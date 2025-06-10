Greta Thunberg Deported From Israel After Being 'Kidnapped'
ABC News Announces It’s Not Renewing The Contract of Terry Moran in Wake...
Emma Vigeland’s Brain-Melting Banger: Israel’s Diabolical Plane Plot to Yeet Greta Was Dep...
Unhinged TikToker Is Back Melting Down Over National Guard
FAFO Intensifies: Federal Grand Jury Indicts Rep. LaMonica McIver for Assaulting ICE Agent...
VIP
'Undocumented' Man Says His Model for Socialism in the US Is the Soviet...
White Leftists Block Traffic, Shamelessly Mock Struggling Young Mom Begging to Get...
Andrew Cuomo Thinks 180 Languages Spoken in Public Schools 'Makes Us Stronger'
Adam Kinzinger: Newsom Should Activate the State Guard to Keep Trump From Doing...
Hot Take: These ‘Protests’ Were Actually ’A Cry of Hope’ and Joy
Former Univision Anchor: ‘All of the Southwest Is Mexico’
LA Riots: Nancy Pelosi Says Burning Cars Shows ‘Exuberance’ While ‘Journo’ Notes ‘Celebrat...
BREAKING: Federal Judge Rules on Newsom's Motion to SHUT DOWN Trump’s Efforts To...
VIP
Left’s Tearjerker Tactics Clash with Latino Reality on Social Media

Weep and Weak: Gavin Newsom on Verge of Tears as He Pushes Against Trump Instead of Violent Rioters

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:40 PM on June 10, 2025
AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli

We wouldn’t blame you for humming 'Tears of a Clown' while watching the latest anti-Trump video by California Governor Gavin Newsom. The Democrat appears to be on the verge of tears over President Donald Trump bringing decisive leadership to his state.

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

CA Gov Gavin Newsom appears to be trying to tear up as he tells Californians to not give into Donald Trump.

“We all need to stand up and be held to a higher level of accountability.”

“If you exercise your First Amendment rights, please do it peacefully. I know many of you are feeling deep anxiety, stress and fear.”

“What Donald Trump wants most is your fealty, your silence, to be complicit in this moment.”

Now view the video. (WATCH)

He probably has some hair gel in his eyes.

Commenters say the best thing about Newsom is that you can always tell he’s lying.

Recommended

Emma Vigeland’s Brain-Melting Banger: Israel’s Diabolical Plane Plot to Yeet Greta Was Depraved
justmindy
Advertisement

It’s California, so it’s probably gold.

Commenters say that Newsom loves being the center of attention.

He is, but is always quick to rush to a camera and record his one-man series called ‘Gavin’ starring Gavin Newsom. It's very repetitive. If you've seen one episode, you've seen them all.

Tags: CALIFORNIA DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP GAVIN NEWSOM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Emma Vigeland’s Brain-Melting Banger: Israel’s Diabolical Plane Plot to Yeet Greta Was Depraved
justmindy
White Leftists Block Traffic, Shamelessly Mock Struggling Young Mom Begging to Get to Work (WATCH)
justmindy
BREAKING: Federal Judge Rules on Newsom's Motion to SHUT DOWN Trump’s Efforts To Stop the Riots
Aaron Walker
Watch a Rioter Throwing Fireworks at Police Allegedly Catch a Rubber Bullet to the Face
Brett T.
FAFO Intensifies: Federal Grand Jury Indicts Rep. LaMonica McIver for Assaulting ICE Agents
Grateful Calvin
Greta Thunberg Deported From Israel After Being 'Kidnapped'
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Emma Vigeland’s Brain-Melting Banger: Israel’s Diabolical Plane Plot to Yeet Greta Was Depraved justmindy
Advertisement