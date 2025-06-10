Weep and Weak: Gavin Newsom on Verge of Tears as He Pushes Against Trump Instead of Violent Rioters

We wouldn’t blame you for humming 'Tears of a Clown' while watching the latest anti-Trump video by California Governor Gavin Newsom. The Democrat appears to be on the verge of tears over President Donald Trump bringing decisive leadership to his state.

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

CA Gov Gavin Newsom appears to be trying to tear up as he tells Californians to not give into Donald Trump. “We all need to stand up and be held to a higher level of accountability.” “If you exercise your First Amendment rights, please do it peacefully. I know many of you are feeling deep anxiety, stress and fear.” “What Donald Trump wants most is your fealty, your silence, to be complicit in this moment.”

Now view the video. (WATCH)

JUST IN: CA Gov Gavin Newsom appears to be trying to tear up as he tells Californians to not give into Donald Trump.



“We all need to stand up and be held to a higher level of accountability.”



“If you exercise your First Amendment rights, please do it peacefully. I know many of… pic.twitter.com/Us4BxFCGLc — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) June 11, 2025

If you’re not here illegally and or a violent criminal you have nothing to fear. — All American Truck Driver (@yerkillinme18) June 11, 2025

You are the antidote to that fear and that anxiety.

You are the cause! — angie_23 (@AngieAngie2323) June 11, 2025

Newsom out here acting like a hostage in his own video, tearing up while defending the chaos he created. Bro, blink twice if Sacramento’s holding you captive. — The Undercurrent (@NotTheirScript) June 11, 2025

It looks like he’s been crying. — 🇺🇸 𝙃𝙖𝙗𝙞𝙩𝙪𝙖𝙡 𝙇𝙞𝙣𝙚 𝙎𝙩𝙚𝙥𝙥𝙚𝙧 🇺🇸 (@MmHabitual) June 11, 2025

He probably has some hair gel in his eyes.

Commenters say the best thing about Newsom is that you can always tell he’s lying.

I hope everyone understands that Newsom doesn’t mean a single word he says. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) June 11, 2025

He should be locked up for inciting violence — Brian Foster (@RealBFooseX) June 11, 2025

Newsom is 100% pure show. America isn't falling for it. — Steve McRae 😈A-Holy Pope of Agnosticism😇 (@SteveMcRae_) June 11, 2025

He is a silver tongue devil, as my mom used to say.

Disgusting. — 🇺🇸 Dee 🇺🇸 (@MrsChase27) June 11, 2025

It’s California, so it’s probably gold.

Commenters say that Newsom loves being the center of attention.

I don’t know exactly how many boxes on the narcicisstic disorder checklist that just guy marked off with that video, but it was almost every one possible — KE Eastman (@KEE91781) June 11, 2025

He studied Justin Trudeau for that extra twist — BirdDogsnDriftBoats (@OldCitori) June 11, 2025

He's such a bad actor -- in every sense of the term. — 1000HolyPlaces⛪️ (@1000HolyPlaces) June 11, 2025

He is, but is always quick to rush to a camera and record his one-man series called ‘Gavin’ starring Gavin Newsom. It's very repetitive. If you've seen one episode, you've seen them all.