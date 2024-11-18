After Wasting a ZILLION Hours Arguing with Trans Lefties on BlueSky Ben Dreyfuss Drops HILARIOUS Thread

Ben Dreyfuss fought the good fight on the new Leftist social media platform, BlueSky. Yes, the Lefties who think X is too mean now that people can have their own opinions and say on different issues BAILED because they couldn't deal with it.

And it sounds like they're acting just as unhinged and angry on their new PEACEFUL platform.

You know the old saying, if everywhere you go you find people are a problem, ultimately YOU are the problem.

Dreyfuss dropped this brutally hilarious thread about his experience:

I just spent a zillion hours arguing with trans leftists who were calling me a monster and eventually they were like “there is housing discrimination because some women won’t have roommates who aren’t female at birth” and that is the one that finally got me to tap out. No s**t. — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) November 18, 2024

Housing discrimination.

Heh.

K.

Look, I don’t know what to tell ya, sugar t*ts, that doesn’t sound like a civil rights violation. They also don’t want me as a roommate. — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) November 18, 2024

*cough cough*

I don’t think this is a Trans Problem. I think this is a Leftist Problem that is similar across lots of issues, but more pronounced in tithe trans debate because there are so few trans people — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) November 18, 2024

It could be both, bro.

A lot of online leftists live on f**king mars. — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) November 18, 2024

LOUDER FOR THE PEOPLE IN THE BACK OF THE ROOM.

I find Bluesky incredibly depressing because it is just filled with so many people that I think are The Exact Problem Democrats Have To Solve — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) November 18, 2024

They sit around complaining about how mean X is, how mean the world is, and then pretend to like where they SO MUCH MORE ... it's a rather strange place if we're being completely honest.

All I wanted to do was go say hi to some people who I used to tweet with all the time who had left and moved there and after a day of this I’m like “I’m a fascist now” haha — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) November 18, 2024

It's sad realizing the people you think are your friends were never your friends ... we do feel for Ben here.

Then again, welcome to the party, pal.

Why I Am Leaving BlueSky After Two Days: I Don’t Want To Become A Republican But I’m Going To Be Backlashed Into It If I Stay



By Ben Dreyfuss — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) November 18, 2024

Welcome to BlueSky where if you're not 100% with them, you're against them.

