Folk Hero: Scott Jennings Catches Flack for Mocking the Left’s Love Affair with Luigi Mangione

Warren Squire  |  12:30 AM on December 22, 2024
Twitchy

Democrats, leftists and progressives (essentially all the same thing) have been celebrating the death of UnitedHealthcare CEO, Brian Thompson. Many are praising his suspected murderer, Luigi Mangione. They are calling him a hero and making him the face of their political movement targeting health insurance companies. Of course, Scott Jennings caught flack from his Democrat guests for pointing out these obvious facts during a recent appearance on CNN.

He embarrassed one guest in particular. (WATCH)

Democrats are quick to attach themselves to violent criminals if it advances their political objectives. There’s George Floyd, Michael Brown and now Luigi Mangione.

Posters clearly see this.

There’s no point in arguing with them since they have an entirely different set of morals. If it achieves the desired results, then it’s justified.

Commenters know what’s up.

If President-Elect Donald Trump had been assassinated, they would say it was justified for sparing America from another ‘Hitler.’ You know they would.

The funniest moment was when the video was showing exactly what Michael Harriot claimed wasn’t happening.

We know that Luigi Mangione is seen as folk hero of the left, progressives and Democrats. There’s no debate. It’s on X, it’s all over Bluesky and it’s in the streets. Those panel guests can deny it all they want. But, it’s happening and further reveals the growing rot within their Democrat Party.

