Sen. John Kennedy Obliterates Dems' 'No Due Process' Talking Point About Abrego Garcia

Doug P. | 10:40 AM on April 22, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

The Democrats continue to show the entire country the kind of "constituency" that matters to them most with their trips to El Salvador and the attempts to return deported illegal alien Kilmar Abrego Garcia to the United States. 

The preferred narratives from the Left and media are "Maryland man," "Maryland dad" and "he deserves due process":

They do have their "priorities":

Tell the Dems those nine are deportees and possibly members of a violent gang and then maybe they'll care. But anyway, back to the deported illegal alien MS-13 member the Dems are laser focused on bringing back to the U.S...

The Democrats are trying to take the focus off the individual for obvious reasons by making this all about "due process." 

Republican Sen. John Kennedy took on that narrative in an interview this week and had this to say: 

Senator Kennedy for the win yet again.

