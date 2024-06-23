NEVER Leaving This App! Thread of 'Always Know Who You're Talking to X Smackdowns' HILARIOUSLY Brilliant

OMG-LOL, YES! Symone Sanders Tries Shaming Heritage Pres. Kevin Roberts for Saying Illegal...
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:30 AM on June 23, 2024
AngieArtist

As an outlet that covers people getting owned, dropped, slammed, torched, blistered, and WRECKED, we quite enjoyed this thread from Jennifer Gingrich who took the time to put together some of the best self-owns aka 'always know who you're talking to' smackdowns from the past few years.

It is brilliant.

Hilariously brilliant, even.

There's nothing funner than some smug a-hole pretending they're the smart on in the conversation and finding out quite publicly that is NOT the case.

Take a look:

Yes, yes, yes, and yes.

HA HA HA HA

You love to see it.

Keep going.

Awww, look at that. Such a giver.

Any other questions?

*snort*

Ask a stupid question, Tom.

See? Another giver. Ask and you shall receive.

YAAAAAAS.

That's what we'd call a TKO.

A small one.

HUZZAH!

We think so.

