Oh Honey, NO! AOC Marks 2-Year Dobbs Anniversary As Only SHE CAN, Makes Total Fool of Herself (Watch)

Two years ago, SCOTUS overturned Roe and returned abortion to where it belongs, to the states. As Ruth Bader Ginsberg herself said, Roe was bad law ... and clearly it was unconstitutional so when pro-aborts came to SCOTUS angry about a 15-week abortion restriction the court took the opportunity to correct a mistake.

Advertisement

And for the last two years, the same people who refuse to define a woman have been working really hard to convince women that Trump is somehow to blame for Roe and that if he's elected he will ban abortion FOREVER.

They really are quite melodramatic, not to mention WRONG as Trump himself as said he agrees with SCOTUS and the states should decide.

And speaking of being melodramatic, fresh from her embarrassing performance on Saturday where she yelled at a crowd of Democrats much like an Austrian dictator who shall remain nameless, AOC was quick to make a fool of herself once again.

Watch:

Today marks two years since Dobbs.



Two years our rights were seized by the most corrupt Supreme Court in US history.



But we will have our day.

We will tell our story.



And we will have the right to choose - not just over our bodies, but at the ballot box too. #BidenHarris pic.twitter.com/aZg4v1MojH — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) June 24, 2024

If only she'd charged in and yanked her hair down. Maybe that would have made a bigger impression?

And catastrophic. Really? Most corrupt Supreme Court in US history?

HA HA HA HA HA

It’s sad how you’ve forgotten the RARE portion of “safe, legal and rare” https://t.co/yDQwsx3PGs — Tom Buckley (@BullheadRanch) June 24, 2024

She's a hot dumpster fire of hot dumpster fires. In fact, hot dumpster fires would walk past her and say, 'Damn, that's one hot dumpster fire.'

Alex, stop taking innocent lives. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) June 24, 2024

Dang, nothing makes Democrats angrier than taking away their ability to kill their unborn.

Well, that and taking away their slaves but that was a long time ago.

Again, for the Dems that aren’t paying attention: https://t.co/cxa8aFKufy. — Smanson (@homechefRVA) June 24, 2024

Yup, Obama campaigned on it.

Then pivoted even WITH a majority because like any good Democrat, he knew they need abortion to campaign on.

Hey AOC, do you understand the concept of states controlling their own laws in their state? It’s called federalism, and it’s what our founding fathers wanted for America. — JKash 🍊MAGA Queen (@JKash000) June 24, 2024

Don't be silly ... she's a sociliast.

And socialists hate federalism.

Advertisement

======================================================================

Related:

The FARCE Is Strong! Ted Cruz OWNS Collin Allred for Bringing in Mark Hamill to Help His Campaign and LOL

And He Will WIN! Karoline Leavitt Lights Kasie Hunt UP for Cowardly Shutting Her Mic Off During Interview

'Know the REALITY': Chad Felix Greene's Personal, POWERFUL Thread on LGBTQ Culture Is a MUST-Read

Liz Cheney Sucking Up to Taylor Swift in Order to Dunk on Trump's 'Crowd Size' BLOWS UP in Her Smug Face

Clay Travis Drops Kasie Hunt With RECEIPTS Showing Jake Tapper (and Dana Bash) Comparing Trump to Hitler

=======================================================================