Michael Knaapen, LGBTQ of Maryland Head Busted for Texting Teen, Visited the White...
CNN Host Ends Interview With Trump Spokesperson, Goes Red in the Face When...
'Unprincipled Fraud': On Dobbs Anniversary, SHAMELESS Tool Bill Kristol Flip Flops on Abor...
Trump vs CNN, Media's Hoax Exposed, Maher & Cuomo vs Biden!
Total Annihilation: Bill Melugin NUKES NPR 'Reporter' Accusing Him of 'Racist Propaganda'
'They Don't Realize There Are Tapes?' Politico Puts Out 'Laughable Propaganda on Behalf...
Hamas Supporters Attack Jews Outside LA Synagogue, Prompting TERRIBLE Response From LAPD a...
The FARCE Is Strong! Ted Cruz OWNS Collin Allred for Bringing in Mark...
You DON'T Hate the Media Enough --> DBag Reporter Uses FAKE KKK Pic...
Kelley Paul Has a Flashback Reminder for CNN Host Troubled by Trump Spox's...
And He Will WIN! Karoline Leavitt Lights Kasie Hunt UP for Cowardly Shutting...
'Know the REALITY': Chad Felix Greene's Personal, POWERFUL Thread on LGBTQ Culture Is...
Liz Cheney Sucking Up to Taylor Swift in Order to Dunk on Trump's...
Dana Loesch Digs Into How Much $$$ Planned Parenthood's Giving to Dems (YOUR...

Oh Honey, NO! AOC Marks 2-Year Dobbs Anniversary As Only SHE CAN, Makes Total Fool of Herself (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:10 PM on June 24, 2024
AP Photo/Seth Wenig

Two years ago, SCOTUS overturned Roe and returned abortion to where it belongs, to the states. As Ruth Bader Ginsberg herself said, Roe was bad law ... and clearly it was unconstitutional so when pro-aborts came to SCOTUS angry about a 15-week abortion restriction the court took the opportunity to correct a mistake.

Advertisement

And for the last two years, the same people who refuse to define a woman have been working really hard to convince women that Trump is somehow to blame for Roe and that if he's elected he will ban abortion FOREVER.

They really are quite melodramatic, not to mention WRONG as Trump himself as said he agrees with SCOTUS and the states should decide.

And speaking of being melodramatic, fresh from her embarrassing performance on Saturday where she yelled at a crowd of Democrats much like an Austrian dictator who shall remain nameless, AOC was quick to make a fool of herself once again.

Watch:

If only she'd charged in and yanked her hair down. Maybe that would have made a bigger impression?

And catastrophic. Really? Most corrupt Supreme Court in US history? 

Recommended

Total Annihilation: Bill Melugin NUKES NPR 'Reporter' Accusing Him of 'Racist Propaganda'
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

HA HA HA HA HA

She's a hot dumpster fire of hot dumpster fires. In fact, hot dumpster fires would walk past her and say, 'Damn, that's one hot dumpster fire.'

Dang, nothing makes Democrats angrier than taking away their ability to kill their unborn. 

Well, that and taking away their slaves but that was a long time ago.

Yup, Obama campaigned on it. 

Then pivoted even WITH a majority because like any good Democrat, he knew they need abortion to campaign on. 

Don't be silly ... she's a sociliast.

And socialists hate federalism.

Advertisement

======================================================================

Related:

The FARCE Is Strong! Ted Cruz OWNS Collin Allred for Bringing in Mark Hamill to Help His Campaign and LOL

And He Will WIN! Karoline Leavitt Lights Kasie Hunt UP for Cowardly Shutting Her Mic Off During Interview

'Know the REALITY': Chad Felix Greene's Personal, POWERFUL Thread on LGBTQ Culture Is a MUST-Read

Liz Cheney Sucking Up to Taylor Swift in Order to Dunk on Trump's 'Crowd Size' BLOWS UP in Her Smug Face

Clay Travis Drops Kasie Hunt With RECEIPTS Showing Jake Tapper (and Dana Bash) Comparing Trump to Hitler

=======================================================================

Tags: ABORTION AOC DOBBS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Total Annihilation: Bill Melugin NUKES NPR 'Reporter' Accusing Him of 'Racist Propaganda'
Grateful Calvin
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
'They Don't Realize There Are Tapes?' Politico Puts Out 'Laughable Propaganda on Behalf of CNN'
Doug P.
Liz Cheney Sucking Up to Taylor Swift in Order to Dunk on Trump's 'Crowd Size' BLOWS UP in Her Smug Face
Sam J.
Michael Knaapen, LGBTQ of Maryland Head Busted for Texting Teen, Visited the White House MULTIPLE Times
Amy Curtis
'Unprincipled Fraud': On Dobbs Anniversary, SHAMELESS Tool Bill Kristol Flip Flops on Abortion
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Total Annihilation: Bill Melugin NUKES NPR 'Reporter' Accusing Him of 'Racist Propaganda' Grateful Calvin
Advertisement