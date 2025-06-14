Politico: Prosecutors Now Charging Illegals With ‘Dormant’ Law

In order to call for the deportation of violent Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang members, the Trump administration pointed to the Alien Enemies Act of 1798. President Trump certainly isn't the only one to dig deep into the legal archives; activist Democrat judges do it all the time. So we're not sure what POLITICO means when they say that a law from the 1940s is "dormant." Well, actually, we do … it just means it hasn't been enforced.

Federal prosecutors now charging immigrants who don’t submit fingerprints under dormant 1940s law https://t.co/iDaH1djGaB — POLITICO (@politico) June 14, 2025

Good.

POLITICO legal reporter Hassan Ali Kanu writes:

Federal officials have begun carrying out President Donald Trump’s orders to enforce a World War II-era criminal law that requires virtually all non-citizens in the country to register with and submit fingerprints to the government. The registration provision in the law, which was passed in 1940 amid widespread public fear about immigrants’ loyalty to the U.S., had been dormant for 75 years, but it is still on the books. Failure to register is considered a “petty offense” — a misdemeanor with maximum penalties of six months imprisonment or a $1,000 fine. In reviving the law, the Trump administration may put undocumented immigrants in a catch-22. If they register, they must hand over detailed, incriminating information to the federal government — including how and when they entered the country. But knowingly refusing to register is also a crime, punishable by arrest or prosecution, on top of the ever-present threat of deportation.

Once again, good.

Stephen Miller did not come to play:

Illegals who fail to register with the government, as required by law, will be criminally prosecuted. https://t.co/JgPgTRxZBr — Stephen Miller (@StephenM) June 14, 2025

POLITICO reports that "the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights and other advocacy groups filed a lawsuit challenging Trump’s move to revive the registration requirement in March." So Trump is "reviving" dormant laws. Good.

