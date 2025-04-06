Chants and Rants: Hey! Hey! Ho! Ho! What Are We Protesting? We Don’t Know! KKK? Fascism? Audits?

Democrats gathered outdoors in several blue cities across the country Saturday to protest. What were they protesting? Mostly a bunch of stuff that’s not even real. How do you cap off a confusing day like that? With an equally clueless chant, of course.

Here you go. (WATCH)

Anti-Trump Protestors in DC rev up a chant:



"No Trump! No KKK! No Fascist USA!"



🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/e49xyNRfmw — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 5, 2025

Look at these freaks. They were never picked for a single team in their entire lives, and they are taking it out on us. — Quaran-Tina (@superbucks2050) April 5, 2025

Omg they have no new materials … guess they don’t have the budget for paying someone to come up with new chants — Lola la Chola (@KupoPewPew) April 5, 2025

They really need to come up with some new chants. These are so old and boring — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) April 5, 2025

It’s all rather sad. The chants are old and tired and the things they are upset about are lies told to them by the legacy media.

How baffling? We have Democrats protesting against an organization founded by… wait for it… their own Democrat Party.

Who is going to tell them that the KKK was the enforcement arm of the Democrat party in the south? — Dangerous Thoughts (@DangerousThinkg) April 5, 2025

They don’t care. I doubt any of the three of them could even tell you what it actually was. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) April 5, 2025

They make up their own reality, any shameful history from their own party just gets hit with "the parties switched" — Ryan (@Ryanwsprague) April 5, 2025

Besides the Democrat Party being perpetually stuck in the 1960s with their tired chants and goofy signs, they haven’t even changed their moldy talking points.

They're using the same tired talking points from 8 years ago. It doesn't work anymore. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) April 5, 2025

What is the specific complaint of all these people? — Timothy Williams (@timios) April 5, 2025

They are literally protesting the exposure of corruption & fraud. — Mike Shea (@Shea1Mike) April 5, 2025

That’s the best we can come up with as well. Just watch any videos from Saturday’s protests and you’ll see a wild array of signage declaring untrue things about Social Security, Elon Musk, and more. Strip away that nonsense and there’s nothing real for them to be mad about except the elimination of fraud and the exposure of corruption in our federal government.