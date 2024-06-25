Corey DeAngelis Wipes the Floor With PRIVILEGED Sunny Hostin After She Dumps on School Choice for Unions

What is it about people who were privileged enough to go to private school dumping on others who are not so fortunate having the opportunity to go to private school? You'd think everyone would support the idea of funding following the student, especially when so many students get stuck in terrible schools in terrible districts with terrible teachers. Why on Earth would anyone ever oppose actually HELPING unfortunate, poverty-stricken children?

Perhaps because they're connected to the teachers' unions and vote Democrat.

Yeah, that's it.

Like Sunny Hostin.

The View host @sunny literally regurgitating talking points straight from the largest teachers union to oppose school choice.



She went to a private school. pic.twitter.com/SBZTV5XUy8 — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) June 24, 2024

They handed her talking points and she used them.

What a free thinker.

Sunny Hostin went to private school and sent her kids to private school. https://t.co/Um8kUYogNS pic.twitter.com/LmO36d6Wnx — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) June 24, 2024

But not for the rest of you poors! You better know your place!

She would be the poster girl for money can’t buy a good education. — Steve Abramowicz (@SAbramowicz81) June 24, 2024

"School choice for me but not for thee!" pic.twitter.com/J46b7P0s4d — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) June 24, 2024

"According to the National Education Association, which is actually the largest union in the United States.. they say that this um voucher system is actually um.. they also say.."



Teachers union mouthpiece on The View.



Pathetic. — Corey A. DeAngelis, school choice evangelist (@DeAngelisCorey) June 24, 2024

This is The View we're talking about here so it's not like we anyone expects a whole lot from any of them.

On a show overrun with hypocrites and liars, she may be the worst. — Jack Bauer After Dark (@JackBauerAD) June 24, 2024

And that's really saying something.

