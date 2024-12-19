POWERLESS to Stop Us! EPIC Thread Takes Democrat's Claims About Who Actually Killed Spending Bill APART

Democrats and the media have spent the last 24-36 hours screeching and blaming Elon Musk for killing the gigantic, overreaching, bloated, gross, detestable spending bill. They've accused him of somehow pulling Trump's strings and actually being in charge of the country and all because they just don't get it. In their minds, the richest man in the world must be super evil and trying to control the government so they've never once considered that it's not Elon.

It's we the people.

Elon just gave us a YUGE microphone.

Margot Cleveland said it far better in her 'threadette'. Take a look:

THREADETTE: @elonmusk is why CR bill died, but not for reason Dems & media are claiming. It's not because Musk order the bill killed. And it's not because Musk controls Trump who order the bill killed. It's because Musk bought X & gave Americans ability to order bill killed. 1/ — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) December 19, 2024

She continues:

2/ This reality is easily proven by considering what happen with CR is exactly what happened with the supposed "Immigration Bill" that was killed in February. Of course then Dems & media blamed Trump, but it wasn't Trump. It was Americans who read bill & shared truth on X. — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) December 19, 2024

Exactly.

Only this time they're blaming Elon because well ... they're not very bright and they need someone to blame.

Keep going.

3/ Americans told D.C. they would not stand for the immigration bill b/c it was crap. And they were able to tell D.C. that because they were able to learn on X what bill said & build consensus & pressure. — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) December 19, 2024

Winner winner chicken dinner.

4/4 That's precisely what happened with CR. Politicians negotiated crap & dumped it on Americans & Americans came together on X and said hell no. Trump didn't order it. Musk didn't order it. Americans ordered it. And legacy media was powerless to stop us. — Margot Cleveland (@ProfMJCleveland) December 19, 2024

Powerless to stop us.

Love to see that.

In the end, bureaucrats aren’t mad at Elon Musk for ‘killing’ that monstrosity of a bill. What they’re actually mad about is Americans having the ability to advocate for what we do and do not want - they’re angry at Musk for making it possible for us to hold them accountable.

That’s it.

