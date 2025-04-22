Oregon Governor Proud to Announce Lesbian Visibility Week

Before the Biden administration, we had no idea that there was a Trans Day of Visibility, or a Trans Day of Vengeance, a Trans Day of Remembrance, or an International Asexual Awareness Day. The branches of the military went out of their way to mark Pride Month. Somewhere, we saw a list of all of the LGBTQ "holidays," and it was extensive. A whole month isn't enough to celebrate them all.

At least Trans Day of Visibility didn't fall on and eclipse Easter Sunday this year as it did last year.

We also didn't know that this week was Lesbian Visibility Week, but fortunately, we were reminded by Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek, one of two lesbian governors in the United States.

ICYMI: I’m one of two lesbians who hold the title of Governor in the United States. I’m proud to live in and serve a state where every person can be their authentic selves. pic.twitter.com/IugUtqannK — Governor Tina Kotek (@GovTinaKotek) April 21, 2025

If lesbians are invisible WHY is DOD not sending them out as strike teams https://t.co/lTH8i2mEcx — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 22, 2025

What are we supposed to do about Lesbian Visibility Week? See more lesbians?

"I'm one of two people who believe the number of intersectional boxes you check determines your worth who hold the title ..." — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) April 22, 2025

What is a lesbian? Is it a word exclusive for real women, or does it include dudes that simply refer to themselves as women? And if it's the latter, doesn't that just mean that the word doesn't mean anything? Cause it could be two women, or it could even be two dudes. — Not the Bee (@Not_the_Bee) April 22, 2025

It's funny how many "trans men" are in lesbian relationships.

Who cares? This is so pathetic. — Anna Hitrova (@redrose_anna) April 22, 2025

I speak for everyone when I say no one cares. — Kangmin Lee | 이강민 (@kangminjlee) April 22, 2025

With that hair, you're pretty visible. — James, the much lesser 🦬✝️😼 (@JamesMuchLesser) April 22, 2025

How is your sexual preference relevant to literally anything? — T_p_tio 🎈 (@Txp_RBI_Xctuxl) April 22, 2025

Thank you for your service, Governor Lesbian. — ℙ𝕣𝕠𝕗𝕖𝕤𝕤𝕠𝕣 𝔻𝕒𝕩𝕠𝕡𝕙𝕠𝕟𝕖 (@DaxophoneSolo) April 22, 2025

We'll have to add this to our Google calendar since we didn't even know such a thing existed. We've had some very visible lesbians who really sucked at their jobs (looking at you, Karine Jean-Pierre) — do you suck too?

