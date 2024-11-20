Joe Biden's Intern Forgot to Post About Trans Day of Remembrance

It's President Joe Biden's birthday today, so maybe he's treating himself to a nice nap before cake and ice cream later. It's also the Transgender Day of Remembrance, and we checked both the @POTUS and @joebiden feeds for a statement but only saw photos from his trip to the Amazon rainforest with his daughter and granddaughter. Maybe the intern who writes his tweets is taking the next two months off as well.

The Democrats didn't forget, however:

Trans rights are human rights.



As we mark Transgender Day of Remembrance, we honor the lives of those taken from us due to anti-trans violence. Democrats will work to ensure transgender, nonbinary, and gender-nonconforming people are protected and feel safe in their communities. pic.twitter.com/tGKN6oeSeW — The Democrats (@TheDemocrats) November 20, 2024

We wonder, seriously: How many lives have been taken due to anti-trans violence? And in how many of those cases was the murderer also transgender? And is the number higher than the number of lives taken by transgender violence? Don't blame us that this is the first image that came to mind:

TRANS DAY OF REMEMBERANCE



This trans criminal shot up a school and k*IIed 6 people pic.twitter.com/XnNSDVnFTj — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 20, 2024

We did see that Sen. Tammy Duckworth remembered.

On this Transgender Day of Remembrance, we honor the trans and non-binary lives lost to violence simply for being who they are.



Every American deserves to live their truth and feel safe doing so.



Hate has no place here. — Tammy Duckworth (@SenDuckworth) November 20, 2024

You’ve not once held a day of remembrance for those killed by illegals. Why is that? — savage daughter (@DonnaPrissyrn1) November 20, 2024

No one is saying trans people can’t live their lives. Stop with the gaslighting.



Women just don’t want dudes dragging their cocks out from under their dress in the woman’s bathroom.



Why do you hate women? — YuriActual 🏴‍☠️GOLDCORP Logistics 🏴‍☠️ (@Yuri6Actual) November 20, 2024

It's a mental illness. Stop promoting mental illness. — Patty (@pattyisright) November 20, 2024

Speaking of mental illness, how about the trans activist who posted a video yesterday saying he hoped he ran into Rep. Nancy Mace in the women's bathroom so he could bash her head against the floor until she died? Nice trans death threat over bathrooms.

"Transgender Day of Remembrance?" Oh, Lord!

I'm so over this shit. — Becky With The Good Hair (@BeckyJohnson222) November 20, 2024

What about the people lost to violence by trans and non-binary people? — DemoncratsAreEvil (@DemoncratsREviI) November 20, 2024

When do we honor all the people trans people have murdered? It's a much bigger number, so it seems like we should have a day for that. — Eric Spencer (@JustEric) November 20, 2024

There is no "their" truth, there is only THE truth. — Fergie V (@ogFergieV) November 20, 2024

Keep going with this. It’s working great — Edward (@TheEdwardB) November 20, 2024

Just two days ago, MSNBC's Jen Psaki advised Democrats to double down on the trans issue.

What are trans rights? How do these rights differ from every single other US citizen? Please explain. — MyMonkeyDoesntStink (@MMDS1977) November 20, 2024

What about the lives lost due to the violence of trans and non-binary people, a much greater number of victims. — DemoncratsAreEvil (@DemoncratsREviI) November 20, 2024

How much do you want to bet they honor mass shooter Audrey Hale on the Transgender Day of Remembrance?

Focus on this through the next few elections if you really care. — CFO (@GrandpaTMoney) November 20, 2024

Please, take Psaki's advice and do it.

Plus, how quickly do you think Biden's press office will rush out a video or statement? We checked the White House website but didn't see anything. He shot a special video marking Transgender Day of Visibility so you think he'd be on top of this.

