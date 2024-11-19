FEMA Worker FIRED for Avoiding Trump Supporter Homes Spills Even HOTTER Tea About WHERE Orders Came From

As Twitchy readers know, the FEMA worker who was fired for pushing her team to avoid helping Trump supporter's after a disaster has been more than happy to spill some tea about her own agency ... but did you know she's also spilled even hotter tea about where those directives came from?

It's not just FEMA.

Guess who 'labeled' areas of Trump supporters as 'political hostile territory'?

Just guess.

BREAKING: FEMA worker who was fired for instructing members to skip hurricane victims’ homes if they had pro-Trump signs says she was instructed to avoid certain communities that were labeled “political hostile territory” by the Biden administration — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) November 19, 2024

Trump can't get into that Oval Office fast enough.

FEMA also responds based on DEI criteria. No longer do they provide the most help to the most people. Satire is becoming more true day by day. https://t.co/FSoLhTlErm — DogFacePonia (@DogFacePonia) November 19, 2024

Clearly, Biden and Kamala Harris cared more about equity than they did helping Americans, ALL Americans, suffering from a disaster.

Just gross.

This is yet another reason why we must shut down FEMA — Deepa𝕏 (@realdeepakterra) November 19, 2024

Shut it down, restructure it ... something.

Even now, locals in Ashville, NC are telling us FEMA is nonexistent there and turning down residents applying for help.

They must not meet the DEI requirements.

Ahem.

Let me know when people start facing consequences for their treasonous actions. — Brett Moulton (@brettmoulton24) November 19, 2024

There's a reason so many bureaucrats are against Matt Gaetz as AG.

Just sayin'.

