VIP
Yeah, Go With That! Jen Psaki Pushes Dems to Double Down on Trans...
Joe & Mika Crawl to Mar-a-Lago, Beg Trump for Mercy!
Laken Riley Murder Trial Testimony Proves Biden, Harris, Mayorkas & Sanctuary City Dems...
STOP! We Can Only Love Trump So Much! Democrats Screeching About Trump Seeking...
FAFO! Democrat Commissioner Effing Around Openly Cheating in Bucks County, PA May FINALLY...
Pass the Popcorn! 'Morning Joe' Regulars Furious MSNBC Hosts Bent a Knee to...
'Sit DOWN, Son': Brian Krassenstein Picks Fight with Father of 6 Matt Walsh...
VIP
Trump Confirms Report About How He'll 'Reverse the Biden Invasion' and Secure the...
Sketchy AF! Rick Scott Calls McConnell OUT for Saying Trump Won't Get Recess...
'Warrior We NEED': Mollie Hemingway Delivers MASTERFUL Defense of Matt Gaetz as AG...
Talk About a Sore LOSER --> Former Obama Lackey Claims Trump's Win Was...
'Ignoring the Law': Here's What's Going on in Illinois and Pennsylvania 13 Days...
REVOLUTION! Peter Thiel Explains How Trump's Win Wasn't JUST 'Another Election' in SPECTAC...
On Your BELLIES! LOL! Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski Groveling Before Trump Is...

BS Meters MELTED: What John Brennan Said About Tulsi Gabbard Proves NO ONE Should Listen to Him (Watch)

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  2:15 PM on November 18, 2024
AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File

John Brennan sucks.

We said what we said.

Seriously, this poser was an ass during Trump's first term and it appears he's ready to be an ass during his second term as well. Talk about a boil on the butt of humanity. And seriously, his ranting about Tulsi Gabbard claiming she is unqualified and incapable of being apolitical ... hilarious.

Advertisement

Get this old man a mirror:

So ironic meters melted, reformed, and melted again.

The post continues:

BRENNAN: “The professionals that are in these 18 intelligence agencies want to have confidence that the person who sits on top of them and that person by law is the president's principal intelligence advisor, is going to be carrying out the duties in a qualified way, but also in apolitical, objective fashion."

Brennan lied to congress, lied to the American people to interfere in an election and participated in the Russia Collusion Hoax.

“Apolitical."

Tulsi as DNI can’t happen fast enough.

What he said.

He's also lied under oath AND OH YEAH, he's a communist.

Pretty sure all of that should disqualify him from ever having an opinion anyone takes seriously ever again.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Yup, that's him.

They know why.

They just don't care.

Yet.

===========================================================================

Related:

STOP! We Can Only Love Trump So Much! Democrats Screeching About Trump Seeking REVENGE Goes SO Wrong

FAFO! Democrat Commissioner Effing Around Openly Cheating in Bucks County, PA May FINALLY Be Finding Out

'Sit DOWN, Son': Brian Krassenstein Pick Fight with Father of 6 Matt Walsh Over PARENTING and HOO BOY

Sketchy AF! Rick Scott Calls McConnell OUT for Saying Trump Won't Get Recess Appts, Just 1 Big Problem

'Warrior We NEED': Mollie Hemingway Delivers MASTERFUL Defense of Matt Gaetz as AG and DAAAMN (Watch)

===========================================================================

Tags: COMMUNIST JOHN BRENNAN TRUMP TULSI GABBARD

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
STOP! We Can Only Love Trump So Much! Democrats Screeching About Trump Seeking REVENGE Goes SO Wrong
Sam J.
FAFO! Democrat Commissioner Effing Around Openly Cheating in Bucks County, PA May FINALLY Be Finding Out
Sam J.
'Sit DOWN, Son': Brian Krassenstein Picks Fight with Father of 6 Matt Walsh Over PARENTING and HOO BOY
Sam J.
Laken Riley Murder Trial Testimony Proves Biden, Harris, Mayorkas & Sanctuary City Dems Are COMPLICIT
Doug P.
Sketchy AF! Rick Scott Calls McConnell OUT for Saying Trump Won't Get Recess Appts, Just 1 Big Problem
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement
TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA
Advertisement
Most Popular
Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement