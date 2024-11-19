She Knows She's in DEEP Trouble! Bucks County, PA Election Commissioner Backpedals Defiant...
ATTACK on Actual Journalism: Catherine Herridge Faces Fines, Jail Time Over Contempt Rulin...
VIP
WEIRD. So Many People Want to Hang Out With Hitler These Days ......
Seth Dillon Lights Vindictive Southern Poverty Law Center Bullies UP for Targeting 'Not...
Unhinged Ana Navarro Shrieks 'May I Speak' While Getting WHOOPED in Heated Debate...
CRINGE Overdrive: Woke Jaguar Car Ad Campaign Crashes and Burns Right Off the...
Third Verse, Same as the 1st! Julie Kelly NUKES David French for His...
'What Are You Scared of, Nancy?' Virtue Signaling CongressMAN Scolds Nancy Mace, Gets...
ARGLE! Scott Jennings Leaves HOSTILE CNN Panel Speechless Debating Military Deporting Ille...
FEMA Worker FIRED for Avoiding Trump Supporter Homes Spills Even HOTTER Tea About...
It's All the Lies! Joe and Mika Bewildered By Exodus of News Consumers...
Turns Out Kamala's Campaign Was Even FAKER Than We Thought - Check Out...
You Got BODIED, Son! Nancy Mace BUSTS Aaron Rupar Talking SMACK and Calling...
Go F*** Yourselves: Megyn Kelly is Straight-FIRE Taking Morning Joe APART for Being...

UNHINGED Trans Woman (AKA a DUDE) Openly Threatening Nancy Mace's LIFE Just Proved Her RIGHT (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:10 PM on November 19, 2024
Twitchy

Nancy Mace is a warrior for women. 

True story.

Just like J.K. Rowling has been ... neither woman is willing to back down or bend the knee to the mob of crazy who still think men can be women and should have access to women's private spaces and sports.

Advertisement

Which is in and of itself insane.

Hold on to your hats though, folks, because you haven't seen insane until you've seen this trans-whacko threatening Nancy Mace's life all but proving her right when it comes to disallowing men from being in the women's restroom.

Watch:

This is the exact type of man she does not want in the women's restroom with her or any woman, and we hardly blame here.

Holy Hell.

Get the net. A big one.

Sounds like he should get a visit from law enforcement. 

He most definitely does not belong in any woman's bathroom.

Suppose we should thank this nutball for giving us yet another example of why Nancy Mace is right to keep men out of women's bathrooms.

Recommended

She Knows She's in DEEP Trouble! Bucks County, PA Election Commissioner Backpedals Defiant Remarks
Amy Curtis
Advertisement

Oh, luckily, Mace doesn't scare easy:

We love her so many.

===========================================================================

Related:

WEIRD. So Many People Want to Hang Out With Hitler These Days ... Hey, Scott Jennings Noticed It Too

Seth Dillon Lights Vindictive Southern Poverty Law Center Bullies UP for Targeting 'Not the Bee' Writers

Third Verse, Same as the 1st! Julie Kelly NUKES David French for His 'Recycled' Anti-Trump Column and LOL

ARGLE! Scott Jennings Leaves HOSTILE CNN Panel Speechless Debating Military Deporting Illegals (Watch)

FEMA Worker FIRED for Avoiding Trump Supporter Homes Spills Even HOTTER Tea About WHERE Orders Came From

===========================================================================

Tags: NANCY MACE THREAT TRANS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

She Knows She's in DEEP Trouble! Bucks County, PA Election Commissioner Backpedals Defiant Remarks
Amy Curtis
Unhinged Ana Navarro Shrieks 'May I Speak' While Getting WHOOPED in Heated Debate About Trump's Picks
Sam J.
ATTACK on Actual Journalism: Catherine Herridge Faces Fines, Jail Time Over Contempt Ruling
Amy Curtis
CRINGE Overdrive: Woke Jaguar Car Ad Campaign Crashes and Burns Right Off the Lot
Warren Squire
ARGLE! Scott Jennings Leaves HOSTILE CNN Panel Speechless Debating Military Deporting Illegals (Watch)
Sam J.
Seth Dillon Lights Vindictive Southern Poverty Law Center Bullies UP for Targeting 'Not the Bee' Writers
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
She Knows She's in DEEP Trouble! Bucks County, PA Election Commissioner Backpedals Defiant Remarks Amy Curtis
Advertisement