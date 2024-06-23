Lesbian Couple Kicked Out of CA Restaurant, Stalked for Confronting 'Trans Woman' in...
Mark Cuban, Who Likes to Remind Us Constantly How Smart He Is, Gets...
NEVER Leaving This App! Thread of 'Always Know Who You're Talking to X...
Catholics for Choice Claims Abortion Is Never Banned, Shamed, or Discouraged in the...
Queer Creator of 'Gayest' Star Wars Series Melts DOWN Over Haters Calling Her...
GURL, BYE! MSNBC Harpy Lectures Trump Judge Aileen Cannon to Stay In Her...
'Just a Wittle Old Farmer': Mark Cuban Steps On His Own ... FOOT...
REEEE! Snopes DEBUNKS Biden's LIE About Trump Calling Neo-Nazis Very Fine People and...
'Ride or Die, BROTHER'! That Time Rick Wilson Lied Like a MOFO in...
Bloomberg Columnist Was Wrong About Thinking Biden Couldn't Bring Down Crime Rates
Wholesome Politics? Young Trump Supporter in Tears After Meeting His Idol
Healing the Soul of the Nation: DHS Says Trump Supporters, Military and Religious...
You Don't Despise the Media Enough: AP LGBTQ+ Librarians Are Under Attack, Just...
Daily Mail Exposes Sag Harbor Cop Who Reminds Wealthy Residents Like Timberlake They're...

OMG-LOL, YES! Symone Sanders Tries Shaming Heritage Pres. Kevin Roberts for Saying Illegal Aliens (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:50 AM on June 23, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

The Left loves to try and control language so any argument they make they somehow think they win. For example, how over time they've tried to conveniently change the phrase 'illegal aliens' to 'undocumented persons' to somehow stop them from being criminals? We get it, they don't want to accept they've allowed millions of illegals into this country to play politics so they would rather call them undocumented but the fact remains ...

Advertisement

People continue to break the law entering our country and we shouldn't reward them for it.

Let's call them what they are.

That's why we love this ... Heritage President Kevin Roberts wasn't about to be lectured or shamed about speaking the truth.

Watch:

BAHAHAHAHAHA

At this point, we've watched this specific clip about a dozen times and we STILL laugh every time.

'That's sweet.'

Oh, man.

And no amount of calling them something else changes that.

Recommended

Lesbian Couple Kicked Out of CA Restaurant, Stalked for Confronting 'Trans Woman' in Ladies Restroom
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Womp womp womp, Symone.

======================================================================

Related:

NEVER Leaving This App! Thread of 'Always Know Who You're Talking to X Smackdowns' HILARIOUSLY Brilliant

Catholics for Choice Claims Abortion Is Never Banned, Shamed, or Discouraged in the Bible and HOOBOY

Queer Creator of 'Gayest' Star Wars Series Melts DOWN Over Haters Calling Her Woke Propaganda 'WOKE'

GURL, BYE! MSNBC Harpy Lectures Trump Judge Aileen Cannon to Stay In Her Own Lane and Oh HELL No (Watch)

'Just a Wittle Old Farmer': Mark Cuban Steps On His Own ... FOOT Quoting 'Farmer' to Dunk on Republicans

=======================================================================

Tags: ILLEGALS MSNBC SYMONE D. SANDERS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Lesbian Couple Kicked Out of CA Restaurant, Stalked for Confronting 'Trans Woman' in Ladies Restroom
Amy Curtis
NEVER Leaving This App! Thread of 'Always Know Who You're Talking to X Smackdowns' HILARIOUSLY Brilliant
Sam J.
Mark Cuban, Who Likes to Remind Us Constantly How Smart He Is, Gets Hilariously Phished
Grateful Calvin
'Just a Wittle Old Farmer': Mark Cuban Steps On His Own ... FOOT Quoting 'Farmer' to Dunk on Republicans
Sam J.
Catholics for Choice Claims Abortion Is Never Banned, Shamed, or Discouraged in the Bible and HOOBOY
Sam J.
Queer Creator of 'Gayest' Star Wars Series Melts DOWN Over Haters Calling Her Woke Propaganda 'WOKE'
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Lesbian Couple Kicked Out of CA Restaurant, Stalked for Confronting 'Trans Woman' in Ladies Restroom Amy Curtis
Advertisement