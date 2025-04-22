Sen. John Kennedy Obliterates Dems' 'No Due Process' Talking Point About Abrego Garcia

The Democrats continue to show the entire country the kind of "constituency" that matters to them most with their trips to El Salvador and the attempts to return deported illegal alien Kilmar Abrego Garcia to the United States.

The preferred narratives from the Left and media are "Maryland man," "Maryland dad" and "he deserves due process":

I am in El Salvador because I will not stand by while our country is thrown into a constitutional crisis. This is a moment to act. I will not rest until due process is upheld for all. pic.twitter.com/q5b4cZg3iV — Congresswoman Maxine Dexter (@RepDexterOR) April 21, 2025

They do have their "priorities":

There are currently 9 American citizens detained in Venezuela. https://t.co/yhRt2apG7K — Chad Felix Greene 🇮🇱 (@chadfelixg) April 22, 2025

Tell the Dems those nine are deportees and possibly members of a violent gang and then maybe they'll care. But anyway, back to the deported illegal alien MS-13 member the Dems are laser focused on bringing back to the U.S...

The Democrats are trying to take the focus off the individual for obvious reasons by making this all about "due process."

Republican Sen. John Kennedy took on that narrative in an interview this week and had this to say:

Mr. Garcia has been in front of 17 judges what do you mean no to process! pic.twitter.com/EV2GkxGsfl — Steve (@willsmi1) April 21, 2025

It’s clear that @ChrisVanHollen needs to follow what he preaches and step aside.



‘Anyone who can’t stand up for the constitution and the right of due process doesn’t deserve to lead.’



Listen to Senator John Kennedy sit him straight. 👀 pic.twitter.com/SkH3N0qgoL — Erica 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@EricaRN4USA) April 21, 2025

Senator Kennedy for the win yet again.