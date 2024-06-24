'Know the REALITY': Chad Felix Greene's Personal, POWERFUL Thread on LGBTQ Culture Is a MUST-Read

Chad Felix Greene shared a very personal, powerful blog about LGBTQ culture that we felt was a must-share and a must-read. As usual, with threads like this one we really let them speak for themselves. This is a bit long so you might want a small snack but it's definitely worth your time.

Every man I had sex with when I was 14 knew I was 14 beforehand.



LGBTQ culture has no socially imposed boundaries on it. They don't police themselves. They are too consumed with protecting their political causes and shaming rightwing bigots.



Teen sex work is the norm in LGBTQ… — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) June 23, 2024

LGBTQ culture has no socially imposed boundaries on it.

In gay male culture it's viewed as a kind of social acceptance and kindness. Older men took in teenage runaways, treating them as adults.



Many leftwing gay men recall these first encounters fondly and see themselves as welcoming the next generation in a sex positive environment. — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) June 23, 2024

Creepy.

In previous generations, when a teenage boy ventured out to cruising areas or gay bars, this was how he found himself and his new community, ostracized from normal society, they'll argue.



It's become tradition.

As leftwing progressivism has advanced, 'sex positive,' is the norm. — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) June 23, 2024

Sex positive.

Keep going.

For queer activists, sex is an expression of resistance and social rebellion.



Leftwing psychology has fully embraced the sexual child and the autonomy of teenagers.



Gay male culture is built on youth, sex and older men as 'daddies,' to 'sons.' — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) June 23, 2024

Yikes.

Trans and drag culture have 'houses' and 'families,' with older men as 'mothers,' who take in teens in exchange for prostitution. The young boys bring in money and these houses compete against each other in drag events, etc.



It's fueled by drugs and sex work. — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) June 23, 2024

This is crazy.

Keep going.

Many trans icons recall their time as teenage prostitutes and the men who taught them with fondness, passing on their knowledge and experience to the next generation.



All under a cultural idea that young LGBTQ kids will always be rejected at home, run away and need a new family. — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) June 23, 2024

Trans icons.

If you look at Gay movies and TV shows like Queer as Folk or Pose, you see this normalized and romanticized view of teenagers as sex objects.



Pose is in 90's NYC featuring young teens who join a house and transition, competing in drag shows.



All viewed as simply being LGBTQ. — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) June 23, 2024

Queer as Folk featured one teenage boy leaving home to live with a man in his late 20's who used him for sex.



Another was an HIV+ teen who engaged in prostitution, with multiple other teens, outside on the street of the main character's apartment.



No adult even blinked. — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) June 23, 2024

This is why Gender Queer and This Book is Gay are so overtly sexual and adult.



The entire culture views children as tiny adults capable of adult sexual expression and autonomy.



It's the basis for 'queer,' sex education.



It's why youth LGBTQ culture is kink and fetish oriented. — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) June 23, 2024

We have to understand we are working from two very separate moral foundations here.



Leftwing LGBTQ sees nothing wrong with adults engaging in explicit sex with minors because they see it as empowering and positive.



Our worldview is simply incompatible with theirs. — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) June 23, 2024

This. ^

I've talked about this for years.

I sought comfort and understanding from older men hoping to figure out my feelings.



They wanted sex.

I traded sex for a moment of affection in the hopes of friendship.https://t.co/ZhCHFH1u3C — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) June 23, 2024

Some boys my age went to the gay bar and became part of drag culture, drugs or prostitution.



I found men online in chat rooms and found cruising areas in parks, public bathrooms and the college library.



One man told me years later he found my eagerness and youth irresistible. — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) June 23, 2024

It's so common, most TV shows featuring a teenage gay boy will have a scene where he meets a strange man for anonymous sex.



United States of Tara, the teen gay boys go out to a cruising spot and one has a moment of sad reflection at being used.



The OA, a teen uses Grindr. — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) June 23, 2024

It's not a stereotype or rightwing Christians spreading homophobic tropes.



It's part of how LGBTQ culture expresses itself.



Every LGBTQ fiction story for middle school to high school for boys is about sex.



Every education guide is about sex. — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) June 23, 2024

Gay porn is overwhelmingly the youngest, thinnest, smallest 18 year olds possible to resemble young teens with older men as 'daddies.'



Stepfather porn and incest porn are top searches.



Priest, teacher, doctor, coach, Mormon fantasies of adults coercing young boys into sex. — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) June 23, 2024

This all matters because LGBTQ activists are fighting legal wars to keep parents as far away as possible from queer education, social groups and teenage autonomy.



They are explicit in their demands teenagers be free from parental limitations.



Knowing the reality is necessary. — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) June 23, 2024

Knowing the reality is necessary, indeed.

======================================================================

