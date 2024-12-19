Oh Honey, LOL! Be Sure to Congratulate Krystal Ball for Coming Up With...
Congressman Slammed for Trying to Shield Speaker Mike Johnson

Yes PLEASE! Rand Paul Throws DOWN the Gauntlet on Johnson, Suggests THIS Man for Speaker and HOT DAMN

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:16 AM on December 19, 2024
Greg Nash/Pool via AP

Sen. Rand Paul ain't playin'. 

To be fair, the good senator from Kentucky never does 'play' but when it comes to the unspeakable, bloated, unbelievable, insulting spending bill they tried to stick us with to 'keep the government going' until March of 2025? He's spitting fire.

Especially at Speaker Mike Johnson who SWORE he would not do exactly what he's trying to do, right now.

His post continues with just one more word ... 'minds'. 

He's right, you know. The Speaker of the House doesn't have to be a member of Congress, he or she could be anyone at any level. Heck, they don't even have to be an elected official. Speaker Elon Musk?

It could happen. And if it did? Wow. It would make his purchasing Twitter even more important as it would mean a return to the days of our government working for and by the people, not themselves. This editor is still pissed that they tried to sneak in a raise. Just, what the Hell?

Hey man, anyone willing to cut spending has our vote.

Advertisement

===========================================================================

