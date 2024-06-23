OMG-LOL, YES! Symone Sanders Tries Shaming Heritage Pres. Kevin Roberts for Saying Illegal Aliens (Watch)

The Left loves to try and control language so any argument they make they somehow think they win. For example, how over time they've tried to conveniently change the phrase 'illegal aliens' to 'undocumented persons' to somehow stop them from being criminals? We get it, they don't want to accept they've allowed millions of illegals into this country to play politics so they would rather call them undocumented but the fact remains ...

People continue to break the law entering our country and we shouldn't reward them for it.

Let's call them what they are.

That's why we love this ... Heritage President Kevin Roberts wasn't about to be lectured or shamed about speaking the truth.

Watch:

MSNBC’s @SymoneDSanders: “I wanna be clear, we don’t use the term illegal, they’re undocumented individuals.” @KevinRobertsTX: “That’s sweet. They’re illegal aliens.”



pic.twitter.com/AKAHDcliqd — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) June 22, 2024

BAHAHAHAHAHA

At this point, we've watched this specific clip about a dozen times and we STILL laugh every time.

'That's sweet.'

Oh, man.

They are here illegally. They are illegal. — Meara (@MillennialOther) June 22, 2024

I spent a year volunteering in post civil war Liberia and saw first hand the human suffering caused by the absence of the rule of law.



The rule of law protects human dignity. Eradicating laws eradicates societies.



These commentators are applauding America’s eradication. — Meg Brock (@MegEBrock) June 22, 2024

By definition that is exactly what they are. — Steve Henderson (@dieselfinger) June 22, 2024

And no amount of calling them something else changes that.

Womp womp womp, Symone.

