Viewer Discretion Is Advised: Marco Rubio SPANKS Margaret Brennan on Network Television

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 6:00 PM on June 22, 2025
Twitchy

We're about to show you something that might get labeled as 'TV-MA' if it had aired on cable television. But no, this mature content was shown to viewers without any warning this morning on CBS's Face The Nation.

An absolute SPANKING from Secretary of State Marco Rubio delivered squarely to the backside of smug CBS News anchor Margaret Brennan.

Don't worry. You won't need to send the kids out of the room or dim the lights. This spanking was entirely verbal. But that makes it all the more humiliating. 

Watch: 

It's ... it's so beautiful. Twitchy should have sent a poet. (But this writer will do his best.)

Wait, does everyone want to watch it again? We'll pause briefly so everyone can watch it again. 

OK. 

We LOVE how Rubio shot back at her when she condescended to him with 'you know this.' But even better was the second half of the video when he told her to her arrogant face that she has no idea how intelligence assessments work. 

By the end of the video, Brennan was a stuttering, blubbering, retreating mess. 

The Secretary of State is VERY good at his job. 

And she absolutely sucks at hers. 

She has no idea how to handle an interview with an intelligent, prepared person. That makes sense since she's normally lobbing softballs at unintelligent Democrats on Sunday mornings.

We only watch to enjoy the schadenfreudeliciousness of her getting trounced by everyone in the Trump 2.0 administration. 

Her tail was tucked firmly beneath her legs as she showed him her belly. 

She was so thoroughly humiliated, we're surprised she hasn't come out after the show to accuse Rubio of being a sexist. 

It has been a pattern this year with most of Trump's Cabinet, not to mention Vice President JD Vance. 

They go into clear enemy territory on leftist news programs and, more often than not, they come back with a scalp. 

HA.

She'll never live that down. But that one rightfully belongs to Vance. 

We may have to go back and watch it again just to hear Rubio tell her, in so many words, 'That's not how any of this works.'

Painful for her, yes. But infinitely enjoyable for the rest of us. 

A pig probably could fight back better than she was able to. 

Rubio wasn't always this good at debating on a national stage. Something tells us that he went back and refined his skill and preparation after the 2016 Republican primary debates. 

A decade later and President Trump simply could not have picked a better Secretary of State.

Brennan could have easily approached this interview from a different angle, asking Rubio probative questions designed to gain an understanding -- and give the American people an understanding -- of the intelligence reports. 

You know, like a journalist would. 

Instead, she tried to play 'gotcha' with Rubio and she tried to scold him. 

As a result, she's going to be eating her meals standing up for the next few days. 

Maybe if she puts some aloe on it, the soreness from the spanking Rubio gave her won't hurt quite as badly.

