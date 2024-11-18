Sketchy AF! Rick Scott Calls McConnell OUT for Saying Trump Won't Get Recess Appts, Just 1 Big Problem

It was reported yesterday evening that Senator Mitch McConnell messaged Trump claiming there would be no recess appointments.

BREAKING: Senator Mitch McConnell has just sent a message to President-elect Trump regarding his Cabinet picks - New Yorker



MCCONNELL: "There will be no recess appointments." pic.twitter.com/BVtL1QhFal — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 18, 2024

Advertisement

Ok, so that's annoying in and of itself but there's more ...

🚨 ALERT RE: McConnell - something sketchy is going on.



This news of McConnell telling Trump “no recess appointments” has been DELETED by the D.C.-based New Yorker reporter….



AFTER a sitting US Senator (@BasedMikeLee) and basically the entirety of X got wind of the news.



It… pic.twitter.com/H5atQGOUhP — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 18, 2024

The post continues:

It is a SEVERE F-up for a reporter with a news organization to somehow devise a quote up out of nowhere and attribute it to the wrong person. The event is reportedly in DC, and this reporter is based there. Why delete it? And NO retraction OR correction is listed on her account. Was she given a command by a higher up because of the blowback?

What exactly is going on here?!

By the way - this person is not stupid and knows a total forest fire was lit on X over the news SHE reported. Not issuing an immediate clarification or retraction signifies there was no error… someone just didn’t like the news being reported.



Odds are, it’s a private event, and… — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) November 18, 2024

Post continues:

Odds are, it’s a private event, and no video.

Anonymous sources, he said she said ... etc.

If Thune breaks his word to Trump, he won't be Majority Leader very long. All Trump has to do is say I'm not working with Thune at all and start vetoing everything that Thunes hand on it and all of a sudden, and you have a new majority leader. — Bootingdems (@bootingdems) November 18, 2024

He most certainly will not be the Majority Leader for very long. Americans have proven they are far more invested in what is happening at this level of government than they ever have been before.

Safe to say Americans who voted overwhelmingly for Trump also overwhelmingly want his administration in place.

Just putting that out there.

I'm sure it happened, it was probably back room planning that wasn't supposed to be reported. I'm sure they are full on planning to try to hamstring Trump. — Buried Headlines (@BuriedNewsBlog) November 18, 2024

Sadly, it wouldn't surprise this editor in the least bit if this were actually the case.

===========================================================================

Advertisement

Related:

'Warrior We NEED': Mollie Hemingway Delivers MASTERFUL Defense of Matt Gaetz as AG and DAAAMN (Watch)

DICK Move: Former Obama Lackey Richard Stengel INSISTS Trump Didn't Beat Dems THAT Bad and HELLO Backfire

REVOLUTION! Peter Thiel Explains How Trump's Win Wasn't JUST 'Another Election' in SPECTACULAR Thread

On Your BELLIES! LOL! Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski Groveling Before Trump Is Absolutely DELICIOUS

It Is SOOO On! Vivek Ramaswamy Going OFF on Federal Govt Waste and ENDING It Is a BEAUTIFUL Thing (Watch)

===========================================================================