Watch a Rioter Throwing Fireworks at Police Allegedly Catch a Rubber Bullet to the Face

Now the Left and Democrats will say that the Los Angeles riots are getting violent.

Independent journalist Aldo Buttazzoni was on the ground in Los Angeles, embedded with rioters who were chanting “Peaceful protest!” while their buddies were dropping fireworks from the rooftops on police officers.

Chants of “Peaceful Protest!” ring out as demonstrators on the roof drop fireworks on police. This prompted officers to return fire, striking one of the men in the face with a crowd control munition.



I was also hit with what I believe is a pepper ball and something made of… pic.twitter.com/Y8BZNxvE29 — Aldo 🌞 (@AldoButtazzoni) June 10, 2025

"… glass exploded overhead."

A lot of the videos coming out of Los Angeles, which Mad Maxine Waters told you not to believe, are infuriating, but there are some feel-good clips mixed in among them. Take, for example, this shot of one of the rooftop rioters catching a rubber bullet in the face.

That’s going to leave a mark…



Close up / slowed down footage of a protester who was throwing fireworks at the Police getting shot directly in the face with a crowd control munition. https://t.co/EJrfzpMDiN pic.twitter.com/XWPfCnDmxK — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) June 10, 2025

The moment LAPD responded to a rioter reportedly throwing fireworks at them from above, the man took a rubber bullet to the face:



Video by: @TaylerUSApic.twitter.com/KWBLA7wTGa — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) June 10, 2025

We can't confirm that it was a rubber bullet. Taking a lesson from Ferguson, Missouri, in 2014, the police might have been firing foam earplugs.

Oh, that’s a shame. — MILO (@Nero) June 10, 2025

They need more of this. — Riccardo (@NonCalpestarmi) June 10, 2025

Dude dropped faster than retail theft charges under Gavin Newsom — Evan Flay (@Evan_Flay) June 10, 2025

Here's an overhead shot from KABC:

#BREAKING KABC live stream captures chaos on an LA rooftop—people scrambling as someone is SHOT and goes down ....



What’s happening in Downtown Los Angeles?



This is escalating fast pic.twitter.com/hnTa0v3HaF — Culture War Report (@CultureWar2020) June 10, 2025

Well, nice shot honestly. — Matthew Burgos (@MatthewBur34667) June 10, 2025

Thank you for making this downloadable. — MenAreSpeaking (@MenAreGhosting) June 10, 2025

Can I get a FAFO? — Steve (@GoTime22) June 10, 2025

That smack sound 🤣😂 — mojavex (@mojavex1) June 10, 2025

Beautiful shot. — Followed By Feds (@FollowedByFeds) June 10, 2025

Someone do the Trump golf swing edit. — Star Truk (@TeslaStarTruk) June 10, 2025

Hope he was taking a video with his phone. The memes will be great.

Karma making its rounds. — Harsh But Mostly Thoughtful John McGrath (@HarshThoughtful) June 10, 2025

Knocked his shit eating grin right off his face. — Pink Dragonfly (@PinkDragonflies) June 10, 2025

That’s gonna leave a mark. 😂🤣 — Marcus Fernandez (@MFern72) June 10, 2025

this is the greatest video clip i have ever seen LOL — GamePlayGuru (@Mrterrazzo) June 10, 2025

We're surprised the cops were even allowed to be alarmed, let alone use non-lethal force. We thought they were instructed to just stand there and take it.

