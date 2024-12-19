RIP 'Tyrannical Cartel': Mike Lee Shreds Dem's Attempt to Assign Blame for Looming...
Turn the Page: Kamala Reportedly Penning $20 Million Novel About Her and Joe...
‘Border Czar’ Tom Homan Tells CNN’s Kaitlan Collins ‘Day One’ Means ‘Day One’...
Congressman Slammed for Trying to Shield Speaker Mike Johnson
Rep. Nancy Mace Calls Out Some of the Orwellian Wordplay in the 'CRomnibus'
Lessons for Leftists: Scott Jennings Lectures Dems on a Checked-Out Biden, Authenticity an...
Elected Dem Millionaire Mad ‘Two Unelected Billionaires’ Blocked Spending Bill with His Pa...
Squish Speaker Mike Johnson Tells Fox News He Doesn't Like the Spending Either
Continuing Resolution Will Imprison You For Making Intimate Forgeries Using AI
Special: All of the Progressive Influencers Got to Meet Hunter Biden and Take...
Ana Navarro-Cárdenas Gets Wrecked on Bad Pardon History (And Let’s Talk about Hunter’s...
Electric Switch: Biden’s EPA Allows California to Ban New Gas Car Sales by...
VIP
Half-Million Dollar Grant Will Help Zoo 'Apply an Antiracist Lens'
Suspect Survey: Scott Jennings Battles Democrats Over Kamala’s Wrong Iowa Poll and Trump’s...

Dan Crenshaw RAGES in Curse-Filled Tantrum When People DARE Call Him Out for HIS Garbage in Spending Bill

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  9:20 AM on December 19, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

There are a lot of angry, disappointed, and fussy BUREAUCRATS out there today after Americans joined together to voice their opposition to the GROSSLY irresponsible and pork-filled 1500-page Continuing Resolution they tried to drop for passage three days before Christmas break.

Advertisement

And they would have gotten away with it too if not for that meddling free-speech guy, Elon Musk.

We suppose they're especially frustrated that Americans overwhelmingly do NOT want to give them a 40% pay raise ... one that they've been pushing for, apparently. Even some Republicans:

His post continues:

Crenshaw ALMOST got his way, with a pay increase for members + benefits being included in today’s massive spending boondoggle.

Recently, Crenshaw even said “you have no way to better yourself as a Congressman” without being able to trade stocks. That’s INSANE.

THIS GUY is responsible for LOADS of the garbage we see being thrown into spending bills. All for his own benefit.

Time for Eye Patch McCain to go.

Cue the 'Eye Patch McCain' MELTDOWN:

Yikes, bro.

Recommended

RIP 'Tyrannical Cartel': Mike Lee Shreds Dem's Attempt to Assign Blame for Looming Gov't Shutdown
Doug P.
Advertisement

Hoo BOY.

Crenshaw didn't exactly deal well with this one either:

His rant continues:

... make money being trolls on social media. I live in Atascocita, just outside Houston. If you think I’m “rich,” you’re a fucking idiot. The people getting rich off politics are the “influencers” like Catturd selling their platforms to the highest bidder. Sorry to break to it yall, that’s the truth.

Ok, so the angrier he gets the more questionable his entire behavior becomes.

Also, Crenshaw is a millionaire so that's fairly RICH even in 2024.

Seriously.

His contempt for the very people who GAVE HIM HIS JOB is on full display in those tweets and back-and-forths. It's one thing to defend yourself online, it's quite another to turn into a cursing, rage-infested douche-waffle for millions of people to see. Surely he must realize how damaging this sort of behavior could be when he's up for re-election in 2026.

People won't forget this spending bill, they won't forget which of our so-called 'representatives' supported it, and they certainly won't forget someone the people hired treating his employers like garbage on X and all because he can't deal with a little criticism.

Advertisement

One would almost say Crenshaw doth protest too much.

===========================================================================

Related:

Somebody's NERVOUS: Liz Cheney Shares Panicky Statement on Being Criminally Investigated ... on Bluesky

JUST Because It's Awesome --> WATCH San Fran Barista Open a Can of WHOOP-A*S on Would-Be Thief (Video)

'Something Was WRONG': Another Kamala Harris Campaign Staffer Reveals Just How DISMAL Things Really Were

Senator Karen AKA Elizabeth Warren Sent Trump a Letter Tattling on Elon Musk and His Answer Was PRICELESS

WHOA: BOMBSHELL IG Report Includes Dem Staffer Whistleblower Who Gave Up 2 PROMINENT Dems As Leakers

===========================================================================

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

RIP 'Tyrannical Cartel': Mike Lee Shreds Dem's Attempt to Assign Blame for Looming Gov't Shutdown
Doug P.
Rep. Nancy Mace Calls Out Some of the Orwellian Wordplay in the 'CRomnibus'
Brett T.
Congressman Slammed for Trying to Shield Speaker Mike Johnson
Brett T.
Ana Navarro-Cárdenas Gets Wrecked on Bad Pardon History (And Let’s Talk about Hunter’s Pardon)
Aaron Walker
Lessons for Leftists: Scott Jennings Lectures Dems on a Checked-Out Biden, Authenticity and Word Salads
Warren Squire
‘Border Czar’ Tom Homan Tells CNN’s Kaitlan Collins ‘Day One’ Means ‘Day One’ for Deportations
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
RIP 'Tyrannical Cartel': Mike Lee Shreds Dem's Attempt to Assign Blame for Looming Gov't Shutdown Doug P.
Advertisement