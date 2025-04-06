Chants and Rants: Hey! Hey! Ho! Ho! What Are We Protesting? We Don’t Know! KKK? Fascism? Audits?

An App Response: The White House Hilariously Trolls Proud, Queer, Illegal Alien’s Protest...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:45 AM on April 06, 2025
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

Democrats gathered outdoors in several blue cities across the country Saturday to protest. What were they protesting? Mostly a bunch of stuff that’s not even real. How do you cap off a confusing day like that? With an equally clueless chant, of course.

Here you go. (WATCH)

It’s all rather sad. The chants are old and tired and the things they are upset about are lies told to them by the legacy media.

How baffling? We have Democrats protesting against an organization founded by… wait for it… their own Democrat Party.

Besides the Democrat Party being perpetually stuck in the 1960s with their tired chants and goofy signs, they haven’t even changed their moldy talking points.

That’s the best we can come up with as well. Just watch any videos from Saturday’s protests and you’ll see a wild array of signage declaring untrue things about Social Security, Elon Musk, and more. Strip away that nonsense and there’s nothing real for them to be mad about except the elimination of fraud and the exposure of corruption in our federal government.

