After Wasting a ZILLION Hours Arguing with Trans Lefties on BlueSky Ben Dreyfuss Drops HILARIOUS Thread

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  3:55 PM on November 18, 2024
AngieArtist

Ben Dreyfuss fought the good fight on the new Leftist social media platform, BlueSky. Yes, the Lefties who think X is too mean now that people can have their own opinions and say on different issues BAILED because they couldn't deal with it.

Advertisement

And it sounds like they're acting just as unhinged and angry on their new PEACEFUL platform.

You know the old saying, if everywhere you go you find people are a problem, ultimately YOU are the problem.

Dreyfuss dropped this brutally hilarious thread about his experience:

Housing discrimination.

Heh.

K.

*cough cough*

It could be both, bro.

LOUDER FOR THE PEOPLE IN THE BACK OF THE ROOM.

They sit around complaining about how mean X is, how mean the world is, and then pretend to like where they SO MUCH MORE ... it's a rather strange place if we're being completely honest.

Advertisement

It's sad realizing the people you think are your friends were never your friends ... we do feel for Ben here.

Then again, welcome to the party, pal.

Welcome to BlueSky where if you're not 100% with them, you're against them.

===========================================================================

===========================================================================

