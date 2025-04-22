Oregon Governor Proud to Announce Lesbian Visibility Week

Math Is HARD (and Probably Racist): Oakland's New Mayor Thinks $50 Minimum Wage...
Brett T. | 9:30 PM on April 22, 2025
Dave Killen/The Oregonian via AP, Pool

Before the Biden administration, we had no idea that there was a Trans Day of Visibility, or a Trans Day of Vengeance, a Trans Day of Remembrance, or an International Asexual Awareness Day. The branches of the military went out of their way to mark Pride Month. Somewhere, we saw a list of all of the LGBTQ "holidays," and it was extensive. A whole month isn't enough to celebrate them all.

At least Trans Day of Visibility didn't fall on and eclipse Easter Sunday this year as it did last year.

We also didn't know that this week was Lesbian Visibility Week, but fortunately, we were reminded by Oregon Gov. Tina Kotek, one of two lesbian governors in the United States.

What are we supposed to do about Lesbian Visibility Week? See more lesbians?

It's funny how many "trans men" are in lesbian relationships.

We'll have to add this to our Google calendar since we didn't even know such a thing existed. We've had some very visible lesbians who really sucked at their jobs (looking at you, Karine Jean-Pierre) — do you suck too?

***

Tags: GAY GOVERNOR OREGON

