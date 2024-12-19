THUD! Sen. Elizabeth Warren Trips HARD Over Biden While Warning About an 'Unofficial...
Oh Honey, LOL! Be Sure to Congratulate Krystal Ball for Coming Up With the DUMBEST Elon Musk Take EVER

12:20 PM on December 19, 2024
You guys, the Left is very upset at the idea of elected officials actually listening to the people who sent them to Congress in the first place. Oh sure, they're whining and complaining about Elon Musk and pretending he's somehow behind all of this 'shutting the spending bill down' thing but ultimately they're wrong.

But since this is what they've done with George Soros for so long they just sort of assume the Right is doing the same thing with Elon Musk.

Our blue pals certainly do know how to project, don't they?

For example, they think it was Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy who 'rolled' those who supported that disastrous spending bill:

A surrender? What?

While Jeff's take is sort of dumb, Krystal Ball took dumb to a whole new level with her follow-up:

Oh ffs. Why the Hell would anyone want to buy our crappy government? 

The richest man on Earth bought one of the largest platforms on Earth and made it an even playing field so all people can be heard. He gave us a microphone our elected officials can no longer ignore.

Considering how many dumb takes there are every day on X, this is quite the 'compliment'.

But it's ok when they (D)o it.

