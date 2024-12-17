WHOA: BOMBSHELL IG Report Includes Dem Staffer Whistleblower Who Gave Up 2 PROMINENT Dems As Leakers

The IG Report has provided us with a plethora of useful tidbits, especially when it comes to holding Democrats accountable for the crap they pulled for years and years. But we've got to be honest, we're as shocked as Mollie Hemingway that it was a Democrat staffer whistleblower who gave up info on who the 'leakers' were.

Sorry for that visual ... we know it's not good.

Was legit surprised to learn a Democrat staffer whistleblower fingered Schiff and Swalwell as leakers. https://t.co/kXDYWrICEU — Mollie (@MZHemingway) December 17, 2024

From the Federalist:

One of the more surprising claims in the report was that a Democrat staffer on one of the congressional committees “voluntarily told the FBI” almost immediately after the investigation began in 2017 that he suspected two members of Congress and a number of Democrat staffers of being involved in the leaking of the classified information, leading to further investigation of those identified. While the report doesn’t identify the whistleblower, his committee, or name the members of Congress, a 2021 New York Times story already identified then-Rep. Adam Schiff and Rep. Eric Swalwell, both of California, as the two congressmen on the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) who were under investigation. The DOJ report further notes that only these two members of Congress were investigated. Schiff was the top Democrat on HPSCI at the time its Republican chair Devin Nunes was engaged in painstaking efforts to reveal the Russia collusion hoax and many of its participants.

Umm... whoa.

And double whoa on her phrasing, we just couldn't bring ourselves to use it.

It’s extremely disturbing that a man as corrupt and dishonest as Adam Schiff is Senator of a state like California. He should be in jail not in a position of enormous power. — AuditTheMachines (@koumiss) December 17, 2024

Yup. In a way he was promoted for his actions.

California is pretty messed up, y'all.

😂😂😂 They both were too obvious. Neither should be able to serve on ANY committee with classified information! — Z (@zpatriot_) December 17, 2024

Clearly neither of them are trustworthy with classified info.

How is this even up for discussion?

Schiff and Swalwell should have every clearance revoked. — Jody Miller (@Jody10Lion) December 17, 2024

Winner winner chicken dinner.

“The Senior Committee Staffer’s phone number was in contact with telephone numbers used by all three of the reporters who authored the articles that disclosed the classified information.”



Yet, DOJ found this unconvincing. — Doc Holliday (@realjhholliday) December 17, 2024

*cough cough*

Blanket pardons incoming. 🫤 — Frosty (@FrostyTS) December 17, 2024

Biden has already done thousands of pardons, heck, what's two more?

