Of COURSE: Biden Family Pushes Bag of Brain-Dead Biden to FIRE Advisers After TERRIBLE Debate Performance

And the train wreck that is Biden and his horrible family continues to get even train-wreckier.

Is that a word?

Eh, even if it's not it works here so we'll go with it. Seems Biden sucked SO MUCH during last week's debate his family wants him to fire his top advisers because you know, it's not Joe's fault he came across as a walking, talking, broken animatronic ... no no, it's his adviser's fault

He is not going to take responsibility for HIS performance? It is his staff? pic.twitter.com/eSfmAQWIVs — Greta Van Susteren (@greta) June 30, 2024

Looking that way. Hey, his family isn't about to give up now, especially since Jill just made the cover of Vogue! Whatever it takes to keep the old man in the race and their endless gravy train of power and most importantly, MONEY.

There is real anger within the Biden family and among close allies about how the president was staffed and prepared ahead of the debate, per people familiar. Biden himself is not stewing, trying to move forward. — Katie Rogers (@katierogers) June 30, 2024

Well of course Biden isn't stewing, he thinks he won. His wife even patted him on the head for answering all of the questions!

It's his family that is mad and gosh ... why ever would that be?

Biden himself is not stewing because he has only a partial grasp of what happened Thursday. — Yossi Gestetner (@YossiGestetner) June 30, 2024

Biden didn't recall how he actually did immediately after the debate debacle. Of course he's not stewing on it. — Jellenne 🇺🇸🌵🌞 (@jellen805) June 30, 2024

How hilarious. Blaming everyone else for failure. He epitomizes what's wrong with America by never taking responsibility for his own actions. Who is he blaming for all his policy failures? — WJ (@yonawaya) June 30, 2024

Republicans.

As for his top advisers ... maybe his family has a point.

Twitter/X won't allow us to snag this tweet for some reason BUT you guys know us, we aren't that easily defeated. Screenshot for the WIN ... or we suppose the loss if you're the poor woman in the picture with creepy Hunter.

Dude’s been in politics for 50 years. His staff didn’t let him down. His dementia did. — Your Mom Is A Bot (@wsliger) June 30, 2024

And we all know it.

