'Sit DOWN, Son': Brian Krassenstein Picks Fight with Father of 6 Matt Walsh Over PARENTING and HOO BOY

Awww, it's adorable watching Brian Krassenstein picking a fight with Matt Walsh about parenting without actually tagging Walsh in the fight in the first place.

Almost as if he's just showing off for his sad, lemming-like followers:

See for yourselves:

It’s abundantly clear that you either have no firsthand experience as a father, or if you do, you were astonishingly oblivious to what parenting a newborn entails. Let me spell it out for you: my wife couldn’t breastfeed and she was bedridden after giving birth. The baby woke up… pic.twitter.com/M9NAay7V2J — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) November 18, 2024

Post continues:

The baby woke up multiple times a night, which meant sleep was a distant dream. And yes, newborns pee and poop at an astonishing rate, a dozen times a day, if not more. That requires constant cleaning and diaper changes, not to mention regular doctor appointments for checkups. On top of that, when the baby wasn’t sleeping (which wasn’t often), it needed to be held, cuddled, and soothed. So, unless you somehow parented a self-cleaning, self-feeding, perfectly sleeping miracle child, I’d suggest you either lack the qualifications to comment on this topic or were entirely unaware of what parenting truly involves. Either way, it’s laughable that you think your take holds weight here.

Brian could have at least tagged Matt.

Then again, even without the tag, Matt saw it:

Great point, Brian. I have no firsthand experience as a father except for the fact that I have six kids, including two sets of twins. I know significantly more than you do about parenting and about caring for newborns. Sit down, son. You’re embarrassing yourself. https://t.co/AKKOPvmE8j — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) November 18, 2024

It's what Brian does best.

And I stand by that tweet from two years ago that this dimwit is digging up randomly for some reason. Any actually experienced father will attest that there is a whole hell of a lot more for a dad to do as the child grows out of the newborn phase. This would have been a… — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) November 18, 2024

His post continues:

This would have been a completely uncontroversial and self-evident statement at any point in human history until right now. Just another totally normal observation that annoying nerds like Brian pretend to be upset about.

Clicks and taps.

Brian, you're getting destroyed by Matt Walsh and still trying to justify your ignorance. Newsflash: having a wife who couldn't breastfeed and was bedridden doesn't make you an expert on parenting.



Matt has six kids, including two sets of twins, and knows a thing or two about… — Stop Socialist Tyranny (@endlibtyranny) November 18, 2024

Good to see Brian still finding a way to embarrass himself now that the election is over — TheRightGuy (@TheRightGuy101) November 18, 2024

Good to set goals.

