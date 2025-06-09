Wigging Out: Maxine Waters Says There’s No Violence in LA and If We See Some It’s the Work of Two Guys

Democrat Maxine Waters called into CNN on Monday. She wanted to remind everyone that any videos of so-called violence we're seeing coming out of Los Angeles are apparently an illusion, and any real violence we see is all caused by no more than two people. Whew, that’s a relief! We thought violent, fiery, destructive pro-illegal alien riots were happening in the streets. Thanks for the heads up, Auntie Waters!

Hear it for yourself. (WATCH)

LEFT: Maxine Waters calls in to CNN to claim that maybe “one or two people” were being violent in Los Angeles:



“I don’t what this so-called violence is all about."



RIGHT: Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/HEVzgf4EG4 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 9, 2025

LA video credits: @AnthonyCabassa_ @BGOnTheScene @camhigby CaughtLA



These guys are doing amazing on the ground work in LA. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) June 9, 2025

She made no mention of the looters shockingly. — Johnny St.Pete (@JohnMcCloy) June 9, 2025

"Don't believe your lying eyes. You aren't seeing what you think you're seeing." — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) June 9, 2025

Our dang pesky eyes!

Commenters disagree with Waters because some people still trust what they see and not what comes out of an octogenarian Democrat’s mouth. Crazy, we know! (WATCH)

Los Angeles aftermath.



Turns out the Left don’t care about the environment at all. pic.twitter.com/w6mJHZr11T — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) June 9, 2025

That one violent person was very busy this weekend 🙄 pic.twitter.com/0FtFyUJGzG — Based Electrician⚡️🇺🇲 (@RyanHugeBrain) June 9, 2025

Those “one or two people” should be recruited by the US military since they are so destructive and destabilizing without getting caught by hundreds of local, state, and federal law enforcement! — El Gracioso (@spicedracula) June 9, 2025

Maxine Waters wig must be on too tight. — Jellybean (@Jellybean4777) June 9, 2025

To be fair that’s all she could probably see — Rob (@lib_taser) June 9, 2025

Waters is suffering from some form of wig-induced trauma that cuts off oxygen to both the eyes and the brain.

Posters are not surprised that Democrats and their legacy media cohorts continue to lie about and downplay the riots, adding that they are working together to make things much worse.

They're actually going for it. They're fomenting mass insurrection against a sitting President while gaslighting We The People about it. — Anna D. West 🇺🇸 (@SlimWiggy) June 9, 2025

They can't stop gaslighting now, it's all they know — David James (@DavidJamesMusic) June 9, 2025

Correct. They still act like it’s the 1990s and everyone doesn’t have cellphones and access to the Internet. We can see and know what is happening in real-time without ever turning on the TV, not that the legacy media would be honestly covering anything to begin with.