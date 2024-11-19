It's All the Lies! Joe and Mika Bewildered By Exodus of News Consumers...
You Got BODIED, Son! Nancy Mace BUSTS Aaron Rupar Talking SMACK and Calling Her 'Transphobic' and HOOBOY

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:15 AM on November 19, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Nancy Mace is taking NO PRISONERS when it comes to protecting women and our spaces and sports. And no amount of calling her names will change that. Oh, you think keeping men out of the women's bathrooms makes her transphobic?

OH WELL.

At least men aren't in the damn women's bathrooms.

It's as if people like Aaron Rupar just don't get it. Then again, his last name has become a verb and not in a good way, so there's that. Seems Rupar is unhappy with Mace taking steps to protect women on the Hill.

How brave of him NOT to tag her while he drags her, calling her names for his dim, uninformed, emotional base.

Luckily, she caught him talking smack and was more than happy to put him in his place:

What SHE said.

Americans are ready for less wokeness and more common sense in their lives.

Clearly.

And Mace gets it.

