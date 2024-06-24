CNN's Kasie Hunt Melts DOWN, Cuts Trump Spokeswoman Off for Getting TOO HONEST About Jake Tapper (Watch)

CNN's Kasie Hunt can't deal with the truth, and the truth is her colleague Jake Tapper is absolutely biased against Donald Trump and has NO BUSINESS moderating the first presidential debate.

Sorry, not sorry.

Considering she works for CNN nobody should be surprised by that BUT cutting Trump spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt OFF for talking about Jake Tapper's very public dislike and hatred for Trump even comparing the former president to Hitler is pretty low and childish even for them.

Maybe address what Leavitt had to say instead of throwing a tantrum and cutting her off?

Trump spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt gets cut off by CNN host as she brings up Jake Tapper’s history of comparing Trump to Hitler.



Tapper is a moderator in the upcoming presidential debate.

pic.twitter.com/eOwztHIDDJ — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) June 24, 2024

Watch THIS:

CNN abruptly takes Trump campaign spokeswoman off the air mid-interview as network is set to host first presidential debate. https://t.co/usjqID4BJn pic.twitter.com/HN5UkL8Tro — New York Post (@nypost) June 24, 2024

What complete hag and lunatic.

Then again, there's also this from Kasie.

Check out the banner pic on @kasie's profile page. It looks like she works for the White House... BECAUSE SHE DOES! pic.twitter.com/fjjgF4zlAK — L A R R Y (@LarryOConnor) June 24, 2024

Gosh, bias at CNN.

We're shocked.

Oh, and this:

Kasie Hunt can’t take dissenting viewpoints or criticism - despite the fact that she dishes it out everyday. @kasie @CNN #notjournalism pic.twitter.com/tPdMtuhFWc — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) June 24, 2024

Sheesh.

Kasie might want to think about her own behavior and how unprofessional and honestly thin-skinned she really is ... even for CNN.

