Lefties Come UN-GLITTER-GLUED After Fani Willis KICKED to the Curb, Here Are Some of the BEST (Worst?)

As Twitchy readers know, Fani Willis has officially been told to hit the road and is no longer on Trump's GA case. And not just Fani, but her entire office.

Womp womp.

Speaking of womp womp, as you can likely already imagine, the Left isn't exactly dealing well with this news. We suppose this many losses in a row is bound to make anyone a little fussy.

Ahem.

BREAKING: Fani Willis, Fulton County District Attorney, has been removed from the election interference case by the Republican-appointed judges of the Georgia Court of Appeals.



However, they refused Trump's request to throw out the case.



We stand with Fani Willis. 💙 pic.twitter.com/UXbhRtOrYX — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) December 19, 2024

BAHAHAHAH

Well, they can stand with Fani and head out the door with her as well.

Prosecuting while Black.



She made an ethical misjudgment, stood her ground but lost her position.



Trump legal counsel & surrogates continue to launch frivolous lawsuits, intimidate witnesses & steer testimony, yet manage to fail up & evade scrutiny.



Clear msg: KNOW YOUR PLACE — 𝓫𝓻𝓲𝓪𝓷 𝓬𝓱𝓻𝓲𝓼𝓽𝓸𝓹𝓱𝓮𝓻 (@Biz4Ever) December 19, 2024

What?

Or, you know, how about don't be a corrupt jerk using your position and office to politically target someone? We know, crazy talk.

I'm so incredibly tired of being failed by our supposed institutions. — Arran Haynes 🇺🇦🇺🇸 (@ArranHaynesVO) December 19, 2024

Nice flag.

The justice department has failed again. — Dee (@Denjaay) December 19, 2024

We'd argue the Justice Department is finally beginning to heal.

They're also having a normal one over on Bluesky:

Yikes.

JUST IN: Fani Willis booted from the Trump case. Just a big bundle of disgrace all around. — Don Lewis (@donlew87.bsky.social) December 19, 2024 at 10:05 AM

Yes, she is and was. Oh, we know they mean her getting kicked off was a bundle of disgrace but we don't care.

Heh.

This why Joe Biden needs to give preemptive pardons to Jack Smith, Fani Willis, Letitia James, Alvin Bragg and everyone who was on the Jan 6th committee, whether they want them or not. They will target and try to bankrupt these people for trying to uphold the law. — GG (@ginaspang.bsky.social) December 15, 2024 at 10:42 PM

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

` Re: Fani Willis disqualification An appearance of impropriety kills the mountain of evidence against Trump and others who tried to overturn an election. Let me say that again: A mountain of evidence against Trump and others who tried to overturn an election. 🤬 — Sabrina McDaniel 🌊💙 (@sabrina-mcdaniel.bsky.social) December 19, 2024 at 10:16 AM

What mountain?

You know what, we don't really want to know.

🚨 CNN reacts to Fani Willis being disqualified from prosecuting Trump in the election interference case:



“That case against him in Georgia… it’s already been paused. Now, it’s not even backburnered — it’s dead in the water.”



We’ve never been more back. pic.twitter.com/3iLREiBCjz — johnny maga (@_johnnymaga) December 19, 2024

And that's the truth. After years of watching our institutions used for nefarious reasons and political gains for the Democrat Party, we can all breathe a sigh of relief as everything slowly turns around and all is right with the world.

Ok fine, and it's a lot of fun to watch the Left losing ... in a big way. But that's not nearly as hopeful and inspiring, you guys.

