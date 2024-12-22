Folk Hero: Scott Jennings Catches Flack for Mocking the Left’s Love Affair with Luigi Mangione

Democrats, leftists and progressives (essentially all the same thing) have been celebrating the death of UnitedHealthcare CEO, Brian Thompson. Many are praising his suspected murderer, Luigi Mangione. They are calling him a hero and making him the face of their political movement targeting health insurance companies. Of course, Scott Jennings caught flack from his Democrat guests for pointing out these obvious facts during a recent appearance on CNN.

He embarrassed one guest in particular. (WATCH)

Come for me indicting the left for lionizing the killer Luigi, and stay for the sputtering response. lol. pic.twitter.com/6HUQ0T9nmG — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) December 21, 2024

Democrats are quick to attach themselves to violent criminals if it advances their political objectives. There’s George Floyd, Michael Brown and now Luigi Mangione.

Posters clearly see this.

Harriot is just another snake-oil salesman making his living as a race-baiter.



Jennings of course is accurate in his assessment that today's left are complete hypocrites.

They look to lionize anyone who serves to advance their agenda. That's it, that's the only test. They… — Opinionated Native Texan (@realcbbaylor) December 21, 2024

How can CNN equate the entire MAGA movement, which condemns settling political or economic differences through violence, with those who do support it? @CNN, show me which MAGA accounts are glorifying this behavior. Meanwhile, look at the leftists celebrating this; these are the… — Nathaniel Scates (@natesk8s87) December 21, 2024

There’s no point in arguing with them since they have an entirely different set of morals. If it achieves the desired results, then it’s justified.

Commenters know what’s up.

The communist left does not believe in individualism. They never have. So for them this is collateral damage. For them, it’s always the ends justify the means. No matter what. Take note folks, you are dealing with morally bankrupt psychos. Remember that if you get soft on them. — Ben (@benkraken) December 21, 2024

If Ryan Routh or Matthew Crooks had been successful, the left would be justifying it like they are with Luigi — Alec Lace (@AlecLace) December 21, 2024

If President-Elect Donald Trump had been assassinated, they would say it was justified for sparing America from another ‘Hitler.’ You know they would.

The funniest moment was when the video was showing exactly what Michael Harriot claimed wasn’t happening.

Lol at the images on screen while they are trying to debate you 🤣 — 😭 Nobody Likes Kamala 😭 (@Bars4Daze) December 21, 2024

I loved the "I haven't seen a MAGA person wear a mask in 3 years" exactly Scott's point. The leftists still wear masks when alone in their cars. — woody41 (@woodywoodrowski) December 21, 2024

Unappreciated and extremely important comment from the panel, “you haven’t seen a MAGA person wear a mask in there years.” pic.twitter.com/dLfNqD6AJw — JOE (@nadano123) December 21, 2024

I did like the comment.

When was the last time a MAGA person wore a mask in the last three years. — Let's Use Common Sense (@IM4CommonSense1) December 21, 2024

Omg they tried to twist the narrative that they could be “maga people” holding the signs. Just embarrassing. — Chris Ayers (@ChrisAyersJr) December 21, 2024

We know that Luigi Mangione is seen as folk hero of the left, progressives and Democrats. There’s no debate. It’s on X, it’s all over Bluesky and it’s in the streets. Those panel guests can deny it all they want. But, it’s happening and further reveals the growing rot within their Democrat Party.