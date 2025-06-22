Viewer Discretion Is Advised: Marco Rubio SPANKS Margaret Brennan on Network Television

We're about to show you something that might get labeled as 'TV-MA' if it had aired on cable television. But no, this mature content was shown to viewers without any warning this morning on CBS's Face The Nation.

Advertisement

An absolute SPANKING from Secretary of State Marco Rubio delivered squarely to the backside of smug CBS News anchor Margaret Brennan.

Don't worry. You won't need to send the kids out of the room or dim the lights. This spanking was entirely verbal. But that makes it all the more humiliating.

Watch:

MUST WATCH: @SecRubio schools Margaret Brennan on the Iranian regime's nuclear program.



"Why do they have 60% enriched uranium? ... The only countries in the world that have uranium at 60% are countries that have nuclear weapons because they can quickly make it 90%!" pic.twitter.com/XO8ol5jBIn — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) June 22, 2025

It's ... it's so beautiful. Twitchy should have sent a poet. (But this writer will do his best.)

Wait, does everyone want to watch it again? We'll pause briefly so everyone can watch it again.

OK.

We LOVE how Rubio shot back at her when she condescended to him with 'you know this.' But even better was the second half of the video when he told her to her arrogant face that she has no idea how intelligence assessments work.

By the end of the video, Brennan was a stuttering, blubbering, retreating mess.

There may be nobody on Earth better suited for a job than @marcorubio as Secretary of State. https://t.co/yaX7wTu6NC — Dave Rubin (@RubinReport) June 22, 2025

Marco delivering a beat down on Margaret Brennan today https://t.co/gLZmBxax7Q — USNA ‘72 (@FredP72) June 22, 2025

The Secretary of State is VERY good at his job.

Margaret Brennan is the absolute worst prepared Sunday host.



Who hates her enough to let her be humiliated like this every week? https://t.co/VMpNf1b2Ky — Jason Rantz on KTTH Radio (@jasonrantz) June 22, 2025

And she absolutely sucks at hers.

At this point, I think Margaret is an op to make Republicans look good. https://t.co/pwEP121WWq — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) June 22, 2025

She has no idea how to handle an interview with an intelligent, prepared person. That makes sense since she's normally lobbing softballs at unintelligent Democrats on Sunday mornings.

Another obvious, but less important, question is, why is Margaret so insufferable and belligerent? She seems to want to make it personal rather than get at facts and truths...ya know, the "news". Who wants to watch that nerve shredding harpy? I don't get it. — Burrito Queen (@Burrito_Queen7) June 22, 2025

We only watch to enjoy the schadenfreudeliciousness of her getting trounced by everyone in the Trump 2.0 administration.

It's funny to watch her back down from her original aggressive tone to "I was just asking." — They Call Me Ralph (@NewRandomGeek) June 22, 2025

Her tail was tucked firmly beneath her legs as she showed him her belly.

This couldn’t go worse for Margaret Brennan. https://t.co/6TPGRC5yoQ — Brent Scher (@BrentScher) June 22, 2025

She was so thoroughly humiliated, we're surprised she hasn't come out after the show to accuse Rubio of being a sexist.

Oh, Margaret. Give it up. You were outmatched from the beginning. https://t.co/aQtwkXONWp — John Richardson (@jpr9954) June 22, 2025

Advertisement

It has been a pattern this year with most of Trump's Cabinet, not to mention Vice President JD Vance.

They go into clear enemy territory on leftist news programs and, more often than not, they come back with a scalp.

HA.

She'll never live that down. But that one rightfully belongs to Vance.

This is a complete beatdown of @margbrennan and is a perfect example of her lack of understanding of the circumstances. She continues to reveal what an imbecile she is. She and @CBSNews are trash 🗑️ — Skip Solis 🇺🇸 (@s_solis44) June 22, 2025

We may have to go back and watch it again just to hear Rubio tell her, in so many words, 'That's not how any of this works.'

Every single time Margaret Brennan has Marco Rubio on Face the Nation he makes her look like a gigantic know-nothing. Rubio is almost singlehandedly destroying her career.



PREDICTION: She's going to be replaced by the end of the year. https://t.co/1p3VxO9VRT — Andrew @ Don’t Walk, RUN! (@DontWalkRUN) June 22, 2025

Painful for her, yes. But infinitely enjoyable for the rest of us.

Rubio vs. Margaret Brennan. This is like watching a lion maul a pig. https://t.co/c20KmzOZRv — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) June 22, 2025

A pig probably could fight back better than she was able to.

Just an absolute slaughter here by Rubio. https://t.co/2fYGYP7VDV — D Cohen (@thatjewlawyer) June 22, 2025

Advertisement

Rubio wasn't always this good at debating on a national stage. Something tells us that he went back and refined his skill and preparation after the 2016 Republican primary debates.

A decade later and President Trump simply could not have picked a better Secretary of State.

She’s literally arguing with the Sec of State about intelligence information, as if she knows more than him! What an arrogant pos she is. https://t.co/DyeS2FpSfw — Matthew Noles🇺🇸 (@MatthewNoles) June 22, 2025

Brennan could have easily approached this interview from a different angle, asking Rubio probative questions designed to gain an understanding -- and give the American people an understanding -- of the intelligence reports.

You know, like a journalist would.

Instead, she tried to play 'gotcha' with Rubio and she tried to scold him.

As a result, she's going to be eating her meals standing up for the next few days.

Maybe if she puts some aloe on it, the soreness from the spanking Rubio gave her won't hurt quite as badly.