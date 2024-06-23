OMG-LOL, YES! Symone Sanders Tries Shaming Heritage Pres. Kevin Roberts for Saying Illegal...
Catholics for Choice Claims Abortion Is Never Banned, Shamed, or Discouraged in the Bible and HOOBOY

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:10 AM on June 23, 2024
Twitchy

Catholics for Choice insisting abortion is never banned, shamed, or discouraged in the Bible could be one of the most tone-deaf, stupid, heartless things we've seen on Twitter/X and considering we cover people like Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, and AOC that says a lot.

The fact they're 'for' choice automatically disqualifies them from being Catholic.

It's science.

Or something.

Look at this nonsense:

Wow.

You all already know this didn't go well for these yahoos.

It's the strangest thing.

Right? You'd think the whole, 'thou shalt not kil' would be pretty clear when it comes to abortion and as so-called Catholics, they damn well know better. 

NEVER Leaving This App! Thread of 'Always Know Who You're Talking to X Smackdowns' HILARIOUSLY Brilliant
Sam J.
Literally actually works here.

HAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA.

We see what she did there.

And here we are indeed.

