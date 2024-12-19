Yes PLEASE! Rand Paul Throws DOWN the Gauntlet on Johnson, Suggests THIS Man for Speaker and HOT DAMN

Sen. Rand Paul ain't playin'.

To be fair, the good senator from Kentucky never does 'play' but when it comes to the unspeakable, bloated, unbelievable, insulting spending bill they tried to stick us with to 'keep the government going' until March of 2025? He's spitting fire.

Advertisement

Especially at Speaker Mike Johnson who SWORE he would not do exactly what he's trying to do, right now.

The Speaker of the House need not be a member of Congress . . .



Nothing would disrupt the swamp more than electing Elon Musk . . . think about it . . . nothing’s impossible. (not to mention the joy at seeing the collective establishment, aka ‘uniparty,’ lose their ever-lovin’… — Rand Paul (@RandPaul) December 19, 2024

His post continues with just one more word ... 'minds'.

He's right, you know. The Speaker of the House doesn't have to be a member of Congress, he or she could be anyone at any level. Heck, they don't even have to be an elected official. Speaker Elon Musk?

It could happen. And if it did? Wow. It would make his purchasing Twitter even more important as it would mean a return to the days of our government working for and by the people, not themselves. This editor is still pissed that they tried to sneak in a raise. Just, what the Hell?

I propose they elect your father @RonPaul.



It would be the ultimate slap in the face to those Congress people who sought to pass that disgusting CR Yesterday. — Fed Up Kentuckian (@FedUpKentuckian) December 19, 2024

Hey man, anyone willing to cut spending has our vote.

Heads would explode. — Russ (@TheBigRuss77) December 19, 2024

It would be Twitchy GOLD.

So beyond the fact that it would improve how things run in the people's 'House,' it would offer us even more job security. LET'S GO!

===========================================================================

Related:

Lefties Come UN-GLITTER-GLUED After Fani Willis KICKED to the Curb, Here are Some of the BEST (Worst?)

BREAKING: Fani Willis Officially Gets the BOOT from Trump's Case and Well ... BYE

Helene Survivor ENDS Mark Warner for Crying About Those Needing Disaster Relief in Spending Guilt Trip

Dan Crenshaw RAGES in Curse-Filled Tantrum When People DARE Call Him Out for HIS Garbage in Spending Bill

Somebody's NERVOUS: Liz Cheney Shares Panicky Statement on Being Criminally Investigated ... on Bluesky

===========================================================================