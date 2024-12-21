Wajahat Ali Wants to ‘F Elon Musk and His Ghouls to the Lowest Depths of Hell’

Report: Boy Rubs Himself With Lotion in Girls' Locker Room to 'Prevent Chafing'
Brett T.  |  7:30 PM on December 21, 2024
Twitter

While the Democrats were desperately trying to save the bloated, pork-filled, 1,500-page continuing resolution Thursday, they landed on a talking point that was quickly picked up and reprinted by The Bulwark's Sam Stein: Elon Musk, the world's richest man, had taken out $190 million earmarked for children with cancer.

"If it can get passed at all." Hmm. On Friday night, Sen. Chuck Schumer finally brought to the floor a bill funding research for pediatric cancer that the Republican House had passed in March. Schumer had been sitting on it since then. Not surprisingly, when the funding was presented in a separate bill, it passed easily and was sent to President Joe Biden's desk to sign Saturday morning.

We covered some of the freakouts over Musk trying to kill children by taking away pediatric cancer funding: There was MSNBC's Christopher Hayes, Obama bro Jon Favreau, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren. We missed this meltdown from Wajahat Ali but thought it was worth a post:

What was pediatric cancer research funding doing in a continuing resolution to keep the government open? What was in those 1,500 pages that was necessary to keep the government open? The Senate was presented the cancer funding in a clean bill and it passed easily Friday night. And that's the lesson, that's how it should be done: write single-issue bills. That's what the people want. They don't want cancer research for kids tied to a congressional pay raise.

It passed in less than an hour after languishing on Schumer's desk for nine months.

Ali's job is liberal fear-mongering and propaganda.

And once again, Musk didn't write the bill or block anything. He brought the pork to our attention and gave us an uncensored social media platform to let our elected leaders we did not want that 1,500-page monstrosity to pass.

Save your anger for Schumer.

***

