect them to be.

Heh.

KIDDING.

They are losing their flipping minds, of course. And as usual, we are gathering the meltdowns for one big piece'; as the day goes on we will update as we are sure many more of them will go straight-up bats**t. It's their go-to, after all.

What an absolutely dangerous ruling from the Supreme Court.



According to this ruling, a sitting President would be able to commit treason so long as the act is committed in an official capacity. https://t.co/rJ3Km10LZ8 — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) July 1, 2024

They've worked so hard to get Trump.

Womp womp womp.

A core part of presidential powers is that there is immunity for official acts, but the vagueness of the standard for immunity set in the ruling is concerning.



It would be hard to argue that dispensing a mob to overturn the election is part of the president’s "official duties". — Rep. Diana DeGette (@RepDianaDeGette) July 1, 2024

Biden is literally targeting his political opponent but sure, go with the insurrection angle - it's worked so well for you nobs so far.

According to the Supreme Court, Biden could now send in Seal Team 6 to take all of them out. He could send in the military to take out Trump. He has “immunity” for official acts now! — Harry Sisson (@harryjsisson) July 1, 2024

RUN FOR YOUR LIVES!

How bad was today's Supreme Court decision?



If reelected Trump could assassinate his political opponents as long as he cited a statute or constitutional provision for doing so.



We are in real danger. — Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) July 1, 2024

DA DA DAAAAAA!

Swalwell isn't doing to well.. baghdad Bob persona invoked.. pic.twitter.com/CRnsVFTzIR — 𝐉𝐮𝐬𝐭_𝐃𝐚𝐯𝐞 (@TxLobo) July 1, 2024

Swalwell trying to pretend everything is AOK.

Today's SCOTUS ruling tears down one of the first principles of American democracy: that no man is above the law. To say the president has immunity from prosecution for any acts committed in their official capacity while in office is a wide open invitation to dictatorship. And in… https://t.co/F5eWktQXGa — Marianne Williamson (@marwilliamson) July 1, 2024

We're not going to show you the rest of her post. We promise, it doesn't get any better.

Wow.

So does this mean that President Biden, as official act, get rid of the GOP Congress and appoint Democratic Congress and Senate and order the former 45 to be put into custody and jailed, since President Biden is now the King and can Name his Successor? — TJ (@ProveIt91383273) July 1, 2024

Authoritarian says what?

What the Hell is that?

Yikes.

And speaking of yikes.

Well thanks Supreme Court. Now King Biden I can officially declare Trump a terrorist and officially imprison him officially without trial (and without consequences) — Keith Olbermann (@KeithOlbermann) July 1, 2024

What?

Supreme Court decisions cut both ways; they become the law of the land for *all*.



President Biden is *entitled* now—by *law*—to determine what official acts that might previously have been deemed illegal he can take, with presidential immunity, to protect us from insurrection. — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) July 1, 2024

Don't worry, we won't include Seth's thread of 1000000000 tweets whining about SCOTUS. We realize there are only so many hours in the day.

A Convicted Felon has just been given a Get Out of Jail Free card by his Compromised Supreme Court. Autocracy here we come. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) July 1, 2024

Poor Rob. He's not having a great few days.

It’s OFFICIAL: The Supreme Court has just disgraced itself by ruling that Presidents do have SOME immunity from prosecution for committing what they deem official acts.



President Biden’s FIRST act under this new reality should be to postpone the election indefinitely until we… — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) July 1, 2024

They don't deal well with loss, do they?

The Supreme Court just ruled that if the President ordered Seal Team 6 to assassinate his political opponent, he would be immune from criminal prosecution



This isn't a joke pic.twitter.com/U7orUZQ7l9 — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) July 1, 2024

Then why are we all laughing? OH, that's right, because the Left has had loss after after loss. It's almost as if that pendulum is finally starting to swing back to sanity.

America is super fun! Being homeless is illegal, but being the most powerful man in the country means you’re immune from prosecution! — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) July 1, 2024

Hey Mike, feel free to find a better, more fun country.

Our democracy has been gravely wounded



The Trump immunity decision says: a president CAN VIOLATE THE CRIMINAL LAW if he acts within his broadly defined “constitutional authority”



Absurd and dangerous



There is no basis in the Constitution for this Court constructed… — Eric Holder (@EricHolder) July 1, 2024

Remember when Eric promised to investigate himself?

But he's worried about immunity for a president.

HA HA HA HA HA

We got nothin'.

genuinely shocking that a Court justice is now on record that the Court has sanctioned that a president can order Seal Team Six to assassinate his political opponent https://t.co/DX0730lCig — Sam Stein (@samstein) July 1, 2024

Starting to think some talking points went out to our dimmest and dumbest.

Does this mean that a president could execute or imprison foes as an “official act”? — Mia Farrow 🏳️‍🌈 🌻🇺🇸💙 (@MiaFarrow) July 1, 2024

Oh FFS.

@POTUS should be calling Seal Team 6 right now… — Lisa_Florida_Teacher 🇺🇸 🇺🇦🏴‍☠️🇮🇱 (@LisaMikol3369) July 1, 2024

What is it with these people trying to kill the political opposition? This is nuts. And they're saying it so OPENLY.

#SupremeCourt If I were Biden, I would have Trump assassinated. This is how stupid this Supreme Court has made this country. If you support this, leave this country. — Gary Gray (@garyggray) July 1, 2024

Wow.

Joe Biden should immediately remove the six far-right wing Justices on the Supreme Court and replace them with six Democrats, call it an “official act” of his presidency, and call it a day. — Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) July 1, 2024

See? Democrats want a king.

That's not how it works, Jo. Not even a little bit.

In full compliance with the Supreme Court's ruling. pic.twitter.com/1lRJJ5cqHO — Max Kennerly (@MaxKennerly) July 1, 2024

Holy cow.

But you know, it's the Right that is violent and dangerous.

They tried to delete this one:

F*ck taking out Trump, shut down the GOP. And their judges. Immune. — Ethan Embry (@EmbryEthan) July 1, 2024

You know this guy is a bunch of fun at birthday parties.

Lol Crissy is sad 🙁 pic.twitter.com/za5YEGktt6 — Jill Biden Press Release (parody?) (@Jillbldenpress) July 1, 2024

Poor lil fella.

