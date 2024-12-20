WACKO Rep. Rosa DeLauro Goes HILARIOUSLY Viral for All the WRONG Reasons After Elon Musk Rant (Watch)

VIP
Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:55 AM on December 20, 2024
AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Rep. Rosa DeLauro is none too happy with Elon Musk making sure her constituents see the ginormous spending bill they were trying to sneak under our noses right before they ran off for Christmas break while patting themselves on the backs for keeping the government open.

Hey, we get it, to each their own when it comes to how people look and dress but this is just ... weird.

Creepy even.

Shouldn't she be teaching at Hogwarts?

Watch:

What makes this even funnier is all of the hootin' and hollerin' in response to her rant, like she's doing something well.

Narrator: She was not.

We really should send her a thank you note because while her bizarre performance didn't do anything to help Democrats, it gave us all sorts of Twitchy fodder.

OOH, OOH, WE KNOW!

She would have gotten away with it too if not for you meddling constituents!

