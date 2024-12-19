Gallows Humor for the Win! Marine Vet Joey Jones Cracks Up X With...
ABOUT TIME: FAA Finally Threatens to Use Deadly Force on NJ Drones, Citing...
'Incredibly Sad List': Poll Shows Top 15 Dems for Party's 2028 Nomination (JD...
ACLU Goes All in on Trans Activism, Files Lawsuit on Behalf of Violent...
You Should Be Mad As Hell
Brian Stelter Teams Up with Jim Acosta to Accuse Elon Musk of Spreading...
The Left ARE the Meme: Luigi Mangione Supporters Straight Outta Central Casting Rally...
BOOM! Jesse Kelly Points to the REAL WH Villain After WSJ's Expose on...
Socialized Medicine SUCKS: Canadian Woman Loses Leg Following Delay in Care
VIP
Expecto Patronum! J.K. Rowling Celebrates Her First Post WHOOPING the Trans Movement and...
'The View' Co-Hosts Have a Theory Involving Musk and Vance That's Basically a...
What Happened to 'Sharp As a Tack'? WSJ Explains How White House Functions...
'UN-AMERICAN': Justine Bateman Describes Past 4 Years of the Woke Mob and It's...
THIS! Larry The Cable Guy Breaks Out Puppets and Crayons Explaining Stand-Alone Bills...

POWERLESS to Stop Us! EPIC Thread Takes Democrat's Claims About Who Actually Killed Spending Bill APART

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  4:20 PM on December 19, 2024
Twitchy

Democrats and the media have spent the last 24-36 hours screeching and blaming Elon Musk for killing the gigantic, overreaching, bloated, gross, detestable spending bill. They've accused him of somehow pulling Trump's strings and actually being in charge of the country and all because they just don't get it. In their minds, the richest man in the world must be super evil and trying to control the government so they've never once considered that it's not Elon.

Advertisement

It's we the people.

Elon just gave us a YUGE microphone. 

Margot Cleveland said it far better in her 'threadette'. Take a look:

She continues:

Exactly. 

Only this time they're blaming Elon because well ... they're not very bright and they need someone to blame.

Keep going.

Winner winner chicken dinner.

Recommended

Gallows Humor for the Win! Marine Vet Joey Jones Cracks Up X With One Word Reply to Meme
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Powerless to stop us.

Love to see that.

In the end, bureaucrats aren’t mad at Elon Musk for ‘killing’ that monstrosity of a bill. What they’re actually mad about is Americans having the ability to advocate for what we do and do not want - they’re angry at Musk for making it possible for us to hold them accountable.

That’s it.

===========================================================================

Related:

Brian Stelter Teams Up with Jim Acosta to Accuse Elon Musk of Spreading Fake News and LOL the Comments

Expecto Patronum! J.K. Rowling Celebrates Her First Post WHOOPING the Trans Movement and They Can't DEAL

'UN-AMERICAN': Justine Bateman Describes Past 4 Years of the Woke Mob and It's Gloriously BRUTAL (Watch)

THIS! Larry The Cable Guy Breaks Out Puppets and Crayons Explaining Stand-Alone Bills to Congress and LOL

Oh Honey, LOL! Be Sure to Congratulate Krystal Ball for Coming Up With the DUMBEST Elon Musk Take EVER

===========================================================================

Tags: AMERICA DEMOCRATS SPENDING BILL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Gallows Humor for the Win! Marine Vet Joey Jones Cracks Up X With One Word Reply to Meme
Amy Curtis
The Left ARE the Meme: Luigi Mangione Supporters Straight Outta Central Casting Rally at PA Courthouse
Amy Curtis
ABOUT TIME: FAA Finally Threatens to Use Deadly Force on NJ Drones, Citing 'Imminent Security Threat'
Amy Curtis
Brian Stelter Teams Up with Jim Acosta to Accuse Elon Musk of Spreading Fake News and LOL the Comments
Sam J.
'Incredibly Sad List': Poll Shows Top 15 Dems for Party's 2028 Nomination (JD Vance Will Approve!)
Doug P.
BOOM! Jesse Kelly Points to the REAL WH Villain After WSJ's Expose on 'Diminished' Biden
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Gallows Humor for the Win! Marine Vet Joey Jones Cracks Up X With One Word Reply to Meme Amy Curtis
Advertisement