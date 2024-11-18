VIP
Sketchy AF! Rick Scott Calls McConnell OUT for Saying Trump Won't Get Recess Appts, Just 1 Big Problem

Sam J.
Sam J.  |  11:30 AM on November 18, 2024
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

It was reported yesterday evening that Senator Mitch McConnell messaged Trump claiming there would be no recess appointments.

Ok, so that's annoying in and of itself but there's more ... 

The post continues:

It is a SEVERE F-up for a reporter with a news organization to somehow devise a quote up out of nowhere and attribute it to the wrong person. The event is reportedly in DC, and this reporter is based there.

Why delete it?

And NO retraction OR correction is listed on her account.

Was she given a command by a higher up because of the blowback?

What exactly is going on here?!

Post continues:

Odds are, it’s a private event, and no video.

Anonymous sources, he said she said ... etc.

He most certainly will not be the Majority Leader for very long. Americans have proven they are far more invested in what is happening at this level of government than they ever have been before.

Safe to say Americans who voted overwhelmingly for Trump also overwhelmingly want his administration in place. 

Just putting that out there.

Sadly, it wouldn't surprise this editor in the least bit if this were actually the case.

