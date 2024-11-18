BS Meters MELTED: What John Brennan Said About Tulsi Gabbard Proves NO ONE Should Listen to Him (Watch)

John Brennan sucks.

We said what we said.

Seriously, this poser was an ass during Trump's first term and it appears he's ready to be an ass during his second term as well. Talk about a boil on the butt of humanity. And seriously, his ranting about Tulsi Gabbard claiming she is unqualified and incapable of being apolitical ... hilarious.

Get this old man a mirror:

NEW: After labeling Tulsi Gabbard an “apologist for Putin” — Russiagate Conspirator and Laptop Hoaxer John Brennan warns that she won’t be “apolitical” as DNI.



The irony meters are melted.



BRENNAN: “The professionals that are in these 18 intelligence agencies want to have… pic.twitter.com/FMCdIJBdlH — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) November 17, 2024

So ironic meters melted, reformed, and melted again.

The post continues:

BRENNAN: “The professionals that are in these 18 intelligence agencies want to have confidence that the person who sits on top of them and that person by law is the president's principal intelligence advisor, is going to be carrying out the duties in a qualified way, but also in apolitical, objective fashion." Brennan lied to congress, lied to the American people to interfere in an election and participated in the Russia Collusion Hoax. “Apolitical." Tulsi as DNI can’t happen fast enough.

What he said.

Brennan not only participated in the Russia collusion hoax, he was an instrumental part of it, having discovered early on that the Russia collusion narrative was a Clinton campaign scam. Instead of putting an end to it, Brennan enlisted the intelligence services to promote it. pic.twitter.com/4dristQJl1 — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) November 17, 2024

He's also lied under oath AND OH YEAH, he's a communist.

Pretty sure all of that should disqualify him from ever having an opinion anyone takes seriously ever again.

That you, the guy in the middle right there? 🤡 pic.twitter.com/O9TVzjYM23 — Hank (@HankfromOregon) November 17, 2024

Yup, that's him.

At the same time Corporate Media has him on their show then wonders why they have lost their influence — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) November 17, 2024

They know why.

They just don't care.

Yet.

