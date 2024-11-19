UNHINGED Trans Woman (AKA a DUDE) Openly Threatening Nancy Mace's LIFE Just Proved Her RIGHT (Watch)

Nancy Mace is a warrior for women.

True story.

Just like J.K. Rowling has been ... neither woman is willing to back down or bend the knee to the mob of crazy who still think men can be women and should have access to women's private spaces and sports.

Which is in and of itself insane.

Hold on to your hats though, folks, because you haven't seen insane until you've seen this trans-whacko threatening Nancy Mace's life all but proving her right when it comes to disallowing men from being in the women's restroom.

Watch:

This is the exact type of man I don’t want in the women’s restroom with me.



He says he’s going to

🚨Grab my ratty looking f*****g hair

🚨Drag my face to the floor

🚨Repeatedly bash my head until blood everywhere

🚨And kill me pic.twitter.com/WnbMgGYId4 — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) November 19, 2024

This is the exact type of man she does not want in the women's restroom with her or any woman, and we hardly blame here.

Holy Hell.

This dude just proves why men need to be kept out of women’s restrooms. Totally unhinged. — Spitfire (@DogRightGirl) November 19, 2024

Get the net. A big one.

Sounds like he is going to get a visit from law enforcement. — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) November 19, 2024

Sounds like he should get a visit from law enforcement.

Best evidence that men who think they’re women don’t belong in the bathroom with ACTUAL women and girls. This guy belongs in jail. — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) November 19, 2024

He most definitely does not belong in any woman's bathroom.

Suppose we should thank this nutball for giving us yet another example of why Nancy Mace is right to keep men out of women's bathrooms.

Oh, luckily, Mace doesn't scare easy:

The Radical Left would rather call me an extremist than admit they are wrong. pic.twitter.com/FJb7MQoxqo — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) November 19, 2024

Woke reporter asks Rep. Nancy Mace (R) why she wants to exclude men from the female bathroom in Congress.



Her response: pic.twitter.com/PHUXmbXIBO — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) November 19, 2024

We love her so many.

