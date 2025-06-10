Watch a Rioter Throwing Fireworks at Police Allegedly Catch a Rubber Bullet to the Face

LA Riots: Nancy Pelosi Says Burning Cars Shows ‘Exuberance’ While ‘Journo’ Notes ‘Celebrat...
Brett T. | 6:00 PM on June 10, 2025

Now the Left and Democrats will say that the Los Angeles riots are getting violent.

Independent journalist Aldo Buttazzoni was on the ground in Los Angeles, embedded with rioters who were chanting “Peaceful protest!” while their buddies were dropping fireworks from the rooftops on police officers.

"… glass exploded overhead."

A lot of the videos coming out of Los Angeles, which Mad Maxine Waters told you not to believe, are infuriating, but there are some feel-good clips mixed in among them. Take, for example, this shot of one of the rooftop rioters catching a rubber bullet in the face.

We can't confirm that it was a rubber bullet. Taking a lesson from Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014, the police might have been firing foam earplugs.

Here's an overhead shot from KABC:

