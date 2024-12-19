Oh Honey, LOL! Be Sure to Congratulate Krystal Ball for Coming Up With the DUMBEST Elon Musk Take EVER

You guys, the Left is very upset at the idea of elected officials actually listening to the people who sent them to Congress in the first place. Oh sure, they're whining and complaining about Elon Musk and pretending he's somehow behind all of this 'shutting the spending bill down' thing but ultimately they're wrong.

Advertisement

But since this is what they've done with George Soros for so long they just sort of assume the Right is doing the same thing with Elon Musk.

Our blue pals certainly do know how to project, don't they?

For example, they think it was Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy who 'rolled' those who supported that disastrous spending bill:

Seems like total surrender to Musk and Ramaswamy here. Just a very clear signal - even before Trump takes office - that if any Rs try to stand in their way they will get rolled — Jeff Stein (@JStein_WaPo) December 18, 2024

A surrender? What?

While Jeff's take is sort of dumb, Krystal Ball took dumb to a whole new level with her follow-up:

The richest man on earth bought our government https://t.co/1ORvcHgZCq — Krystal Ball (@krystalball) December 18, 2024

Oh ffs. Why the Hell would anyone want to buy our crappy government?

The richest man on Earth bought one of the largest platforms on Earth and made it an even playing field so all people can be heard. He gave us a microphone our elected officials can no longer ignore.

This could be the dumbest take of the day. No…one of the richest men on earth took the time to show how much our government has already been bought. There. Fixed it for you. https://t.co/aiPT3OZFLI — Adam Housley (@adamhousley) December 19, 2024

Considering how many dumb takes there are every day on X, this is quite the 'compliment'.

🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 No dear. The richest man in the world bought a platform where the true voice of the American people can be heard.



If you don't like it, that says far more about you than Elon... none of it good. — Adyana (@adyanalistens) December 19, 2024

The richest man on earth gave a voice to the people because our government refused to listen to us. Stop licking politician's boots. They work for us. Fixed it for you. — Savannah (@BasedSavannah) December 19, 2024

But it's ok when they (D)o it.

===========================================================================

Related:

OOF! Mollie Hemingway Shows Up to Chew Gum and Kick Cassidy Hutchinson Behind (and She's ALL Out of Gum)

Yes PLEASE! Rand Paul Throws DOWN the Gauntlet on Johnson, Suggests THIS Man for Speaker and HOT DAMN

Lefties Come UN-GLITTER-GLUED After Fani Willis KICKED to the Curb, Here Are Some of the BEST (Worst?)

BREAKING: Fani Willis Officially Gets the BOOT from Trump's Case and Well ... BYE

Helene Survivor NUKES Mark Warner for Exploiting Them and CHRISTMAS in GROSS Spending Bill Guilt Trip

===========================================================================