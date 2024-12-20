WACKO Rep. Rosa DeLauro Goes HILARIOUSLY Viral for All the WRONG Reasons After Elon Musk Rant (Watch)

Rep. Rosa DeLauro is none too happy with Elon Musk making sure her constituents see the ginormous spending bill they were trying to sneak under our noses right before they ran off for Christmas break while patting themselves on the backs for keeping the government open.

Hey, we get it, to each their own when it comes to how people look and dress but this is just ... weird.

Creepy even.

Shouldn't she be teaching at Hogwarts?

Watch:

The purple-haired lady is unhappy:



“President Musk said don't do it! Don't do it! Shut the government down! Imagine! What does he know about what people go through when the government shuts down?!”pic.twitter.com/CKzcVHWiAh — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) December 20, 2024

What makes this even funnier is all of the hootin' and hollerin' in response to her rant, like she's doing something well.

Narrator: She was not.

We really should send her a thank you note because while her bizarre performance didn't do anything to help Democrats, it gave us all sorts of Twitchy fodder.

Delauro: “They got scared. President Musk said don’t do it.”



I want somebody to ask this human mosquito who she thinks the president was for the last four years.



pic.twitter.com/V2d87zOzHi — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) December 20, 2024

OOH, OOH, WE KNOW!

Bring back insane asylums… https://t.co/VkVskSoRkP — Al & Bill Ulwelling 🐎🐎🇺🇸 (@UlwellingRacing) December 20, 2024

She would have gotten away with it too if not for you meddling constituents!

This is my least favorite Muppet. pic.twitter.com/LUUhkwUAzE — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) December 20, 2024

Seriously.

Bingo.

Kind of reminds me of the old hag from Snow White pic.twitter.com/HIdfADSruq — Turkleton (@Turkleton_Cat) December 20, 2024

I asked Grok to draw her as an evil Muppet - pic.twitter.com/Qn2K3XKY80 — CadmonkeyFPV (@CadmonkeyFPV) December 20, 2024

That reads.

