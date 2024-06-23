Catholics for Choice Claims Abortion Is Never Banned, Shamed, or Discouraged in the Bible and HOOBOY

Catholics for Choice insisting abortion is never banned, shamed, or discouraged in the Bible could be one of the most tone-deaf, stupid, heartless things we've seen on Twitter/X and considering we cover people like Rashida Tlaib, Ilhan Omar, and AOC that says a lot.

The fact they're 'for' choice automatically disqualifies them from being Catholic.

It's science.

Or something.

Look at this nonsense:

Abortion is never banned, shamed, or discouraged in the Bible. Not once. — Catholics for Choice (@Catholic4Choice) June 21, 2024

Wow.

You all already know this didn't go well for these yahoos.

*Catholics for Choice is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Vegans for Ribeyes https://t.co/FmlVFpI1aL — BostonWriter (@bostonwriter) June 22, 2024

It's the strangest thing.

I guess we’re skipping over that whole “thou shalt not kill” thing — Mike Harlow (@NotMikeHarlow) June 22, 2024

Right? You'd think the whole, 'thou shalt not kil' would be pretty clear when it comes to abortion and as so-called Catholics, they damn well know better.

a.) literally not true exodus 20:13

b.) catholics dont believe in "solo scriptura" so not all of our beliefs require a biblical citation

c.) you dont have to worry about that though because you arent catholic — Seamus (FreedomToons) (@seamus_coughlin) June 22, 2024

“Thou shall not kill”, anyone?! 💀



Let’s not call it abortion.



Call it what it really is — premeditated mürder. Satan loves this sh*t.



It’s like y’all love parading around the fact that you DGAF about commandments, but you do you, boo. — Liberty Belle (@iLibertyBelle) June 22, 2024

Thou shall not murder. — Lilly Wilson (@RealLillyWilson) June 22, 2024

Literally one of the Ten Commandments — Kaya (@sisterinferior) June 22, 2024

Literally actually works here.

Did Joe Biden write this? — Barbara P 🇺🇸 (@barbarapagem) June 22, 2024

HAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA.

We see what she did there.

pic.twitter.com/iYgmBssIs8 — Your Mom Is A Bot (@wsliger) June 22, 2024

Nothing in the Bible says you are a wrong-headed psychotic either, but here we are. — Patrick Grady (@PGrady88) June 22, 2024

And here we are indeed.

