'Speaking of Crowd Sizes...': AOC's Bronx Rally Performance Hits 'a New Level of...
Worse Than Gophers: Climate Dweebs Storm the 18th Green At PGA Tournament in...
Ice Skating Uphill: Media Guru David Clinch Denounces the Very Existence of 'Citizen...
Monday Morning Meme Madness
Riley Gaines and Others DESTROY Nancy Pelosi Over Her Title IX Celebration Post
Trump's Proposal on Tax-Free Tips Is Good Policy and Good Politics
TikToker Gets Mad Doctor Told her to Lose Weight, Calls It 'Fatphobia' and...
Hoo Boy: Briahna Joy Gray, Who Denies Hamas Raped Israeli Women, Believes Israel...
It's Not About 'Zionism': Jewish Family Attacked at NY Elementary School Graduation
Far Left Radical and Biden Administration Associate Communications Director Tries to Bury...
You Don't Hate Journos Enough: New York Magazine Celebrates Aaron Bushnell as 'Antiwar...
Another 'Conspiracy Theory' Turns Out to Be True: Welfare Offices Hand Out Voter...
House Speaker Mike Johnson: 'President Biden's Wide-Open Border'
Kamala Harris Campaigns for Trump by Posting All the Awesome Ways He'll Uphold...

CNN's Kasie Hunt Melts DOWN, Cuts Trump Spokeswoman Off for Getting TOO HONEST About Jake Tapper (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:25 AM on June 24, 2024

CNN's Kasie Hunt can't deal with the truth, and the truth is her colleague Jake Tapper is absolutely biased against Donald Trump and has NO BUSINESS moderating the first presidential debate.

Advertisement

Sorry, not sorry.

Considering she works for CNN nobody should be surprised by that BUT cutting Trump spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt OFF for talking about Jake Tapper's very public dislike and hatred for Trump even comparing the former president to Hitler is pretty low and childish even for them.

Maybe address what Leavitt had to say instead of throwing a tantrum and cutting her off?

Watch THIS:

What complete hag and lunatic.

Then again, there's also this from Kasie.

Gosh, bias at CNN.

We're shocked.

Oh, and this:

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Sheesh.

Kasie might want to think about her own behavior and how unprofessional and honestly thin-skinned she really is ... even for CNN.

======================================================================

Related:

OMG-LOL, YES! Symone Sanders Tries Shaming Heritage Pres. Kevin Roberts for Saying Illegal Aliens (Watch)

NEVER Leaving This App! Thread of 'Always Know Who You're Talking to X Smackdowns' HILARIOUSLY Brilliant

Catholics for Choice Claims Abortion Is Never Banned, Shamed, or Discouraged in the Bible and HOOBOY

Queer Creator of 'Gayest' Star Wars Series Melts DOWN Over Haters Calling Her Woke Propaganda 'WOKE'

GURL, BYE! MSNBC Harpy Lectures Trump Judge Aileen Cannon to Stay In Her Own Lane and Oh HELL No (Watch)

=======================================================================

Tags: CNN KASIE HUNT TRUMP
To change your display name, click here

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
'Speaking of Crowd Sizes...': AOC's Bronx Rally Performance Hits 'a New Level of Funny'
Doug P.
Riley Gaines and Others DESTROY Nancy Pelosi Over Her Title IX Celebration Post
ArtistAngie
Worse Than Gophers: Climate Dweebs Storm the 18th Green At PGA Tournament in Connecticut
Grateful Calvin
TikToker Gets Mad Doctor Told her to Lose Weight, Calls It 'Fatphobia' and 'Racist'
Amy Curtis
Lesbian Couple Kicked Out of CA Restaurant, Stalked for Confronting 'Trans Woman' in Ladies Restroom
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement