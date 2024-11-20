He's Back! Rob Reiner Reemerges for the First Time Since Trump's Victory
VIP
Do Most Kids REALLY Need College? Dr. Strangetweet Offers Compelling Reasons Why They...
Rob Reiner Gets Dragged by Lefties Over on 'Digital Canada' for Finally Accepting...
Get It Done! While the Left Yells at Him, Cenk Uygur Realizes MAGA...
James Woods Preps the Popcorn for When Tom Homan Drops an Accountability Hammer...
VIP
Dear Leftists: No Means No
Tim Miller Imagines Sarah McBride at the Urinal Next to Speaker Johnson in...
John Fetterman Rejects Pope Francis' Absurd Call for 'Investigation' Into Israeli 'Genocid...
Rep. Jasmine Crockett Makes It Clear White Men Have Never Been Oppressed
'What Do You Expect'? Scott Jennings Takes CNN Panel to SCHOOL Over Democrats...
Soon to Be Unemployed Congressman Demands 'Star Wars' Cast a Black Lead or...
CHOICE WINS: NC House Overrides Roy Cooper's Veto of School Choice Legislation (WATCH)
Speaker Mike Johnson Bans Men From Women’s Spaces in Congress
While Americans Get $750, Joe Biden Lets Ukraine Keep BILLIONS in Taxpayer-Funded War...

Joe Biden's Intern Forgot to Post About Trans Day of Remembrance

Brett T.  |  8:00 PM on November 20, 2024
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

It's President Joe Biden's birthday today, so maybe he's treating himself to a nice nap before cake and ice cream later. It's also the Transgender Day of Remembrance, and we checked both the @POTUS and @joebiden feeds for a statement but only saw photos from his trip to the Amazon rainforest with his daughter and granddaughter. Maybe the intern who writes his tweets is taking the next two months off as well.

Advertisement

The Democrats didn't forget, however:

We wonder, seriously: How many lives have been taken due to anti-trans violence? And in how many of those cases was the murderer also transgender? And is the number higher than the number of lives taken by transgender violence? Don't blame us that this is the first image that came to mind:

We did see that Sen. Tammy Duckworth remembered.

Recommended

Get It Done! While the Left Yells at Him, Cenk Uygur Realizes MAGA Is Willing to Listen to His Ideas
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Speaking of mental illness, how about the trans activist who posted a video yesterday saying he hoped he ran into Rep. Nancy Mace in the women's bathroom so he could bash her head against the floor until she died? Nice trans death threat over bathrooms.

Just two days ago, MSNBC's Jen Psaki advised Democrats to double down on the trans issue.

Advertisement

How much do you want to bet they honor mass shooter Audrey Hale on the Transgender Day of Remembrance?

Please, take Psaki's advice and do it.

Plus, how quickly do you think Biden's press office will rush out a video or statement? We checked the White House website but didn't see anything. He shot a special video marking Transgender Day of Visibility so you think he'd be on top of this.

***

Tags: DEMOCRATS TAMMY DUCKWORTH TRANSGENDER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Get It Done! While the Left Yells at Him, Cenk Uygur Realizes MAGA Is Willing to Listen to His Ideas
Amy Curtis
Rob Reiner Gets Dragged by Lefties Over on 'Digital Canada' for Finally Accepting the Election Results
Amy Curtis
He's Back! Rob Reiner Reemerges for the First Time Since Trump's Victory
FuzzyChimp
'What Do You Expect'? Scott Jennings Takes CNN Panel to SCHOOL Over Democrats Losing Men
Amy Curtis
James Woods Preps the Popcorn for When Tom Homan Drops an Accountability Hammer on THESE Dems
Doug P.
WATCH: Scott Presler Lays Waste to Smug Bucks County, Pa. Commissioners (Right to Their Faces)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Get It Done! While the Left Yells at Him, Cenk Uygur Realizes MAGA Is Willing to Listen to His Ideas Amy Curtis
Advertisement