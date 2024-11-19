You Got BODIED, Son! Nancy Mace BUSTS Aaron Rupar Talking SMACK and Calling Her 'Transphobic' and HOOBOY

Nancy Mace is taking NO PRISONERS when it comes to protecting women and our spaces and sports. And no amount of calling her names will change that. Oh, you think keeping men out of the women's bathrooms makes her transphobic?

OH WELL.

At least men aren't in the damn women's bathrooms.

It's as if people like Aaron Rupar just don't get it. Then again, his last name has become a verb and not in a good way, so there's that. Seems Rupar is unhappy with Mace taking steps to protect women on the Hill.

Note how “concerns about fairness in sports” has already transformed into unvarnished transphobic bigotry pic.twitter.com/WDwfTqweXe — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) November 19, 2024

How brave of him NOT to tag her while he drags her, calling her names for his dim, uninformed, emotional base.

Women's rights are not transphobic, your insistence that women are a mixed sex category is misogynistic. — Billy Bragg (@Serena_Partrick) November 19, 2024

Keeping men out of women's spaces is not bigotry, Aaron. — Joel Schamber (@JoelSchamber) November 19, 2024

Misogynist twat. Women don’t want men in their spaces - sports, bathrooms, changing rooms, prisons. We say NO. GFY. — Mary Fernandez 🦖🦕💜🤍💚 MMIW #GC (@MaryFernandez) November 19, 2024

Luckily, she caught him talking smack and was more than happy to put him in his place:

Protecting women and girls isn’t bigotry, it’s common sense. I will stand in the brink to protect women’s rights from the far left radicals trying to erase us. https://t.co/sIlNYuca96 — Nancy Mace (@NancyMace) November 19, 2024

What SHE said.

Tim "Sarah" McBride is free to express his mental illness and autogynephilia in the privacy of HIS own home. He (and every man who calls himself a "woman") does not have the right to invade women's spaces. Thank you for fighting against these degenerates and protecting us! — Jenny (@Jenny_IDLYITW) November 19, 2024

Thank you, my mom told me a long time ago before she got sick. That men was trying to erase us that they were trying to find a way well they found a way by dressing up and pretended to be us. Thank you for fighting for us and our daughters. — Summer Rose (@SummerR81083915) November 19, 2024

We need to bring safety back to women’s sports women’s locker rooms women’s bathrooms and women’s changing rooms. We also need to bring safety back to children’s adolescence. You need to be allowed to grow without undue influence from morally, weak and socially weak parents. — анон2176 🇺🇸 ████ (@anon2176) November 19, 2024

Americans are ready for less wokeness and more common sense in their lives.

Clearly.

And Mace gets it.

