Mayorkas Says China Continues to Hack U.S. Telecoms but DHS Put Out a...
VIP Membership Christmas SALE: 60% Off!
BREAKING: Fani Willis Officially Gets the BOOT from Trump's Case and Well ......
VIP
Here's How ABC Reportedly 'Punished' George Stephanopoulos After Defamation Settlement Wit...
Helene Survivor ENDS Mark Warner for Crying About Those Needing Disaster Relief in...
Dan Crenshaw RAGES in Curse-Filled Tantrum When People DARE Call Him Out for...
RIP 'Tyrannical Cartel': Mike Lee Shreds Dem's Attempt to Assign Blame for Looming...
Turn the Page: Kamala Reportedly Penning $20 Million Novel About Her and Joe...
‘Border Czar’ Tom Homan Tells CNN’s Kaitlan Collins ‘Day One’ Means ‘Day One’...
Congressman Slammed for Trying to Shield Speaker Mike Johnson
Rep. Nancy Mace Calls Out Some of the Orwellian Wordplay in the 'CRomnibus'
Lessons for Leftists: Scott Jennings Lectures Dems on a Checked-Out Biden, Authenticity an...
Elected Dem Millionaire Mad ‘Two Unelected Billionaires’ Blocked Spending Bill with His Pa...
Squish Speaker Mike Johnson Tells Fox News He Doesn't Like the Spending Either

Lefties Come UN-GLITTER-GLUED After Fani Willis KICKED to the Curb, Here Are Some of the BEST (Worst?)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  10:50 AM on December 19, 2024
Twitchy

As Twitchy readers know, Fani Willis has officially been told to hit the road and is no longer on Trump's GA case. And not just Fani, but her entire office.

Womp womp.

Advertisement

Speaking of womp womp, as you can likely already imagine, the Left isn't exactly dealing well with this news. We suppose this many losses in a row is bound to make anyone a little fussy.

Ahem.

BAHAHAHAH

Well, they can stand with Fani and head out the door with her as well.

What?

Or, you know, how about don't be a corrupt jerk using your position and office to politically target someone? We know, crazy talk.

Nice flag.

We'd argue the Justice Department is finally beginning to heal.

Recommended

Dan Crenshaw RAGES in Curse-Filled Tantrum When People DARE Call Him Out for HIS Garbage in Spending Bill
Sam J.
Advertisement

They're also having a normal one over on Bluesky:

Fani Willis disqualified from Trump's Georgia election interference case

[image or embed]

— paulpro (@mariopro.bsky.social) December 19, 2024 at 10:24 AM

Yikes.

JUST IN: Fani Willis booted from the Trump case. Just a big bundle of disgrace all around.

— Don Lewis (@donlew87.bsky.social) December 19, 2024 at 10:05 AM

Yes, she is and was. Oh, we know they mean her getting kicked off was a bundle of disgrace but we don't care.

Heh.

This why Joe Biden needs to give preemptive pardons to Jack Smith, Fani Willis, Letitia James, Alvin Bragg and everyone who was on the Jan 6th committee, whether they want them or not. They will target and try to bankrupt these people for trying to uphold the law.

— GG (@ginaspang.bsky.social) December 15, 2024 at 10:42 PM

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

` Re: Fani Willis disqualification An appearance of impropriety kills the mountain of evidence against Trump and others who tried to overturn an election. Let me say that again: A mountain of evidence against Trump and others who tried to overturn an election. 🤬

— Sabrina McDaniel 🌊💙 (@sabrina-mcdaniel.bsky.social) December 19, 2024 at 10:16 AM

What mountain? 

You know what, we don't really want to know.

Advertisement

And that's the truth. After years of watching our institutions used for nefarious reasons and political gains for the Democrat Party, we can all breathe a sigh of relief as everything slowly turns around and all is right with the world.

Ok fine, and it's a lot of fun to watch the Left losing ... in a big way. But that's not nearly as hopeful and inspiring, you guys.

===========================================================================

Related:

BREAKING: Fani Willis Officially Gets the BOOT from Trump's Case and Well ... BYE

Helene Survivor ENDS Mark Warner for Crying About Those Needing Disaster Relief in Spending Guilt Trip

Dan Crenshaw RAGES in Curse-Filled Tantrum When People DARE Call Him Out for HIS Garbage in Spending Bill

Somebody's NERVOUS: Liz Cheney Shares Panicky Statement on Being Criminally Investigated ... on Bluesky

JUST Because It's Awesome --> WATCH San Fran Barista Open a Can of WHOOP-A*S on Would-Be Thief (Video)

===========================================================================

Tags: LEFTIES TRUMP 2024 ELECTION FANI WILLIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Dan Crenshaw RAGES in Curse-Filled Tantrum When People DARE Call Him Out for HIS Garbage in Spending Bill
Sam J.
Helene Survivor ENDS Mark Warner for Crying About Those Needing Disaster Relief in Spending Guilt Trip
Sam J.
BREAKING: Fani Willis Officially Gets the BOOT from Trump's Case and Well ... BYE
Sam J.
Rep. Nancy Mace Calls Out Some of the Orwellian Wordplay in the 'CRomnibus'
Brett T.
RIP 'Tyrannical Cartel': Mike Lee Shreds Dem's Attempt to Assign Blame for Looming Gov't Shutdown
Doug P.
Ana Navarro-Cárdenas Gets Wrecked on Bad Pardon History (And Let’s Talk about Hunter’s Pardon)
Aaron Walker

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Dan Crenshaw RAGES in Curse-Filled Tantrum When People DARE Call Him Out for HIS Garbage in Spending Bill Sam J.
Advertisement