Ed Morrissey Breaks Out the Puppets and CRAYONS Schooling POLITICO's Jonathan Martin on...
Oh No They DI'INT! Dept. of Defense Shuts Jasmine Crockett DOWN for Lying...
Gavin Newsom Dared 'Tough Guy' Tom Homan to Arrest Him and Is Now...
VIP
Such a TOLERANT and Kind Liberal: Tool-Bag Says He'll Side with Shooter when...
LA Scanner X Account Just Got WORSE - So Much Worse In Fact...
Supercut: Every Time Democrats Called the Los Angeles Riots 'Peaceful'
JD Vance Puts 'the Logic of Newsom and His Stooges' Into Baffling Perspective
Eric Swalwell So BADLY Wants to Be Trump That He's Stealing His Old...
Anti-Trump Menswear Guy Openly Admits He's In the US Illegally and JD Vance's...
Dems & Media Collapse: 'Peaceful' Riot Narrative Crumbles!
Anthony Scaramucci Believes Fiery Pro-Illegal Alien Riots Will Propel Gavin Newsom to the...
Sen. Ted Cruz Re-Writes Gov. Newsom's Request to Trump and Now It's MUCH...
California Representative Shows Solidarity With Illegal Immigrants By Eating at a Fancy Re...
OMG, Her FACE! CNN Confronts Karen Bass With Trump's Approval Ratings with Deportations...

Wigging Out: Maxine Waters Says There’s No Violence in LA and If We See Some It’s the Work of Two Guys

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:00 PM on June 09, 2025
AP Photo/Eric Thayer

Democrat Maxine Waters called into CNN on Monday. She wanted to remind everyone that any videos of so-called violence we're seeing coming out of Los Angeles are apparently an illusion, and any real violence we see is all caused by no more than two people. Whew, that’s a relief! We thought violent, fiery, destructive pro-illegal alien riots were happening in the streets. Thanks for the heads up, Auntie Waters!

Advertisement

Hear it for yourself. (WATCH)

Our dang pesky eyes!

Commenters disagree with Waters because some people still trust what they see and not what comes out of an octogenarian Democrat’s mouth. Crazy, we know! (WATCH)

Recommended

Anti-Trump Menswear Guy Openly Admits He's In the US Illegally and JD Vance's Response Is Comedy GOLD
Sam J.
Advertisement

Waters is suffering from some form of wig-induced trauma that cuts off oxygen to both the eyes and the brain.

Posters are not surprised that Democrats and their legacy media cohorts continue to lie about and downplay the riots, adding that they are working together to make things much worse.

Correct. They still act like it’s the 1990s and everyone doesn’t have cellphones and access to the Internet. We can see and know what is happening in real-time without ever turning on the TV, not that the legacy media would be honestly covering anything to begin with.

Tags: CNN CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY FAKE NEWS ILLEGAL ALIEN LOS ANGELES

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Anti-Trump Menswear Guy Openly Admits He's In the US Illegally and JD Vance's Response Is Comedy GOLD
Sam J.
Oh No They DI'INT! Dept. of Defense Shuts Jasmine Crockett DOWN for Lying About Trump Deporting Citizens
Sam J.
LA Scanner X Account Just Got WORSE - So Much Worse In Fact That He DELETED His Account (Screenshots)
Sam J.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Gavin Newsom Dared 'Tough Guy' Tom Homan to Arrest Him and Is Now TRIGGERED By Trump's Response
Doug P.
So, ABOUT That INFAMOUS Pic of Motorcyclist Holding the Mexican Flag? GUESS Who He Is and Where He's BEEN
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Anti-Trump Menswear Guy Openly Admits He's In the US Illegally and JD Vance's Response Is Comedy GOLD Sam J.
Advertisement