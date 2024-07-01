Of COURSE: Biden Family Pushes Bag of Brain-Dead Biden to FIRE Advisers After TERRIBLE Debate Performance

LOL, It's REAL! Check Out GLORIOUS Glimpse Into LA Debate Watch Party, Especially...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:25 AM on July 01, 2024
AP Photo/Susan Walsh

And the train wreck that is Biden and his horrible family continues to get even train-wreckier.

Is that a word?

Eh, even if it's not it works here so we'll go with it. Seems Biden sucked SO MUCH during last week's debate his family wants him to fire his top advisers because you know, it's not Joe's fault he came across as a walking, talking, broken animatronic ... no no, it's his adviser's fault

Looking that way. Hey, his family isn't about to give up now, especially since Jill just made the cover of Vogue! Whatever it takes to keep the old man in the race and their endless gravy train of power and most importantly, MONEY.

Well of course Biden isn't stewing, he thinks he won. His wife even patted him on the head for answering all of the questions!

It's his family that is mad and gosh ... why ever would that be?

Republicans.

As for his top advisers ... maybe his family has a point.

Twitter/X won't allow us to snag this tweet for some reason BUT you guys know us, we aren't that easily defeated. Screenshot for the WIN ... or we suppose the loss if you're the poor woman in the picture with creepy Hunter.

And we all know it.

======================================================================

Tags: HUNTER BIDEN JILL BIDEN JOE BIDEN

