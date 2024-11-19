CRINGE Overdrive: Woke Jaguar Car Ad Campaign Crashes and Burns Right Off the...
FEMA Worker FIRED for Avoiding Trump Supporter Homes Spills Even HOTTER Tea About WHERE Orders Came From

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:40 PM on November 19, 2024
Twitchy/Meme

As Twitchy readers know, the FEMA worker who was fired for pushing her team to avoid helping Trump supporter's after a disaster has been more than happy to spill some tea about her own agency ... but did you know she's also spilled even hotter tea about where those directives came from?

It's not just FEMA.

Guess who 'labeled' areas of Trump supporters as 'political hostile territory'?

Just guess.

Trump can't get into that Oval Office fast enough.

Clearly, Biden and Kamala Harris cared more about equity than they did helping Americans, ALL Americans, suffering from a disaster.

Just gross.

Shut it down, restructure it ... something.

Even now, locals in Ashville, NC are telling us FEMA is nonexistent there and turning down residents applying for help.

They must not meet the DEI requirements.

Ahem.

There's a reason so many bureaucrats are against Matt Gaetz as AG.

Just sayin'.

