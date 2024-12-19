Dan Crenshaw RAGES in Curse-Filled Tantrum When People DARE Call Him Out for HIS Garbage in Spending Bill

There are a lot of angry, disappointed, and fussy BUREAUCRATS out there today after Americans joined together to voice their opposition to the GROSSLY irresponsible and pork-filled 1500-page Continuing Resolution they tried to drop for passage three days before Christmas break.

Advertisement

And they would have gotten away with it too if not for that meddling free-speech guy, Elon Musk.

We suppose they're especially frustrated that Americans overwhelmingly do NOT want to give them a 40% pay raise ... one that they've been pushing for, apparently. Even some Republicans:

🚨 NEW: DC sources tell me that @DanCrenshawTX is spearheading the effort to get a pay raise for Congress



Last week when he was asked about his stock trading, Crenshaw whined that members of Congress haven’t had a pay raise since 2009.



Crenshaw ALMOST got his way, with a pay… pic.twitter.com/YToGixSDb5 — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) December 18, 2024

His post continues:

Crenshaw ALMOST got his way, with a pay increase for members + benefits being included in today’s massive spending boondoggle. Recently, Crenshaw even said “you have no way to better yourself as a Congressman” without being able to trade stocks. That’s INSANE. THIS GUY is responsible for LOADS of the garbage we see being thrown into spending bills. All for his own benefit. Time for Eye Patch McCain to go.

Cue the 'Eye Patch McCain' MELTDOWN:

Yeah or maybe you’re a f*cking lying piece of sh*t because I’m not even on the YES list for the whip team. Never have been. But hey, whatever gets you pathetic bottom feeders your click bait. F*cking incels. https://t.co/nc0i3NwBub — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) December 19, 2024

Yikes, bro.

Yeah get it right -Dan Crenshaw is the America-last, Ukraine-first war pig who doesn’t need a raise because of all the money he makes when he miraculously became a stock expert since joining Congress. — Catturd ™ (@catturd2) December 19, 2024

Hoo BOY.

Crenshaw didn't exactly deal well with this one either:

Anonymous coward like “catturd” talking sh*t without any evidence. I’m used to it. Sorry I was guy fighting the wars that little b*tches like you would never dare to. One of us has actually served this country and continues to, while losers like you make money being trolls on… — Dan Crenshaw (@DanCrenshawTX) December 19, 2024

His rant continues:

... make money being trolls on social media. I live in Atascocita, just outside Houston. If you think I’m “rich,” you’re a fucking idiot. The people getting rich off politics are the “influencers” like Catturd selling their platforms to the highest bidder. Sorry to break to it yall, that’s the truth.

Ok, so the angrier he gets the more questionable his entire behavior becomes.

Also, Crenshaw is a millionaire so that's fairly RICH even in 2024.

Good morning to everyone except congressmen who have contempt for We The People. pic.twitter.com/DHr9lmfXgB — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 19, 2024

Seriously.

His contempt for the very people who GAVE HIM HIS JOB is on full display in those tweets and back-and-forths. It's one thing to defend yourself online, it's quite another to turn into a cursing, rage-infested douche-waffle for millions of people to see. Surely he must realize how damaging this sort of behavior could be when he's up for re-election in 2026.

People won't forget this spending bill, they won't forget which of our so-called 'representatives' supported it, and they certainly won't forget someone the people hired treating his employers like garbage on X and all because he can't deal with a little criticism.

Advertisement

One would almost say Crenshaw doth protest too much.

===========================================================================

Related:

Somebody's NERVOUS: Liz Cheney Shares Panicky Statement on Being Criminally Investigated ... on Bluesky

JUST Because It's Awesome --> WATCH San Fran Barista Open a Can of WHOOP-A*S on Would-Be Thief (Video)

'Something Was WRONG': Another Kamala Harris Campaign Staffer Reveals Just How DISMAL Things Really Were



Senator Karen AKA Elizabeth Warren Sent Trump a Letter Tattling on Elon Musk and His Answer Was PRICELESS

WHOA: BOMBSHELL IG Report Includes Dem Staffer Whistleblower Who Gave Up 2 PROMINENT Dems As Leakers

===========================================================================