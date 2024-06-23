NEVER Leaving This App! Thread of 'Always Know Who You're Talking to X Smackdowns' HILARIOUSLY Brilliant

As an outlet that covers people getting owned, dropped, slammed, torched, blistered, and WRECKED, we quite enjoyed this thread from Jennifer Gingrich who took the time to put together some of the best self-owns aka 'always know who you're talking to' smackdowns from the past few years.

Advertisement

It is brilliant.

Hilariously brilliant, even.

There's nothing funner than some smug a-hole pretending they're the smart on in the conversation and finding out quite publicly that is NOT the case.

Take a look:

🧵As requested by @SallyJamesterf, here's a thread of some of the best always know who you're talking to twitter smackdowns from the past few years.



Up first, @Scienceofsport's classic: 1/8 pic.twitter.com/ApLh9KCge2 — ♀️Jennifer Gingrich ✡️ (@fem_mb) June 23, 2024

Yes, yes, yes, and yes.

HA HA HA HA

You love to see it.

Keep going.

Awww, look at that. Such a giver.

Any other questions?

*snort*

Ask a stupid question, Tom.

4/8 If you're debating this topic and don't know who @FondofBeetles is, you've already lost. pic.twitter.com/BH7Buj8sVE — ♀️Jennifer Gingrich ✡️ (@fem_mb) June 23, 2024

See? Another giver. Ask and you shall receive.

YAAAAAAS.

That's what we'd call a TKO.

A small one.

8/8 And finally, Katy Montgomerie gets schooled. pic.twitter.com/VIu6R7pAfU — ♀️Jennifer Gingrich ✡️ (@fem_mb) June 23, 2024

HUZZAH!

Surely this one deserves to be in there? pic.twitter.com/dp7S6yksmU — Aaron (@thegypsysoul42) June 23, 2024

We think so.

======================================================================

Related:

Catholics for Choice Claims Abortion Is Never Banned, Shamed, or Discouraged in the Bible and HOOBOY

Queer Creator of 'Gayest' Star Wars Series Melts DOWN Over Haters Calling Her Woke Propaganda 'WOKE'

GURL, BYE! MSNBC Harpy Lectures Trump Judge Aileen Cannon to Stay In Her Own Lane and Oh HELL No (Watch)

'Just a Wittle Old Farmer': Mark Cuban Steps On His Own ... FOOT Quoting 'Farmer' to Dunk on Republicans

REEEE! Snopes DEBUNKS Biden's LIE About Trump Calling Neo-Nazis Very Fine People and Lefties Can't DEEEAL

=======================================================================