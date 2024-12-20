HO HO OH NO! X OFFICIALLY Puts Liz Cheney on Naughty List After...
Obama Bro Jon Favreau Using CHILDREN WITH CANCER to Smear MAGA Over Spending Bill Goes Oh SO Very Wrong

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:40 AM on December 20, 2024
Twitchy

We joke a lot about how the Left likes to use THE CHILDREN when pushing for a bill to pass or of course, more spending. Honestly, if Democrats really cared about THE CHILDREN, they wouldn't hold funding for them hostage in giant spending bills that give them giant pay raises. But they know the people who vote for them won't think of it that way and will just blame the evil Republicans for staring or trying to harm THE CHILDREN.

Or in this case, Elon Musk and children with cancer.

No. Really.

Jon is an Obama bro, so we know he's not all that bright ... 

He set himself up for a good bit of trolling with this one because again, it's not the Republicans who are the bad guys tying funding to pay raises. It's the Democrats. 

Guess how this went for him:

*popcorn*

Is he, though?

Separate bills for things ... what a crazy idea! And you know what? It just might work.

Ooh, ooh, we know!

*cough cough*

Stay classy, Obama bro.

===========================================================================

