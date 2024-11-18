STOP! We Can Only Love Trump So Much! Democrats Screeching About Trump Seeking...
'Sit DOWN, Son': Brian Krassenstein Picks Fight with Father of 6 Matt Walsh Over PARENTING and HOO BOY

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  12:05 PM on November 18, 2024
Twitchy

Awww, it's adorable watching Brian Krassenstein picking a fight with Matt Walsh about parenting without actually tagging Walsh in the fight in the first place.

Almost as if he's just showing off for his sad, lemming-like followers:

See for yourselves:

Post continues:

The baby woke up multiple times a night, which meant sleep was a distant dream. And yes, newborns pee and poop at an astonishing rate, a dozen times a day, if not more. That requires constant cleaning and diaper changes, not to mention regular doctor appointments for checkups. On top of that, when the baby wasn’t sleeping (which wasn’t often), it needed to be held, cuddled, and soothed.

So, unless you somehow parented a self-cleaning, self-feeding, perfectly sleeping miracle child, I’d suggest you either lack the qualifications to comment on this topic or were entirely unaware of what parenting truly involves. Either way, it’s laughable that you think your take holds weight here.

Brian could have at least tagged Matt.

Then again, even without the tag, Matt saw it:

It's what Brian does best.

His post continues:

This would have been a completely uncontroversial and self-evident statement at any point in human history until right now. Just another totally normal observation that annoying nerds like Brian pretend to be upset about.

Clicks and taps. 

Good to set goals.

===========================================================================

