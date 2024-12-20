Obama Bro Jon Favreau Using CHILDREN WITH CANCER to Smear MAGA Over Spending Bill Goes Oh SO Very Wrong

We joke a lot about how the Left likes to use THE CHILDREN when pushing for a bill to pass or of course, more spending. Honestly, if Democrats really cared about THE CHILDREN, they wouldn't hold funding for them hostage in giant spending bills that give them giant pay raises. But they know the people who vote for them won't think of it that way and will just blame the evil Republicans for staring or trying to harm THE CHILDREN.

Or in this case, Elon Musk and children with cancer.

No. Really.

Congrats to Elon Musk for giving the people what they want: less funding for child cancer research. https://t.co/nihnb9FLfq — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) December 19, 2024

Jon is an Obama bro, so we know he's not all that bright ...

Yes yes yes, this is what the American people voted for:

1) Less pediatric cancer research

2) More investment in China

3) More help for drug company middlemen



MAGA!!!https://t.co/E2k2yChAfy — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) December 19, 2024

He set himself up for a good bit of trolling with this one because again, it's not the Republicans who are the bad guys tying funding to pay raises. It's the Democrats.

Guess how this went for him:

Why is kids cancer funding tied to a Congressional pay raise https://t.co/h1TAifnId5 — Emily Zanotti 🦝 (@emzanotti) December 19, 2024

*popcorn*

They wanted congressmen to vote on a 1500 page bill they had 24 hours to read a week before Christmas that's larded up with all manner of egregious spending.



Favreau is smart enough to know he's gaslighting you right now. https://t.co/R2v5SpJkS0 — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) December 20, 2024

Is he, though?

What does this have to do with a temporary CR. Congress only adds things like this to have something to use as a bludgeon to guilt us into supporting it. If you want funds for this, do a separate bill. You won’t because you really don’t care. — DelilahM (@delilahmused) December 20, 2024

Put it in a separate funding bill. I’m sure it will pass.



Unless there’s some reason you want it buried in 1,500 pages of other stuff that has nothing to do with funding cancer research… — Hammerjack (@Hammerjack90) December 20, 2024

So have them do a separate bill. They could have done it any time before. Also, what else was in there besides the cancer research and WHY was it removed. — Bleu Cheque (@VERBAL_CHANCLA) December 19, 2024

Separate bills for things ... what a crazy idea! And you know what? It just might work.

Kindly ask Chuck Schumer why it is still on his desk awaiting a vote since March pic.twitter.com/ebvGl4u8ln — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) December 20, 2024

Ooh, ooh, we know!

Since you seem to know so much about the CR, what, precisely, was the total cost of the bill, and what was the exact percentage of the child cancer budget in the overall cost of the bill?



I know you won't answer, because you're a lying fraud. — From the Land of Sky Blue Waters 🇺🇸 (@HammsLager) December 20, 2024

*cough cough*

Ah yes, child cancer victims as human shields for the democrats. Again. “It’s for the children, no really, it’s for the kids.” No one believes you anymore. — ❤Auntie Doodles❤ (@Queen0fcups) December 20, 2024

Stay classy, Obama bro.

